Get to know the Swedish 2x World Champion in this brand-new documentary

Where does Emil Johansson's talent come from? Find out in this brand new documentary "Den okände världsmästaren" and keep reading to learn more about him and his sport.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
Part of this story

Crankworx World Tour

The world's best MTB slopestyle riders do battle …

39 Tour Stops

Emil Johansson

Emil Johansson, Sweden's slopestyle star, is an …

SwedenSweden
Emil Johansson had a quick rise to the top taking his first World Championship title in his rookie season back in 2017. At only 18 years old, he was the youngest ever to do so. Since then he has taken another World Championship title as well as eight consecutive wins in the Crankworx Slopestyle World Tour. He is currently the undisputed King of Slopestyle and continues to push the sport and his competitors to brand new heights.
So where did this talented young Swede come from? Get a glimpse into Emil's life in the documentary above and keep reading to learn more about him.
Will Emil take home his 3rd World Championship title? Watch him compete in the final Crankworx Slopestyle of 2022 live from Rotorua, New Zealand on Red Bull TV to find out.
Emil Johansson performs at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, Canada on August 13, 2022
Just as comfortable in the air, Johansson impressing crowds at Joyride 2022
Hey Emil! To those who don’t know you, can you please introduce yourself?

Emil Johansson: Hello! I’m 23 years old, born and raised in Trollhättan where I lived until I was 16. I then moved to Falun to go to the Sports High School (Idrottsgymnasium) and I still live here today. I’ve been a “Falubo” for 7,5 years now.

How did you become the best Slopestyle rider in the world?

Emil Johansson: Believe it or not, I get asked this question quite a lot. I wish there was an easy answer, a “how-to” list, but that would also remove the charm of it all I think, the ability to aim for something and find your own way to do it. In the end, I believe that’s the way to create a winner, having the ability to find your own way. When it comes to me, I would say to become the best it’s about putting in the time and being extremely dedicated in order to reach a certain goal, and in the end, it will pay off.

Emil Johansson during training at Crankworx Cairns in Australia in October 2022
In slopestyle, the rider with the best tricks, variety, and execution wins
When did you start riding bikes?

Emil Johansson: I started riding properly, like going out to ride bikes and not just riding to football training or something like that, when I was around six or seven. That’s when I started really going all in. First, it was about who could ride on their rear wheel the longest. Then it was about who could jump the furthers on this wooden ramp we dragged out onto the road in front of our houses. Not long after that, we started sending dirt jumps in the woods and riding skateparks. It kind of just escalated from there.

What’s the biggest moment of your career?

Emil Johansson: It’s so hard to say. I have many experiences and moments in my career that I hold very close to my heart and to choose one over the other is not something I want to do. All of them are very meaningful in their own way.

Okay then, how about your favourite competition run of all time?

Emil Johansson: The one which I’m the happiest with to date is my run at Innsbruck 2022. That run involved the most technical and complicated tricks that I was capable of doing at that point in time. Putting it all together in one run when the pressure is on, it’s windy, it’s the middle of the day and tons of people are watching, is something no one can take for granted. So that is for sure one of my favorite achievements. There are of course many other runs that I am super happy with, but I have to choose one, this is it.

Emil Johansson’s winning run

The Swedish slopestyle phenom makes it seven wins in a row at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022.

Emil Johansson

Is there something not many people know or are aware off when it comes to Slopestyle?

Emil Johansson: Something I don’t think many people know about is how we can work with the wheels on our bikes. That we can angle the wheel in a certain direction to slow down or speed up a rotation, a 360 for example, and how we can use the brake on certain tricks to get rid of the gyro effect that’s created when the spokes in the wheel spin really fast. I really do think about it sometimes, that it’s funny how you figure this stuff out, learn it and then just take it for granted, but in reality, it's taking so many years to get to this point where I feel like I really understand it and get it on another level.

Emil Johansson with the 360 barspin, also known as a truckdriver.
Emil Johansson with the 360 barspin, also known as a truckdriver.
I don’t think many people know how we can work with the wheels on our bikes. That we can angle it in a certain direction to slow down or speed up a rotation...
Emil Johansson

How many hours of training is there behind a competition run during Crankworx?

Emil Johansson: I wish there was an answer but the reality is that it’s just constant training and the amount always changes. Back in 2016, I had fewer training hours than I have today. The level of competition is pushed every year, every competition, every month, every day really. It means that the entry process, what is needed to get to something like Crankworx changes all the time. You just have to keep training and training to keep up with the current development curve.

Emil Johansson at the Dome Adrenaline Zone shot whilst filming for Swede Shreds season 2, July 2021.
Emil spends a lot of time perfecting tricks indoors in the winter
Emil Johansson sending a drop at the 791 Slopestyle Jam in August 2020
Emil at his training compound in Källviken in Falun
Where do you get inspiration from to keep developing tricks as well as your skills as a rider?

Emil Johansson: At times, it’s actually really really hard. There are so many different aspects of riding to work on and at the same time, the stuff that you really do get better at takes a lot of time and training. You just have to have patience and try to prioritise the most important stuff.

Which competition is your favourite?

Emil Johansson: That’s a hard question. Ehm. Just kidding! My favourite competition is definitely Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler. The event is just in a league of its own, the level it’s at, the amount of people there - it’s just unique.

Emil Johansson performs Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada on 18 August, 2019.
The crowd at Red Bull Joyride is like nothing else
Finally, top three tips to get better at riding bikes?

Emil Johansson: Number one is having the right position on the bike. It's about finding a position where you feel comfortable and “at home”. If you feel uncomfortable, crashing is almost a given. Number two is to ride loads. Go out and ride, and ride, and ride, and eventually, your body learns what feels most natural and how you should interact with the bike to do it in the best possible way. And finally, number three is to have fun. Actually, that should be point number one. If you have fun, the rest comes for free.

