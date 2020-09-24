A Swedish Guide to Crankworx Innsbruck and the XCO World Cups in Nové Město

The wait is finally over. All race-deprived bike fans aching for some adrenaline-fulled race content can finally take a breath of relief as they are in for a treat. The first week of September stands host not only one but two huge World Cup events: Crankworx Innsbruck and XCO World Cup in Nové Město. And what’s even better is that it totals a staggering amount of 12 live-streamed races in a week. Stoke levels are about to go through the roof!

As for Swedish sports fans, these races are a little extra exciting as some of the country’s fastest and most talented riders are ready to challenge the very best of the best. So, to make sure you know who’s racing what during this action-packed week, we’ve listed some of the most vital need-to-knows below.

Race season is upon us! © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

1. Crankworx Innsbruck host 5 different races in one week

After a 7 month break, Crankworx is back . Innsbruck sees no less than five different races in a week: Slopestyle, Speed & Style, Downhill, Dual Slalom, Pump track and Whip-Off.

All races will be live-streamed on Red Bull TV and you can find the full preliminary schedule over on crankworx.com .

2. 4 XC races in Nové Město

The first two and only UCI World Cups of 2020 are upon us. Nové Město will stand host to both during one week of intense racing. With two XCO World Cups as well as two XCC races within four days of each other, racers will face a challenge like never before. No need to say that the racing will be as tough for the riders as it will be exciting for the fans watching from home.

The first XCC race is set for Wednesday 29/9 at 16:30 CET with the XCO finals the following day. The second round starts the following day on Friday 2nd with another XCC race , with the second XCO finals set for Sunday the 4th.

3. Slopestyle star Emil Johansson is on fire

Earlier this season, Swedish Slopestyle phenomenon Emil Johansson had the run of his life at Crankworx Rototura scoring a near-perfect 96 points and taking the prestigious win at the Slopestyle competition.

Most recently Johansson’s insane skills saw him take the awards “Ruler of the Week” and “Best Slopestyle Line” at the Audi Nines event early September, showing he is more than ready (despite a very long in-between season) to challenge the best riders in the world for the top spot.

Johansson is on fire and we cannot wait to see what tricks he will pull out the bag during the Crankworx Slopestyle competition in Innsbruck.

4. XCO star Jenny Rissveds confirmed to race World Cup in Nové Město

The two-times World Cup winner Jenny Rissveds decided just a few weeks ago to go ahead and race the two world cups in Nové Město. Battling with not knowing if she wanted to travel under current circumstances, and also suffering the effects of a concussion from a crash at the end of July, Rissveds wasn’t sure about participating in this year’s world cup events, she told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

However, despite not being in her best form (due to not being able to train like normal because of the concussion) she has decided that she wants to challenge herself and stand up for what she wants to mediate with her riding career - that results aren’t everything.

It was an incredible ride from Rissveds © Bartek Woliński

It’s exciting news for XCO fans all over the globe and we’re stoked to see her on the start line on September the 29th.

TIP! Also keep a lookout for Swedish rider Linn Gustafzzon who will be racing in the Elite Women's field together with Rissveds.

5. Slopestyle hopeful Lukas Skiöld to race Speed & Style

Hot from Audi Nines, where Lukas Skiöld rode away with the “Best Trick” award, the up-and-coming rider from Sweden is going to race his first-ever Speed & Style after getting a last-minute invite. New to the format and the race scene, it will be interesting to see what the steezy Swede can do against some of the very best.

Lukas Skiöld about to try his wings. © Max Neuriesser

6. Slopestyle rider Alex Alanko going for redemption

Currently ranked 11th in the world by FMB, Alex Alanko has all the skills needed to get a good result at the 2020 Slopestyle competition in Innsbruck. And maybe he will get third time lucky at this venue. Alanko raced his first-ever Crankworx event at Innsbruck back in 2018 where he ended up 14th. In 2019 he finished in 12th after taking a big crash on the last jump during a very windy finals run.

Having taken the 3rd spot at Crankworx Rotorua in 2019, Alanko has shown that he’s got both the skills and the mindset to perform against the very best and it will be exciting to see him drop in on Saturday the 3rd of October.

*Crankworx Innsbruck schedule is preliminary and all dates and times listed are subject to change.

