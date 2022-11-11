Get to know the Swedish 2x World Champion in this brand-new documentary
Hey Emil! To those who don’t know you, can you please introduce yourself?
How did you become the best Slopestyle rider in the world?
Believe it or not, I get asked this question quite a lot. I wish there was an easy answer, a “how-to” list, but that would also remove the charm of it all I think, the ability to aim for something and find your own way to do it. In the end, I believe that’s the way to create a winner, having the ability to find your own way. When it comes to me, I would say to become the best it’s about putting in the time and being extremely dedicated in order to reach a certain goal, and in the end, it will pay off.
When did you start riding bikes?
I started riding properly, like going out to ride bikes and not just riding to football training or something like that, when I was around six or seven. That’s when I started really going all in. First, it was about who could ride on their rear wheel the longest. Then it was about who could jump the furthers on this wooden ramp we dragged out onto the road in front of our houses. Not long after that, we started sending dirt jumps in the woods and riding skateparks. It kind of just escalated from there.
Okay then, how about your favourite competition run of all time?
The one which I’m the happiest with to date is my run at Innsbruck 2022. That run involved the most technical and complicated tricks that I was capable of doing at that point in time. Putting it all together in one run when the pressure is on, it’s windy, it’s the middle of the day and tons of people are watching, is something no one can take for granted. So that is for sure one of my favorite achievements. There are of course many other runs that I am super happy with, but I have to choose one, this is it.
3 min
Emil Johansson’s winning run
The Swedish slopestyle phenom makes it seven wins in a row at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022.
Is there something not many people know or are aware off when it comes to Slopestyle?
Something I don’t think many people know about is how we can work with the wheels on our bikes. That we can angle the wheel in a certain direction to slow down or speed up a rotation, a 360 for example, and how we can use the brake on certain tricks to get rid of the gyro effect that’s created when the spokes in the wheel spin really fast. I really do think about it sometimes, that it’s funny how you figure this stuff out, learn it and then just take it for granted, but in reality, it's taking so many years to get to this point where I feel like I really understand it and get it on another level.
How many hours of training is there behind a competition run during Crankworx?
I wish there was an answer but the reality is that it’s just constant training and the amount always changes. Back in 2016, I had fewer training hours than I have today. The level of competition is pushed every year, every competition, every month, every day really. It means that the entry process, what is needed to get to something like Crankworx changes all the time. You just have to keep training and training to keep up with the current development curve.
Where do you get inspiration from to keep developing tricks as well as your skills as a rider?
Finally, top three tips to get better at riding bikes?
Number one is having the right position on the bike. It's about finding a position where you feel comfortable and “at home”. If you feel uncomfortable, crashing is almost a given. Number two is to ride loads. Go out and ride, and ride, and ride, and eventually, your body learns what feels most natural and how you should interact with the bike to do it in the best possible way. And finally, number three is to have fun. Actually, that should be point number one. If you have fun, the rest comes for free.