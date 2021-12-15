Heho shows why everyone should participate in a Red Bull Gaming event

David vs Goliath is a concept that's lingered in the world for over 2000 years. Yet, it keeps on being relevant. The story of the underdog seems to fascinate people. It's in our DNA to root for the underdog, for the one that stands for change. And although this story isn't near that level of magnitude or seriousness, it still brings a sense of hope in the world of esports. The Swedish finals of Red Bull Flick hosted many pros, and semi-pros , who are used to competitive settings, streamed matches and tough pressure. However, one team stood out above the rest. One team hadn't played in any major tournaments or competitions before. Heho . Nisselainen and Rasse1 . Players no one had ever heard of - but wouldn't forget after the Red Bull Flick Swedish finals.

It was very shocking for us to firstly, qualify for the Swedish finals, and secondly, go all the way to the final against GamerLegion! Nisselainen

Sweden is a country where the level of Counter-Strike -prowess is well above the average. You could even say that it's one of our national sports, right there next to hockey and cross-country skiing. The game has been household for the youth since the early beginnings. So, it's safe to say that there are a lot of incredibly talented players out there in our oblong country. And with that comes many professional and semi-professional settings in the form of leagues and tournaments, where good players becomes great players due to the level of competitiveness.

Heho was the surprise team of the competition © Elias Gammelgård

Red Bull Flick Sweden © Elias Gammelgård

Because of the competitiveness, most of the serious CS:GO players have played against, or at least heard of, each other. Whether that's been through competition, practice, ranked matches or social media. You play with or against people of the approximate same level, to sharpen your skills. So when a team comes out of nowhere and starts to beat the big dogs, you can't help to be amazed. And Heho did just that.

But wait, what's Heho ? Heho is a team comprised of childhood friends Nisselainen and Rasse1, who decided to sign up for Red Bull Flick without the goal of winning the competition, and frankly, qualify. They just wanted to have a good time, playing a fun new mode of Counter-Strike, and wanting to be a part of a Red Bull event - with no expectations of qualifying to the next step. What happened is the very reason why we all love esports.

We haven't participated in any tournaments. So, Red Bull Flick has been amazing! Maps that are extremely well-made and a very fun concept made the tournament great, and fun for us who's aim isn't top class! Nisselainen and Rasse1

As stated, the Swedish Red Bull Flick tournament hosted many semi-professional and professional teams. Players from Elitserien, and from even higher ranks than that. To go through to the Swedish Finals and qualify for the Helsinki Pro Invitational - the international grand finals - you first had to qualify from one of the eight national qualifiers, where hundreds of teams participated. Only the two winning teams from every qualifier got the chance to play in the national Knockout rounds, where sixteen teams became eight. And, well, the eight teams that were still standing after that, the teams that had qualified for the Swedish Finals of Red Bull Flick, you know are very, very good.

Well-known teams such as GamerLegion, Typ as nice, Lemondogs and X Gamer, amongst others, were in the final eight. Together with Heho. All playing for the chance to finish top 3 and get an invite to the Helsinki Pro Invitational. To read what happened in detail, you'll have to check out the recap, but to give you some indication how it went; Heho played like pros through the Swedish finals, beating every opposition , and went up against GamerLegion in the grand Swedish final - which was the best and most exciting match of the tournament!

Bagcibrothers, GamerLegion and Heho - the Swedish representatives 🏆 © Elias Gammelgård

Tutsi, 7licious, Daniel and Heho enjoying a post-game talk © Elias Gammelgård

But, this is not a story about two amateur talents who are going to be the next future stars of CS:GO - hey, it might turn out that way, who knows, but that's not the moral of the story - instead, it's about what grit, dedication, companionship and thorough preparation can do. It can take two unknown players - at least in the CS:GO community - to the highest echelons of the CS:GO world: Red Bull Helsinki Pro Invitational, and play against G2 Esports, Team Spirit and the rest of the world's best teams. Heho had the grit to not back down, Heho had the dedication to keep on practicing, Heho had the companionship to constantly push each other and Heho played the Flick maps over and over again until they knew them by heart. If nothing else, THAT is impressive and worthy of our respect.

You can always argue about this and that - for example that the teams that played against Heho didn't take it serious enough, that the game mode is so significantly different than regular CS:GO or that aim and experience aren't as important as under normal circumstances - and you might be right. But, that doesn't take anything away from the guys, with no tournament or professional experience, playing like true champions and achieving far more than they had hoped for prior to Red Bull Flick, while also showing that ANYTHING can happen in the world of esports. And that is an inspiration to us all. Esports belongs to everyone.

