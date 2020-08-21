How to ride Switzerland by bike and train

Tobias Liljeroth, editor of Sweden's biggest ski magazine Åka Skidor, shares his top tips on how to travel by train and bike hotels in Switzerland with your bike. Check out his favourite riding spots here: Verbier and Zermatt .

In the Swiss green room. © Emrik Jansson

Jagged mountains cover a staggering 60 percent of Switzerland’s land area. As a logical result, it doesn’t come as a coincidence that this little landlocked country in the middle of the European continent is all about mountain culture. Skiing and mountaineering have traditionally been the favoured sports of both the country’s inhabitants and visiting tourists alike, generating tens of billions of Swiss Francs to the country’s economy every year.

In recent years, however, mountain biking has quickly grown to become a massively popular activity in Switzerland. Partially aided by cross country superstars like Olympic gold medalist, and eight-time world champion Nino Schurter, but mostly fuelled by an abundance of singletracks surrounding the country’s many mountain towns and villages. For centuries, farmers and hikers have created a massive network of trails, perfect for exploring on a full-suspension bike. Add to that an efficient infrastructure of ski lifts open in the summertime. Recent years have also seen a massive increase in the construction and development of dedicated mountain bike trails all over the country as well as more and more bike rental shops, guide services, shuttle companies and bike hotels popping up everywhere. Mountain biking is definitely on the rise in Switzerland, and for a good reason.

If only every country had this system for bikes. © Emrik Jansson

Getting to and from the riding is a breeze thanks to Switzerland’s efficient train system, connecting every little corner of the country. In fact, few countries on earth – possibly only Japan – are as well suited for trail travel as Switzerland. Hop on the train right next to the airport and within just a few hours you’re at your chosen destination, ready to shred.

Here are a few pointers to make the most out of your riding holiday in beautiful Switzerland.

1. Chose your airport

Traveling with bikes doesn't have to be complicated. © Emrik Jansson

Zürich and Geneva are your two main options.

Geneva is closest to the resorts in the western part of the country, some of which you reach within just two hours on the train.

Zürich, however, is located in the middle of the country with quick access to multiple resorts and riding locations, and might just be your best bet. The train station is conveniently located downstairs from the arrivals hall and very easy to get to. From here you have between 1-4 hours to some of the best mountain biking on the European mainland.

2. Tips for the train trip

Trains and bikes are a good combo in Switzerland. © Emrik Jansson

Traveling by train in Switzerland is generally a safe and enjoyable experience, but here are a few pointers to make your trip even better.

The Swiss Travel Pass gives you unlimited travel with train, bus and boats for 3, 4, 8 or 15 consecutive days. It’s a great deal for exploring.

Download the SBB app to your phone to get timetables for your trip. It even gives you push notifications when it’s time to change trains and which platform to head to.

Buy food and drinks before getting on the train. Arrive at your destination hydrated and full of energy, so make sure to get some snacks at the departure station.

Bring a bike lock . Even though Switzerland is a safe country there are a few instanser when you have to leave your beloved bike bag unattended on the train, especially with some trains that has an upper seating section which makes it hard to keep your eyes on the bike at all times.

Be quick. Traveling by train in Switzerland usually means changing trains a few times every trip. And even though the trains usually arrive and depart on schedule, your transfer times might be short. So don’t waste any time at your stopovers, get your stuff and head to the next platform as quick as possible.

An extra fee of 14 CF per day is required for traveling with a bike. Note that this only applies to those times you get on the train with your bike assembled, strangely enough you don’t pay a fee for when it’s packed up in a bag or a case. But it’s worth keeping in mind if you ride down to another valley and need to take the train back to your original destination.

3. Pick your ultimate destination

High tops and green valleys is a stunning bonus when riding in Switzerland. © Emrik Jansson

What’s your flavour? Smooth flow trails, jumpy bike park trails or rugged, high alpine singletracks? Switzerland has pretty much it all. Do your homework before booking your trip to find the best riding for your tastes. Check out Verbier and Zermatt here or myswitzerland.com for more inspiration.

