The hidden gems you need to buy in FIFA 21

The FIFA games can be played in a variety of different ways. Some people love to play an ordinary Quick Match, others prefer to take their favorite team from the bottom all the way to Champions League through shrewd transfer business and smart game plans in Career Mode. However, few things are as satisfying as turning a hidden gem into a superstar. And sure, you can always go for the already-world-beaters in Mbappé, Sancho, Haaland or Vinícius Jr - but what's the fun in that? (And frankly, which club can afford them?). No, we say go for the "affordable" ones instead. These are the 9 best affordable wonderkids in FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Goalkeepers

Maarten Vandevoordt - Genk

OVR: 68

POT: 87

The 18-year-old German goalkeeper is the only goalkeeper you ever need, really, no matter what club you play with. Starting off with an OVR (overall rating) of 68, he might not slot into your team immediately. However, once he's up and running, this talent will become one of the best keepers in the game at a POT (potential rating)of 87. At a value of €3.2M , he's not the cheapest player on our list, but be certain, this keeper is a keeper (sorry, we had to).

Vandevoordt is a keeper... © EA Sports

Defenders

Bright Akwo Arrey-Mbi - Bayern Munchen II

OVR: 60

POT: 86

Solid, reliable and dominant. This young German CB is a real bargain. He'll definitely not be a sensation when he arrives at your club (unless you're waaay down in the lower leagues) at an OVR of 60, but if you've got a few seasons to develop him, at €470K , and a POT of 86, he's a real bang for the buck. Arrey-Mbi will stand toe-to-toe with almost any forward out there.

Jeremie Frimpong - Celtic

OVR: 70

POT: 86

Oh, you got to be quick to snatch up this future RB superstar. A bit pricey at €3.5M , but with an OVR of 70, he's a decent choice for a starter right from the get-go. At 19-years-old , he's also got much room for improvement. A speedy, agile and attacking-oriented fullback, Frimpong will make the right-side of the pitch his own and thunder down the flank with flair and dribbles.

Luca Netz - Hertha BSC

OVR: 63

POT: 86

A good Left-Back isn't the easiest player to find these days, especially a cheap one with an amazing future. Luckily, we've discovered a real gem in Luca Netz. Valued at only €750K , this 17-year-old soon-to-be superstar has one of the highest growing potentials in the game. Tall, pacy and with good defensive stats, even the likes of Jadon Sancho and Salah will have a problem with this guy.

Frimpong can become an absolute beast © EA Sports

Midfielders

Rayan Cherki - Lyon

OVR: 67

POT: 88

Wow, just look at this Attacking Midfielder wonderkid! Only 16-year-old and already has an OVR of 67 - which makes him a solid substitute in many teams (and starter for others!). Cherki plays best in the classic number 10 role with great pace, skills and dribbles, decent passing and shooting and A LOT of flair. All of which will improve massively. He is valued at €1.7M - a bargain for his future POT of 88. Left-footed and a Weak Foot rating of 5 stars, Skill Moves 5 stars and he can play in a variety of roles - SIGN HIM NOW.

Florian Wirtz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

OVR: 68

POT: 88

Another immensely talented Attacking Midfielder , Wirtz's can dominate the right side of the midfield with his amazing Movement and Skill. Passing, dribbling, running and ball control are all assets of his arsenal that far exceeds his tender age of 17 . Likened with former teammate Kai Havertz, Wirtz might even surpass his fellow playmaker. He must be insanely pricey, you ask? Nope, he's valued at €1.8M - which is a steal for a midfielder of his caliber.

Why are you still reading? Sign Wirtz now! © EA Sports

Aster Vranckx - KV Mechelen

OVR: 66

POT: 86

Strong, aggressive, powerful and great ball control are all necessary skills for a Defensive Midfielder - and Vranckx's got them all. Aptitude in Long and Short Passing are also traits that this future world-beater's got. If your team is leaking goals, wanting to score more goals or if you just need a powerhouse in the midfield that'll keep on running - Vranckx is a bargain at €1.3M .

Forwards

Harvey Elliott - Liverpool

OVR: 65

POT: 85

We are going to see a lot of Harvey Elliott in the future, be sure of that. This wonderkid Winger should be snatched up immediately, because his OVR stats will quickly rise, and so also his value. At €1.1M , Elliott will give you speed for days - perfect for those counter-attacking moves we all know and love so much. He's also a decent dribbler and shooter, so if you're in need of goals: don't wait, buy this young Englishman.

Esposito will be lethal in any team © EA Sports

Sebastiano Esposito - Inter

OVR: 66

POT: 86

What could go wrong with a name like that?! Esposito is hailed by many as Italy's next big thing. No wonder, this Striker got all the necessary tools to keep 'em goals coming. He's still young at 17 , but could be perfect as a super-sub the first year or two. Esposito is quite fast, but his major strengths are dribbling, finishing and shooting - and he's a big threat in the air as well at 186cm! Esposito is valued at €1.3M - a steal for a soon-to-be complete striker.