Red Bull Flick was hosted by Daniel Norlin © Elias Gammelgård And casted by the dynamic duo Tutsi and 7licious © Elias Gammelgård Heho was the surprise team of the competition © Elias Gammelgård It seems like everybody had a good time at the Sphere! © Elias Gammelgård Elitserien's Typ As Nice participated in the finals © Elias Gammelgård Tutsi, 7licious, Daniel and Heho enjoying a post-game talk © Elias Gammelgård The audience had a great time © Elias Gammelgård Control room - where the magic happens © Elias Gammelgård Passions ran high! © Elias Gammelgård The host interviewing Bagcibrothers © Elias Gammelgård It's fun when you're this good! © Elias Gammelgård Tutsi and 7licious are two of Sweden's top CS:GO casters © Elias Gammelgård Congratulations to GamerLegion - THE SWEDISH CHAMPIONS © Elias Gammelgård Bagcibrothers, GamerLegion and Heho - the Swedish representatives 🏆 © Elias Gammelgård

In case you haven't checked out the recap yet from the Swedish Final between Heho and GamerLegion 🥳👇

Game 1

The first game of the final was played on Heho's choice, Flux, where they had been strong in previous games. A map which is a bit more random than others. A lot of flying, surfing and other fun mechanics. Anyway, after the first initial minutes, Heho held a tight lead, with both teams slightly cautious, testing each other out. However, Heho were beginning to extend their lead due to great positioning on the sites. GamerLegion had a hard time breaking through Heho's defense. Valiant tries ended in misery. Even if GamerLegion came back ever so slightly in the end, Heho won the round. GamerLegion 0-1 Heho.

Round 2 started as Round 1 ended, with Heho leading and GamerLegion desperately trying to catch the fast-flying pair in Heho. However, things change fast in Red Bull Flick. GamerLegion's shots began to hit Heho all of sudden, with 'isak's excellent sniping and positioning being a big part of the comeback. The teams now level on equal points. GamerLegion began to take over the game more and more. Heho's 'Nisselainen', however, began flying like a pro, using the boost pads on the maps like a possessed, and disrupted GamerLegion enough for Heho to come back into the game. Now extremely tight, both teams sharing the points. One second GamerLegion leads, the other Heho. With the points ticking down to one digit for both teams, it could've end either way. After a fantastic smoke from GamerLegion, which shielded them from Heho's view, it seemed to be all over. However, remember Heho's specialty? Flying. 'rasse1' charged right into the smoke, just a few seconds left, shooting GamerLegion, and winning the round AND game for Heho. Fantastic stuff. That really came down to the last second! GamerLegion 0- Heho 2.

The third round was a real slugfest. Both teams trading kills and time on the sites. 'Nisselainen' bossing around with a shotgun and 'isak' spraying like a madman with the AK. Chaotic to say the least. Players flying back and forth, guns a blazing and the seconds shared. Flux is the map where anything can happen, anything will happen, and no one knows what's going on. Fun? YES. Crazy? You bet! It all came down to the last seconds, but in the end Heho's movement were simply too good. This was Heho's choice, this was Heho's map and it was Heho's game. GamerLegion (0)0-3(1) Heho. And the first game to Heho!

Game 2

The next game was played on Dex, GamerLegions pick. The more experienced GamerLegion, who are pros in ordinary CS:GO, picked a map less chaotic and random than Flux. A more conservative map might work in GamerLegions favor. Will it be enough though? Let's see! The round began not favoring any team more than the other. The seconds were shared, and so were the kills. You could immediately notice that aiming was more important than on the previous map. As expected however, GamerLegion grew into the game more and more. Not having to worry about Heho flying in on the sites from the sky. GamerLegion quickly established a foothold on the sites, denying Heho from ever coming close. Dominating in both kills and seconds. This was the GamerLegion we all know and like. And this was also the expected outcome. Heho never stood a chance and GamerLegion won Round 1 with a landslide. GamerLegion 1-0 Heho.

Would it be more of the same in Round 2? Unfortunately for Heho, yes. If it's coming down to an aim battle, 'isak' and 'eraa' are very hard to beat, since they're 100 % full blooded professionals. Fortunately for GamerLegion, Dex is an aim map. However, Heho was not going down without a fight. The round became a little bit more leveled. If that was because of Heho's determination or GamerLegion's overconfident, we can only speculate in. The round panned out in GamerLegion leading, but not by a lot. Even though valiant site play by Heho, GamerLegion won almost every duel, which made it hard for Heho to get a solid enough foothold to leapfrog the boys from GamerLegion. Not as big a landslide as the previous round - GamerLegion still won it quite comfortably. GamerLegion 2-0 Heho.

If Flux favored Heho, Dex definitely favored GamerLegion. From the get-go in the third round, 'isak' and 'eraa' won almost every duel. It seemed that GamerLegion were just waiting for the next, and final, map. Even if Heho ferociously fought back, doing a few great trades and playing smart site plays, which made the round a lot more exciting than it should have been, it was inevitable. GamerLegion marginally won the round and therefore also the map. GamerLegion (1)3-0(1) Heho!

