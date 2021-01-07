The stories about the world's biggest esports

Level up your gaming - follow us on Facebook and Discord !

Esports has quickly risen to be one of the most popular sports in the world over the last couple of years. From local tournaments held in basements together with good friends to international competitions in sold-out arenas, with professional teams consisting of superstars, viewed by millions - esports has come a long way. And it seems it's just picking up speed.

We know where esports is heading (spoiler alert: UP), but many of you don't know how it all started. We have written about the history of the games that are considered the biggest esports in the world. Educate yourself with a deep-dive into the amazing world of competitive gaming:

OG is one of the most popular teams in Dota 2 © Valve / Red Bull Content Pool

Dota

Dota, or Defense of the Ancients, is one of the biggest games ever. It started off as a mod to the popular Warcraft III, but grew both legs and wings to soar to the biggest of scenes. The story behind the development is a truly fascinating tale. The "Father of Mobas" first saw competitive play almost 20 years ago - today, the game's premier competition, The International, saw the biggest prize pool in history (2019) - €35 million. That's pretty impressive.

CS:GO is widely recognized © supplied

Counter-Strike

Perhaps the most famous game in the entire world, Counter-Strike, was one of the first esports, if not even the first BIG one. The First Person Shooter's fast action, tactics, team-play and quick games just seemed to resonate with the modern, busy society. Part of the popularity comes from the user friendliness; it's easy to learn and quick to get into, but incredibly hard to master.

The League of Legends gameplay is often fast and frantic © Riot Games

League of Legends

The biggest esport in terms of viewership - League of Legends is the copycat that rose to the stars, all by its own greatness. Played and enjoyed by millions from all over the world - the story of League of Legends' rise to fame could be made into a movie. It's an inspiring tale.

Each player gets three characters in a game © Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a part of the popular Dragon Ball franchise. This amazing fighting style game is quite new, but has quickly become one of the biggest games of the genre. Dedicated fans and professional athletes have made the game into the international success it is today.

You can either play alone, or in a team. © BlueHole

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Don't be fooled by the weird title, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is as real as it gets. The frontrunner of the nowadays popular Battle Royale genre, PUBG, revolutionized how a game could be played and above all: how many other players you could play together with. Fresh and original, PUBG was downloaded by millions immediately after release - and is as popular as ever. And now even turned into an esport.

