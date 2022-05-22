OG Monkey Business Show - OG vs Fnatic highlights

Gaming
Johan 'N0tail' Sundstein and JMR Luna have the vodcast OG Monkey Business Show together and you know what's good about vodcasts? You can record them from wherever. And you know something else that's amazing? It's an ESL One Major in Stockholm RIGHT NOW. What better venue to record a show than the Red Bull Gaming Sphere?!
In this episode JMR invited some real Dota 2 profiles such as Henrik 'AdmiralBulldog' Ahnberg, Kyle 'Lemonzz' Freedman, Andrew ' Jenkins' Jenkins, Austin 'Cap' Walsh among others 🎉
Missed OG vs Fnatic? Don't be sad - we got the highlights right here! 👇
4 min
OG vs Fnatic highlights ESL Major Stockholm
