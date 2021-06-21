He went searching for Sweden’s best singletrack - and found it.

There are plenty of ways to spend your holidays. You can chill, ride your local trails, maybe even hit up a bike park or two. Or in the case of Aron Gooch , you can optimise every second of it by traveling across the country, fitting in two or three rides a day and sleep in a hammock only to get closer to your next riding destination.

In the last four years, Aron has been traveling up and down Sweden, to some of the most remote places, and ridden over 200 trails in order to provide us with a guide book to the best MTB-trails in the country. We caught up with him just as his second book went to the printers to find out the highs and lows of his journey and get a bucket load of two-wheeled summer inspiration.

Skagsvola with a breathtaking backdrop. © Aron Gooch

Dream big (and become obsessed)

Finding, collecting and writing a guide book about Sweden’s best singletrack is a crazy idea. A huge project. How does an idea that big even come to life? Well according to Aron you’ve got to just dream big and stick with your guts.

Aron Gooch - dreamer, adventurer and writer. © Aron Gooch

“When I first was approached by the publishing company they wanted me to simply update and tweak the older version. But with it being 10-12 years old, everything felt very outdated. Mountain biking has grown and developed so much in the past decade - the culture, the opportunities, the equipment - I straight away felt like if I’d take on a project like this, it had to be done properly. I had to start from scratch and go out and explore the country myself.”

Mountain biking has grown and developed so much in the past decade - the culture, the opportunities, the equipment. Aron Gooch

Boden's MTB trails with the long rock slabs. © Aron Gooch

To make a project like this happen, you have to be slightly obsessed. Spending your own time, money and resources - living out of your car, endless hours of research, using up all your holiday. But for Aron is was never a question of doing a job half done. If this book was going to happen, this was how it was going to be.

It took a bit of convincing the publishing company from Aron’s side, but he didn’t give up and here we are four years later as he is just about to drop the second part of the guide book (the first part came out in 2020).

Do your research

If you’re looking for some inspiration on how to plan a small riding expedition, Aron has definitely collected a tip or two over the past few years. Everything from how to optimise your sleeping and eating pattern in order to get the most riding out of a day to knowing which trails to actually go check out.

“It’s not like I’ve gone and ridden every single trail in the whole of Sweden. Before each trip I did loads of research. I contacted local riders and guides, examined maps and apps, looked at countless of POVs and clips from the different areas. I’ve double checked info and been very meticulate with what trails and loops I’ve chose to check out”.

Frosarundan seems to be an appropriate name for this trail loop. © Aron Gooch

But whilst you’ve got to do your research you’ve also got stay open to new ideas. Plenty of times an encounter with one rider leads to a new connection or recommendation elsewhere. So if you want to strike gold on your trail ride, it’s worth adapting you trip along the way.

“Of course you can’t plan everything in detail. I’ve often been guided by someone who recommends a trail at my next destination and knows someone who could show me around. Things always tends to fall into place somehow and as it happens, some of those opportunities have proven to be the best”.

Optimise your time

In total, Aron thinks he’s done around 200 different trails over the past four years, 78 of which made it into his two guide books. It’s a lot of trails to ride, and let’s not even think about the kilometers travelled to get to the different locations, especially when you have a day job “on the side”. Oh, and a family.

A wheelie in front of Helags. Because, why not. © Aron Gooch

“I’ve used most of my holidays and also taken some leave from my other job in order to make it happen. I think I’ve had around 70-100 travel days in total. My longest trip has been around two weeks, but most have been three to four days long”.

The key to making it happen has been to optimise time. On a long weekend away, Aron has managed to fit in 11 to 12 rides covering a mad amount of kilometers each day. He’s done one ride in the morning, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. Only to jump in the car and drive to the next location, set up his hammock, hopefully get a few hours sleep, and do it all over again the next day.

Rotsidan delivers sea, slabs and sunshine. © Aron Gooch

“It’s been a crazy ride, that’s for sure. After days like that your legs don’t really talk to you anymore - haha. It’s mind over body”, Aron laughs. “There’s been times where I’ve just finished a ride and only have 30 minutes until I am meant to meet up the next group. Only problem is that it takes me at least 35 minutes to drive there and I still haven’t had lunch.”

