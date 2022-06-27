© Emrik Jansson
How to have the best time ever in a pump track
The mega-stoke crew Women and Wheelz share their best tips on how to have an awesome time in the pump track ahead of the UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier in Åre, Sweden.
Pump track racing is only for pros you say? We say, no way. Pump track is an awesome race format that sees both experts and beginners have a great time on a course that suits anyone who can balance on two wheels. We know, the whole World Championship Qualifier event can sound a little intimidating - but it’s not! Of course, you can go all in and try to win the elusive spot to the World Final in Chile but you can also just show up, compete against your mates and enjoy the buzzing atmosphere at the race.
A bunch of riders who know all about having a great time on two wheels is the Women + Wheelz crew who’ll take any opportunity to have a laugh. Ahead of the pump track event at Åre Bike Festival, they’ve put together a cheeky go-to list that will optimize your chances of a great time at the race.
01
Pre season training
Snow season is long here in Scandinavia, so make sure to hop on the spinning bike now and again. Why not maximise your workout by adding some resistant bands in the mix, or how about a friend on your shoulders? Anything works. And so does nothing, because if you’ve missed out on your pre-season training you can also just jump to point number 2 below.
02
Have the right gear
A pump track might look smooth compared to a bike park, but don’t be fooled - having the right gear definitely ups your chances of success out on course. We recommend always wearing a full-face helmet as well as a fast-looking shirt. The more epic shirt, the more epic ride. We guarantee you it will take you far.
03
Get the fastest bike
They say you can ride a pump track on almost any bike - hardtail, BMX even an enduro bike - but we say: just go for the fastest pump track bike on the market. It always wins. And if it doesn’t, at least it’ll be a great conversation starter.
04
Don’t forget to “fika”
Riding the course and optimising your lines is all good and well, but it’s an epic “Fikapaus” that will see you gain those vital milliseconds out on track. Cinnamon buns and a can of energy for the win.
05
Find the best cheer squad
Scout out potential riders to join your cheer squad early in the day. You want to get the loudest ones on your side. Also, never ever underestimate the epicness of a roaring chainsaw, whether you’re cheering or being cheered on.
06
Have as much fun as possible
Grab your friends, family and dog to join in on the party. Shared happiness is double happiness. We say: Pumptrack for everyone!