How to tell if your friend has a ski addiciton

Ski addiction is a growing concern amongst snow-minded citizens. Its vast proliferative tendencies have given the disease a strong foothold in most parts of the world, with exceptions for only a handful of geolocations.

Most recently, we've noticed that Denmark have been showing proof of being contaminated by the disease, as the world's flattest country decided to build a ski hill on top of a factory on artificial snow. A classic sign of ski addiction.

But how can one tell that someone is infected by the disease? We stapled down the most classic signs for you below.

1. Overquivereing - every year.

Do you have a friend that need' em all? © Fabian Omne

Have you noticed that someone close to you is talking about their new skis every 3-6 weeks during the season? And does the person own four or more skis? If the answer is yes, but the person in question is a pro, it's perfectly normal. If the person is not pro but more of a happy recreational skier ( which you can read more about here ), then this is a real sign of early stages of ski addiction.

Overquivering is commonly referred to as the Consumalis Improvulos, its the belief that gear will up your game and that more is more. And while facts clearly show that owning two pairs of skis and getting to know every inch of them is the best way to improve

2. Not backing out on a bad day.

If hell is coming down upon you, the snow is pure shit, and the skies are delivering rain all day; most people stay in. However, if there's someone in your messenger group that doesn't show signs of being affected by the factors as mentioned above and is heading out for the hell of it, you can be bloody sure that this person has a problem. That problem is often called 'Maximus Keenus' amongst doctors and therapists. It is not seldom found amongst professional skiers, as this is an apparent reason to why they're so good - because they never back down.

3. Conversations predominantly involving skiing.

This dude is such a classic skier. © Fabian Omne

This problem is at this very hour, infecting more and more relationships worldwide. Do you or do you have a partner who thinks that they're talking about ski dimensions when asked if 'my waist look fat'?

4. Seeing every stair, handrail, and stone as a potential feature for shredding.

Indeed, people to deep into the dark hole of skiing addiction can't look at objects without activating their unique part of brain-muscle called 'ski predomina,' which can be found in any snow-addict out there. For them, every object is a subject of send. Can you grind the handrail in the mall? Could you gap those two buildings? Is this sketchy back-alley filled with garbages and cats actually a hidden couloir just waiting for the right dump? For the ski addict, this is a reality they have to deal with.

5. Thinking of Goggle tans as something cool.

Do you think this guy did it intentionally? © Swedish freeski legends

...Which they are. Like, there's no way around it. Everybody who's in the game knows that the more contrast in your face, the more of a devoted soul you are. Wait, does this mean that this channel is addicted to its very core? Well, too bad. Or not really. Actually, it's pretty awesome.

Are you a concerned citizen, wondering if you should worry about your friends' recent behavior and feel that he or she is ticking all the boxes? Here are some more signs to look out for.

Continually looking for ways to moving closer to the lift.

Summer makes you feel empty inside

Nothing makes you happier than walking up to a fresh snowfall

The only socks you have are ski socks

You roam the web for early bird prices on season passes worldwide.