Nutella and banana on a wrap doesn’t sound like much, but wow is it good in moments like those. Aron Gooch

In those moments Aron has prioritised the riding and only eaten some nuts in the car. “Nutella and banana on a wrap doesn’t sound like much, but wow is it good in moments like those. Anything that doesn’t require a fridge is amazing when you live out of your car”.

Never stop exploring

Whether it’s been waking up with over 40 ticks on his legs, being tucked away by friendly staff in the corner of one of the poshest restaurants in the north after a huge day on the bike and several days without a shower, the amazing encounters with people from all over the country or simply turning the corner on a trail and being treated with the most stunning view - it’s fair to say that Aron has collected more than just kilometers during this journey. He's got not short of a lifetime worth of memories and new friends to take with him.

“One of the best things about this whole book-thing has been to be reminded of all the weird and wonderful things that’s happened along the way, when putting it all into writing.”

The riding in Sundsvall really impressed Aron. © Aron Gooch

Some of the places Aron has visited have been obvious to him. Like Stockholm , Kinnekulle and Göteborg . Places where he has ridden before and know there is good stuff. But there have also been places that have been less obvious, some that have really taken him by surprise. Sundsvall is one of those places.

“I had a feeling that there would be some good riding around Sundsvall - there are nice hills, lots of nature and a pretty active biking community - but it's a place that not many talk about or visit. For some reason, it’s just not on people's radar. But it should be! It’s really, really good. It’s like the riding you find in Falun, but just along the coast.”

Decide what your optimal trail ride looks like

All the trails in Aron’s guidebook have a common trait, they are all natural singletrack. The kind of trail that has been shaped over time: by feet, paws and nature, rather than shovels and machines. In a way, it's the most typical of Swedish trails.

The kind of trail that has been shaped over time: by feet, paws and nature, rather than shovels and machines.

Låkatjåkka delivered some snow. © Aron Gooch

But when asked which of the trails have been his favourite during these four years, Aron doesn’t want to answer. They are all amazing in different ways. And he has a good point: what constitutes amazing riding to one person, might not at all be someone else’s cup of tea. “It’s a bit like recommending sushi to someone who doesn’t like raw fish, if you get what I mean”, Aron says. “Each person have their own idea of what trails are amazing to ride.”

But in order to narrow 200 trails down to 77, Aron did have to come up with some sort of a ranking system. First of all, he decided, there must be enough trails around that it’s worth the drive to get there. “There might be 5 km of amazing trail somewhere, but if there is nothing else around it’s not worth a 3-hour drive is it? All the loops and trails in my book should be worthy of a drive, a holiday”.

Secondly, the ride must be engaging. “I know, it’s a vague concept, but let me give you an example. Riding along a gravel path is not engaging, you don’t really have to focus on what’s ahead and you don’t have to activate your body in the same way as when you ride a more technical trail. I want a trail to engulf me in the moment, make me work together with my bike and not think of anything except the singletrack ahead. I want that “wow-feeling”.”

Golden light over Sömlingshågna in Lofsdalen. © Aron Gooch

Thirdly, a trails natural beauty is important to Aron. “To be honest, I have dumped a few trails because they’ve just been too ugly. When you go on a singletrack adventure you want to feel immersed by nature, absorbed by its beauty”, Aron says and admits that most of the rides in his guide book probably involve some form of cliff overlooking water. Also, he has skipped trails that are very wet and boggy as it makes them very sensitive to bikes.

Make a list

And so, after four years, countless of kilometers travelled and over 200 trails riden, Aron has narrowed it down to two books of trails worthy the notion “Sweden’s best singletrack”. It started out as a tiny but huge idea that developed into an obsession far beyond what he could have imagined. An adventure of a lifetime and two books to remember it by. Now, whether you want to ride singletrack like Aron all day, hit up a bike park or just cruise the gravel paths - hopefully you can find your own crazy adventure this summer.