4. Get two (or more) for one

Switzerland’s efficient rail system makes changing location a breeze so take the chance to discover a few different riding spots on your vacation. Just get on the train after a day of riding and arrive at your next destination well in time for dinner.

5. Bike hotels

The Revier hotel in Lenzerheide provades both a sick bedroom view... © Emrik Jansson

More and more hotels cater towards mountain bikers with secure bike storage and other amenities for the two-wheeled crowd. Ask before booking or check out a list of certified bike hotels at myswitzerland.com.

...and facilities to fix your bike. © Emrik Jans

6. Get local knowledge

Gondolas to the top. © Emrik Jansson

It’s not always easy to arrive in a new spot and find the best trails right away. Don’t be afraid to ask the locals for advice on where to go, chances are you might discover a hidden gem. Ask at your hotel, at the tourism information or in the local bike shop as well as download Trailforks to your phone. Remember, you can never too mush information at hand! Or even better, hire a local bike guide.

7. Pack light (if you can)

Enjoy flowy trails and stunning forests. © Emrik Jansson

Traveling with a big bike bag can be a bit cumbersome at times, so you don’t want to carry more weight than necessary. Figure out what you really need for the trip and skip the rest. There’s no need to bring your entire closet worth of party clothes as you’ll spend most of your time in riding gear anyway, and that’s were you should put your focus.

8. What bike?

150-160mm of travel is the perfect amount for exploring swiss trails. © Emrik Jansson

The riding in Switzerland is very diverse and your bike should be able to handle it all. A modern full-suspension enduro bike with 150-170 mm of travel with wide, aggressive tires are your best tool.

Knee pads are a must. A full face helmet is not required but nice to have if you plan on only going downhill from the lifts.

9. Prep your bike

Make sure your bike is up to the task before leaving home. Bleed your brakes, check your tires and make sure all your mechanical parts are well functioning and in one piece. You’ll want to spend as mush time of your holiday riding, not standing around in a bike shop waiting for your bike to get repaired.

10. Bring spares and tools

Swiss wildlife is a bonus. © Emrik Jansson

Most major riding areas in Switzerland have at least one good bike shop, but you can never be 100% certain that they have the exact parts you need for your bike brand. Bring a few spares like a derailleur hanger and other model-specific parts, a set of SPD cleats (if being clipped in is your thing) and a spare tube.

Don’t forget to bring tools to assemble and disassemble your bike. A good hand pump always comes in handy as well.

11. Bring a backpack

Big views often mean big days on the bike. © Emrik Jansson

The Swiss mountains are big and the descents can be long at times, which means you need to be prepared for mechanicals and rapid changes in the weather. Make sure to bring your favourite riding pack and load it with the basic tools, a spare tube, a wind jacket, snacks and water. Don’t forget to bring some cash either. You don’t want to arrive at a cozy mountain hut serving the most delicious apfel strudel ever, and discover that they don’t accept credit cards.

12. Share the trail(s)

Share the trails with hikers, bikers and... cows. © Emrik Jansson

A lot of trails in Switzerland are centuries-old hiking trails that you share with plenty of hikers. Keep an eye out for other trail users and don’t ride som fast that you can’t stop in case you meet someone. Don’t be that guy. Yield to the side, be polite and say guten tag, bon jour or buena sera (depending on where in the country you are).

13. Don’t skimp on the food

The Swiss cuisine is made up of hearty, rustic dishes made from local ingredients. Especially the cheese is worth dying for, and not to be missed. So skip the burgers and make sure to order some local specialties instead.

Enjoy the local cuisine. © Emrik Jansson

Raclette : Melted cheese served on a plate with boiled potatoes and charcuteries.

Fondue : Dip bread crumbs in a pot of melted cheese, very rich in taste.

Rösti : Grated, fried potatoes in a pan with different toppings such as bacon, cheese and eggs.

Chocolate : Switzerland is known all over the world for its chocolate, and for a good reason.

Wine : Switzerland might not be as well-known for its wines as it should be. Wine is produced in the western and southern parts of the country. Ask your waiter for the local wines, you won’t regret it.

Carb load after a day of shredding. © Emrik Jansson

Useful links