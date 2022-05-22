OG Monkey Business Show
© Elias Gammelgård
esports

OG Monkey Business Show - OG vs Fnatic highlights

OG's Monkey Business Show was live from Red Bull Gaming Sphere Stockholm - here's pictures from Day 1 and the highlights from OG vs Fnatic!
Written by Joakim Henningson
1 min readPublished on
Johan 'N0tail' Sundstein and JMR Luna have the vodcast OG Monkey Business Show together and you know what's good about vodcasts? You can record them from wherever. And you know something else that's amazing? It's an ESL One Major in Stockholm RIGHT NOW. What better venue to record a show than the Red Bull Gaming Sphere?!
OG Monkey Business Show
OG Monkey Business Show
© Elias Gammelgård
OG Monkey Business Show Day 1
OG Monkey Business Show Day 1
© Elias Gammelgård
Henrik 'AdmiralBulldog' Ahnberg was among the guests on Day 1
Henrik 'AdmiralBulldog' Ahnberg was among the guests on Day 1
© Elias Gammelgård
JMR Luna and Kyle
JMR Luna and Kyle
© Elias Gammelgård
The lovely audience
© Elias Gammelgård
In this episode JMR invited some real Dota 2 profiles such as Henrik 'AdmiralBulldog' Ahnberg, Kyle 'Lemonzz' Freedman, Andrew ' Jenkins' Jenkins, Austin 'Cap' Walsh among others 🎉
Missed OG vs Fnatic? Don't be sad - we got the highlights right here! 👇

4 min

OG vs Fnatic highlights ESL Major Stockholm

Join in on the fun 👇 and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!
esports
Gaming