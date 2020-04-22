The Hansen Brothers venture into esports
The professional rallycross siblings, Timmy and Kevin Hansen, aren't able to compete in WRX in normal fashion this season due to current events. However, they have found a solution: esports.
The reigning FIA World Rallycross champion Timmy Hansen and his brother, World RX bronze medallist Kevin Hansen, would have begun their rallycross season on the 17th of April. But due to current circumstances it's not possible. Instead the brothers look to other possibilities. They are getting ready in their Peugeot 208 WRX machines to own in the virtual world in DiRT Rally 2.0 - competing in the first ever World RX Esports Invitational.
With their Sparco Gaming rigs, they'll compete with other racers as well as gaming personalities and youtube/twitch-stars. They've been hard at work perfecting their technique on the game by practicing alongside reigning DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series Rallycross champion Killian Dall'olmo. The next World RX Esports Invitational event will take place on Montalegre circuit in Portugal on 3rd of May. Watch it here.
I’m really excited about Sunday’s race. I have been practicing in the simulator for about a week now and have really enjoyed it. My goal is to be best of the non-gamers! It's very different from all the games I’ve played, so now I’m trying to do as many races as I can, whether that's racing or rallycross. I’m trying to get into the sim-racing experience and the spirit of that and to be ready for Sunday. Dirt Rally 2.0 is tricky and different from real life in many ways compared to the real 208 WRX.
