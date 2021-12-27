Games to play during the Holidays 2021

Finally the winter season and the Holidays are here. While it's nice to stroll around a, hopefully, snowy winter landscape and go skiing, ice skating, snowball throwing, stuffing your face with Christmas ham, or everything else you can do - it's always nice to cozy up on the sofa together with family and friends to play a really good game. Some of these games are perfect to play together, and some are nice to play when you cozy up by yourself. Take a look!

01 Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Oh Kena: Bridge of Spirits, can a game be more cozy than this? Set in a magical world which've been corrupted by an unknown force, it's you're job as a Spirit Guide to help the spirits that've gone astray to find peace, and clear the world of evil. A very Zelda-esque feeling to the gameplay and combat system, set in Japanese mythology makes for a surprisingly good and immersive little game. We found ourselves just wandering around the beautiful world, listening to the Japanese classical style music - and loved every second of it.

Played on: PlayStation 4/5, PC

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a charming adventure © Sony

02 Riders Republic

A mix of every action sports game in the history of sports games (well, almost), Riders Republic is an open world, multiplayer, digital social hangout, racing game where you can race with a wide variety of different vehicles and styles in iconic places. Sounds crazy? Well, it might be, but it's also crazy fun! The dream of every sports adventurer out there, Riders Republic is a game you can, and should, play together with friends and family. You'll have a great, albeit intense, time!

Played on: PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X and S, Google Stadia, PC

Are you ready to get extreme? © Ubisoft

03 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

"Another year, another Pokémon game". True, but still it seems like everyone's craving for more. People just can't get enough of these cute little pocket monsters. A remake of the old Pokémon Diamond & Pearl, this remodeled edition is fun for both veterans of the franchise, and a good introduction to a new generation. With tweaks here and there, entirely new graphics, a few more Pokémon and an overall modernization, this game follows in the same footsteps as the previous titles that's come out on the Nintendo Switch. To summarize: a solid, fun remake that's fun for the whole family.

Played on: Nintendo Switch

What a long way we've come since Pokémon Red & Blue © Nintendo

04 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

MGotG is just straight up fun. Goofy, charming, easy-going, comic booky. The story isn't the deepest, the combat system is fun but wonky, it doesn't exactly revolutionize gaming and the level design is simple - yet, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is still a very fun game. And worth your while. The characters are as great as you would expect and the choice system make everything a bit more interesting while also enabling a replayability factor. As are all the Easter Eggs in the game. If you're looking for a game that will make you chuckle, has great retro music, is easy-going, you're a fan of the Marvel universe or space exploration - this is your game. A fun game to play with friends and family.

Played on: PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X and S, Google Stadia, PC

You'll recognize the whole gang from the much loved Marvel movies © Square Enix

05 Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Riot seems to do it all nowadays with the League of Legends franchise: Netflix's series Arcana, mobile game Wild Rift and now, the RPG adventure Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is finally out. And the more we get from the League of Legends universe, the more we love to be a part of it. The characters and storytelling of Ruined King are great, the combat system is simple yet intricate, the world is beautiful in a graphical novel kind of way - simply put, this game is a great RPG adventure to fully immerse yourself in.

Played on: PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, PC.

The graphics of Ruined King is simple yet charming © Riot