Game 3

If GamerLegion are aim masters, Heho are movement masters. The final map Port is a mixture of the two previous ones, with some of the conservative aspects of Dex and some of the more Flick-esque aspects of Flux. Heho proved to be dominant at the Flick mechanics, while GamerLegion ruled the aiming and strategy side of things. It would all come down to this final map. So, let's go! The first round started off like the previous games, with a sort of passive approach from both teams, learning the map, getting the feel to it. The teams shared seconds, no one really standing out in either skill or tactics. GamerLegion grew into the game more and more, though, much thanks to 'eraa's AWP plays. However, some great site play from 'Nisselainen' enabled Heho to get a foothold into proceedings once again. Now it could be anyones game. The seconds just ticking down for both teams. With only a second between the teams, Heho managed to run down the clock on A site. GamerLegion 0-1 Heho.

After the first round, it was noticeable that this game was going to be tight. Incredibly tight. The second round started off much like the first one, with both teams trading equally. 'isak' and 'rasse1' being the juggernauts for their respective teams, charging in, establishing site play and making it possible for their partners to play the defensive game. Both racking up a serious number of kills. Much like the previous round, GamerLegion grew into the game more and more. Would they hold on to the lead? Well, kind of. Heho showed that their aim were true, and why they are in the Swedish finals, winning some epic duels. But with some clever strategy from GamerLegion, they were able to hold the lead, and eventually ran down the clock for Heho. Once again a tight round. GamerLegion 1-1 Heho.

Going into the third round, with one win each for both teams, you could start sense the nerves. Both from the teams and the audience and casters. This time around it was Heho who took the early lead. Still pretty tight, but Heho definitely were in the driving seat with an amazing 'rasse1' dominating the KDA. Winning all the important duels. This round really showed just how good Heho are. Dominating it - GamerLegion never stood a chance. Heho could comfortably run down the clock. GamerLegion 1-2 Heho. Could GamerLegion make a comeback?

If Heho won this next round, they would be the Swedish champions. The round began with high level plays from both teams. GamerLegion refusing to give up just yet. All the experience from playing highly tense games showing. Could they put in another shift? Yes. Yes they could and would. GamerLegion took the lead quite early on, and hold on to it. Refusing Heho took take the sites, with 'eraa' sniping like a boss. The rest of the round played out just how GamerLegion wanted it, and despite some good plays from Heho, GamerLegion just couldn't refuse the audience a final round, the defining round, the crucial decisive last round. GamerLegion 2-2 Heho. Incredible stuff. Just incredible.

1-1 in maps and 2-2 in rounds. David vs Goliath. This is what esports is all about. One final round that would decide which team that could call themselves the Swedish champions. These types of endings can't be made up, people. Now it was all or nothing. Every kill, every second on the site counted. Heho initially started the round brightest, getting an ever so slight lead. With Heho closing down C site, after a successful hold on A site, it could be game, set and match. But after an incredibly vital double kill by 'isak', one which came from a knife, GamerLegion could get into the round once again. After the first half of the round, it was even. It could all come down to the B site. 'eraa' was able to be the first person on site, with 'Nisselainen' and 'rasse1' just circling around like wolves, trying to find an opening. Which they eventually found. 'rass1' charged in and 'Nisselainen' could secure the spot. When C site opened up once again, both teams rushed to get the vital seconds. 'rasse1' was the first on site but couldn't capitalize as 'isak' teleported in, made a kill, and secured it for GamerLegion. The seconds ticking away faster and faster now. Still extremely equal, but could weigh in anyones favor. The intensity reached a new level - with both teams transforming into G2 and NaVi - and on point in seconds - 20-20. B site opening up once again, with Heho being the first to reach it and GamerLegion spawning far away, but valiantly rushing in. 16-16. Now totally equal. 13-13. The excitement overwhelming. 10-10. Chaos and kills everywhere now. 10-9. Vital kill from 'eraa'. 10-7. All coming down to this moment. 7-3. Just a couple of seconds left. Heho trying to do everything in their power to stop their timer. GamerLegion just holding on the site. And it was all over. GamerLegion becoming the Swedish Champions! GamerLegion (2)3-2(1) Heho. Amazing stuff! Extremely tight! Talk about an EPIC final! 🏆🎉

Heho got wings © Elias Gammelgård

We are feeling a bit tense before heading off for Finland, actually. But we are also looking forward to a weekend full of fun! We think that it's going to be very hard for us to win everything... But Sweden overall have a good chance! The other teams are amazing. Nisselainen

Join in on the fun 🥳👇 and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!