Reigning Champion Sixten Svesson
Skiing

This is how you win Red Bull Homerun [As told by a reigning champion]

Sixten Svensson spills the beans on how to master the 2022 Homerun and claim the title as Jämtlands fastest.
Mr. Svensson baffled audiences with his legs of steel back in 2019. Luring at the back for the majority of the race, he took advantage of unburnt strength and straightlined his way into the first place - only 0,2 seconds before the previous reigning champion Jon Olsson. If anybody is credible to give tips on how to hammer down a Homerun, it's Sixten.

Pro-tip #1 Memorize ski placement.

Remembering where you place your skis is more important than where you actually place your skis. Does that make sense?
Sixten
Crystal clear: Memory is paramount. Wherever you might place them, make sure to know exactly where you're going, knowing where to run is way more important than placing the skis on a good spot only to forget exactly where you left them.
Some prefer a shorter running distance to utilize skating past the people running to the front, while others opt for the opposite. It depends on whether you see yourself as a fast sprinter or a fast skater. If skis are placed in the back, getting there before the crowd is crucial to getting a clear field to skate through. If you put skis in the front, it doesn't matter when you get there, and you will have clear skies in front of you. However, you might be struggling to strap in if skaters fly by on both sides.

Pro-tip #2: Never stop crouching

Crouching is important during Red Bull Homerun
TUCK!
I can't stress this enough. Whatever you feel, however painful it might be, NEVER stop tucking!
Sixten
The rule is simple: Tuck and hold.
A common misconception is that sitting down and resting the glutes on your bindings will reduce air resistance. While this is true, you eliminate your ability to hold your skis planned and refrain from catching edges, which is speed enemy nr 1. Crouch in speed position and keep your edges in check is the go.
Tucking is impotant during Red Bull Homerun
This guy must have tucked all the way.
Crouching is vital when riding the flat sections. While the agony and lactic acid will have your brain crying for rest, your heart must resist and compel you to tuck it out.
Pain is temporary; glory is forever.

Pro-tip #3 Slipstream

staying behind your competitors can be a way to win Red Bull Homerun
Keep calm and stay behind - you will be rewarded for it
Every time I've been in pole position during the majority of the race, I've lost. The one time I slipstreamed, I won.
Sixten
If you can keep a cool mindset, slipstreaming is an effective way of conserving energy while tucking. As racers in front will split the air in front, you can take advantage of the air pocket behind them - just like birds flying in formations.
Sixten finishing as number 1 in 2019
Sixten finishing as number 1 in 2019
As stated earlier, this was the winning strategy for Sixten Svensson, which saved him enough energy to take it all out on the final stretch, giving him the win, the glory, and the title of reigning Homerun champion.
Are you keen on beating Sixten in this year's edition? Then start training your tucking, slipstreaming, and memory. See you on the battlefield!
Stay on top of Homerun 2022 - join the event page on Facebook to keep track of the latest updates!
