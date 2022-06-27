Malin Eriksson revving the chainsaw whilst cheering on BHDH at Åre Bike Festival 2021.
© Emrik Jansson

How to have the best time ever in a pump track

The mega-stoke crew Women and Wheelz share their best tips on how to have an awesome time in the pump track ahead of the UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier in Åre, Sweden.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
3 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    Pre season training
  2. 2
    Have the right gear
  3. 3
    Get the fastest bike
  4. 4
    Don’t forget to “fika”
  5. 5
    Find the best cheer squad
  6. 6
    Have as much fun as possible
Pump track racing is only for pros you say? We say, no way. Pump track is an awesome race format that sees both experts and beginners have a great time on a course that suits anyone who can balance on two wheels. We know, the whole World Championship Qualifier event can sound a little intimidating - but it’s not! Of course, you can go all in and try to win the elusive spot to the World Final in Chile but you can also just show up, compete against your mates and enjoy the buzzing atmosphere at the race.
A bunch of riders who know all about having a great time on two wheels is the Women + Wheelz crew who’ll take any opportunity to have a laugh. Ahead of the pump track event at Åre Bike Festival, they’ve put together a cheeky go-to list that will optimize your chances of a great time at the race.
Sign up for the pump track event on the 9th of July 2022 here.
A downhill racer getting cheered on by the crowd during BHDH race at Åre Bike Festival 2021.
Women + Wheelz crew know how to have a good time and cheer each other on
© Emrik Jansson
01

Pre season training

Women and Wheels train for Red Bull Pump track World Championship Qualifier in Åre 2022.
It's important to take pre-season training *seriously*
© Women and Wheels
Snow season is long here in Scandinavia, so make sure to hop on the spinning bike now and again. Why not maximise your workout by adding some resistant bands in the mix, or how about a friend on your shoulders? Anything works. And so does nothing, because if you’ve missed out on your pre-season training you can also just jump to point number 2 below.
02

Have the right gear

Josefine Ahlström och Malin Eriksson representing Women and Wheelz at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier in Jössefors, Arvika, Sweden on the 19th of September 2021.
Josefine Ahlström and Malin Eriksson representing Women+Wheelz in Jössefors
© Emrik Jansson
A pump track might look smooth compared to a bike park, but don’t be fooled - having the right gear definitely ups your chances of success out on course. We recommend always wearing a full-face helmet as well as a fast-looking shirt. The more epic shirt, the more epic ride. We guarantee you it will take you far.
03

Get the fastest bike

Alma Wiggberg performs during Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship LCQ in Lisbon, Portugal on October 16, 2021
Spot Women + Wheelz giving Alma Wiggberg the cheer experience
© Hugo Silva / Red Bull Content Pool
They say you can ride a pump track on almost any bike - hardtail, BMX even an enduro bike - but we say: just go for the fastest pump track bike on the market. It always wins. And if it doesn’t, at least it’ll be a great conversation starter.
04

Don’t forget to “fika”

Women and Wheels pre Red Bull UCI Pump track World Championship in Åre 2022.
Fika spots are vital for optimal recharging abilities
© Women and Wheels
Riding the course and optimising your lines is all good and well, but it’s an epic “Fikapaus” that will see you gain those vital milliseconds out on track. Cinnamon buns and a can of energy for the win.
05

Find the best cheer squad

Malin Eriksson revving the chainsaw whilst cheering on BHDH at Åre Bike Festival 2021.
Malin Eriksson - champion of cheering!
© Emrik Jansson
Scout out potential riders to join your cheer squad early in the day. You want to get the loudest ones on your side. Also, never ever underestimate the epicness of a roaring chainsaw, whether you’re cheering or being cheered on.
06

Have as much fun as possible

Particiapnts at UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifer in Jössefors Sweden 2021
Friend time is the best time, also applies in the pump track
© Emrik Jansson
Grab your friends, family and dog to join in on the party. Shared happiness is double happiness. We say: Pumptrack for everyone!