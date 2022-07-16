How do you take protective gear to the next level?

Mountain biking is booming. More people than ever have discovered how perfectly two wheels and off-road terrain go hand-in-hand. Downhill , Enduro, XC and most recently E-bikes have opened up the sport to a huge number of people worldwide. And while the sport is expanding it’s also developing. Bikes are getting better and riders are going faster. It raises the question, how is safety equipment keeping up with these fast developments within the sport?

Swedish safety equipment company POC likes to be ahead of the curb and isn’t afraid to push boundaries. From day one, they’ve been pouring resources into research and development and have produced innovative gear for both skiers and bikers. Having just released their latest big R&D project - revolving around head injuries - who better to explain what the future of safety equipment might look like.

Rissveds, Sweden's best XC rider and her team are rocking the POC products © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

01 A new era of mountain biking

In the past 20 years, POC has cemented itself in the world of protective gear: helmets, knee pads, chest and back protection with cool safety features and clean Scandi designs. You see their products on some of Sweden’s best and most talented bike riders like the UCI World Cup XC racers Jenny Rissveds and Linn Gustafzzon as well as Enduro riders Robin Wallner and Zakarias Johansen . You spot their equipment at the UCI MTB Downhill World Cups as well as the Crankworx World Tour , but also on your average rider in a bike park or trail center.

This new era of mountain biking, where bikes take you faster and further is a vital change for companies who produce protection because it changes how, where and who rides bikes.

How do you adapt to riders going faster and further than before? © Niklas Wallner

“Our safety mission drives everything we do, and we always challenge conventional thinking in order to improve protection. Mountain bikes today are more capable than ever, offering everything from XC efficiency going up to DH performance going down. Riders now have a host of new opportunities which we wanted to enhance with a new benchmark in protection with our Whole Helmet Concept, which we established to protect you before, during and after an accident.” - Oscar Huss , Chief Product Officer at POC says.

02 Expanding horizons with your helmet

So how can you integrate this new way of riding into safety equipment? Well, probably in plenty of different ways, but as for POC, they’ve decided to integrate features into the one thing you never leave at home when you’re riding - the helmet.

Its main goal is obviously to protect the head in a crash , but POC’s taken it one step further by integrating features that will help both before and after an accident. An example of this is the NFC Chip which stores medical profiles that can be accessed by a simple scan with a mobile phone. If you for some reason can’t talk, the chip can provide medical staff with vital information about you in seconds.

When mountains and forests are vast a heli is a great tool for rescues © Niklas Wallner A proven system that's been in use for several years, especially in winter © Niklas Wallner

Another feature they’ve added is being searchable , in case you get lost in the wild or had an accident in the back country. Already back in 2015, POC was the first to integrate a RECCO reflector into their helmet, a feature they are expanding to more products in their range, like clothing. The reflector is always on and never runs out of battery which means it's a silent detector and always ready to help you out.

How does it work? Well, when covering a vast area as you’d often do for mountain bikers, this is done by using a helicopter equipped with a SAR detector. When you get close to the reflector you can hear a signal bouncing back and that way you can close in on the rider from above. But, you ask, needing a heli and a special detector seems like a huge deal, does anyone even have all this equipment on standby? The fact is, this system is already up and running in many countries around the world because, while RECCO reflectors in summer clothing and equipment is still pretty new, it's been around for ages in the ski world. Plenty of ski resorts and rescue teams already using this technology when for example, searching for people in avalanches or mountaineering accidents.

Bright colours help rescuers spot you from the air. See the helmet? © Niklas Wallner

With the Enduro and trail riding hype of Enduro, and most of all the E-bike boom, which sees bikers going further and faster afield than before, this is a way of staying ahead of the accidents that most likely will happen in the future.

03 Does it actually work in real life?

Is it all just a marketing ploy or does it actually help with rescues? Who better to answer that Marcus Vastholm from Alpina Fjällräddningen in Sweden. He’s part of a group that specialises in difficult terrain rescues and says that this technology will be a great help for them in their everyday work in the future when more people have the reflectors in their helmets, jackets and backpacks.

Marcus specialises in remote, hard terrain rescues in winter and summer © Niklas Wallner

“This system is still pretty new to us and we haven’t used it in a real-life situation yet, but I definitely see this as a great tool to help us in the future. When searching for missing people from a helicopter it’s often hard to spot them on the ground. Using this system you can find them without actually seeing them. And much quicker than before. The more summer gear that integrates this system the easier it will be for us to find people who’ve got lost or injured in the wild weather a biker, hiker or a climber.”

Enduro pros Robin Wallner and Cole Lucas often explore new terrain on bikes © Niklas Wallner More people than ever are riding MTB, opening up new trails to explore © Niklas Wallner

04 What about next-gen products?

Okay, so a helmet that tells our personal data with a scan and sends out a signal so that we can be found are features that, although being futuristic, actually already exist. What about stuff in the making? What is the next step when it comes to for example helmets?

Well, according to POC, it’s the integration of airbags in helmets. Not the neck-warmer-turns-inflatable-helmet when you crash, a product that already exists on the market today, but an actual helmet with an integrated airbag that releases in high-speed crashes.

“We started looking into real-life head impacts in crashes by analyzing videos from both the skiing and biking world, using a very specific set of parameters”, Johan Weman , Technology Exploration Director at POC explains. A way to examine real accidents instead of standardised drop-tests in labs. And the data turned out very interesting: “It shows that 60-68% of crashes that happen to bikers and skiers are over the certification levels”.

The future of helmets? © POC Autoliv

Realising that there is a need for helmets to offer more protection, especially in high-speed crashes, as well as adapting to the boom of e-bikers who are going faster and further both in cities and in the forests, incidents like these are likely to increase in the future. Together with Autoliv, a market leader in automobile safety systems, they launched a study into how to develop bike and E-bike helmets equipped with airbag technology.

A pre-study shows that this concept could reduce moderate to fatal head injuries by as much as 50%. And that it can be reached without critically compromising the design, weight, or comfort of a helmet. This product does not yet exist on the market, and it’s still in a testing phase, yet, the goal is to have one in the near future.

So, while mountain biking is booming, expanding to new markets and people and with tracks changing and racers going faster than ever, so is the safety industry. From futuristic features that already exist today, to brand-new innovative ideas predicting future accidents and trends, safety companies are definitely pouring their hearts and souls into staying ahead of next-gen incidents and crashes.