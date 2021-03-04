How to make your riding gear last longer

Torn your favourite riding trousers? Is your jacket not really waterproof anymore? Have your riding shoes seen better days? Riding kit like trousers, jacket and shoes does take a beating out on the trails getting caked in mud, dust, rain, sun, and let's not talk about the impact of crashes.

But there is no need to worry, it is actually pretty easy to take care of your kit to make sure it lasts season after season. Below we go through some clever hacks on how to patch up a rip, wash, dry and re-waterproof gear, as well as how to show your shoes some love.

1. Patch up your rips

Ripped trousers? No problem! © Hanna Jonsson

Crashing is part of the game if you’re a mountain biker. Unfortunately, it sometimes leads to rips and tears in your often expensive bike clothes. But no need to worry - it’s actually really easy to patch it back together again.

Of course, if you want a top stellar job done you can hand it in to a local outdoor store that does repairs, but if you just want a quick, easy and cheap solution go for the tenacious tape fix. It’s kind of like inner tube patches, but for your clothing.

Hole? What hole? © Hanna Jonsson

An easy peel and stick method which is great, durable and works on many different types of fabrics. You can buy it in most outdoor stores or online. Apply it to the outside of your jacket or trousers as it minimizes the risk of snagging it again. Also, make sure the patch is round, so there are no corners to snag on.

2. Re-waterproof your clothes

Droplets on top to the right and soaked in to the left. © Hanna Jonsson

Does your waterproof jacket and trousers from last season look a little sad and mucky? Does the outer material of your jacket go dark and patchy when it rains? It probably just needs some proper love and attention, something that is easily done with some tech wash and re-proofing detergent.

Riding is extra hard on waterproof gear as all the mud and grit gets in-between the technical layers and blocks the durable water resistancy (DWR) from doing its job. Chafing from riding packs and bum bags also slowly wear away the DWR on the top layer of your garment. This leads to the water no longer beading, i.e. it no longer staying on top of the surface of the garment in small lovely water droplets that roll-off. Instead, the water soaks through, presented by the fabric darkening.

Fear not, all it needs is a machine wash with the right detergents. There are plenty of products in both outdoor shops or online, like for example Nikwax or Grangers. Just follow the instructions on their packaging for a perfect finish. It often involves one wash cycle using some form of technical wash to get rid of all the mud, grit and sweat and another wash cycle and quick tumble dry to restore the DWR.

3. Wash technical gear correctly

Technical washing product should be apart of any active household. © Hanna Jonsson

Following up on point 2, make sure you don’t go a year in-between washes but give your riding jacket and trousers a technical wash every now and again. For waterproof, softshell and windproof gear, make sure to always wash them with technical detergent or just water. Don’t use normal detergent as the soap and chemicals get stuck in-between the technical layers, making the garment less breathable and de-waterproofs it.

As for other technical gear like riding jerseys, t-shirts and shorts, make sure you don’t use bleach, whiteners or fabric softeners. Also, stay away from the tumble drier as it wears down the elasticity. Air drying is the best way to go to keep your clothes longevity.

4. Clean and wax your shoes

What a difference a good clean and some shoe wax can do. © Hanna Jonsson

It’s easy to focus on your clothes but forget about your shoes. But no one likes cold, wet feet or shoes that fall apart. It’s such a quick fix it’s almost silly.

After a muddy ride make sure you scrub your shoes. Hose them down, use some form of washing liquid (for example Muc-Off or normal dishwashing liquid) and give them a quick scrub with a brush.

Once in a while, also give your shoes some extra love by giving them a wax or other suitable shoe polish. It nourishes the shoes, making them more supple and prolonging their lifespan. Also, if you’re using wax or similar polish it protects against water and mud, which is perfect during winter. A hot top for winter riding is to wax your laces too, as it makes them easier to handle and less muddy and dry.

If the sole is slowly but surely starting to peel off, just super glue it back together and you'll get another couple of months riding out of them.

5. Stay off radiators

How not to dry shoes vs. how to do it (top: no, bottom: yes) © Hanna Jonsson

It’s tempting to hang or place your technical jackets, trousers and riding shoes on top of the radiator after a wash or a wet ride. But don’t do it. It will melt the glue from the seams of your clothing and the soles of your shoes. You can keep them close to the radiator but try to never put them directly on top of it.