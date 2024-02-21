From couch potato to dedicated runner: here's how

Do you dream about being able to smash out a five-kilometer run but struggle to keep up the routine, or maybe even start? You're far from the only one, so don't worry. Long-distance runner Elmina Saksi knows all the tips and tricks to get you into a happy, healthy workout routine that lasts. At 44, she's been chasing running performances for eleven years while working two jobs and raising three kids.

And she's not just learned a thing or two from her own running experience. By working as a dietitian and physical education teacher, she's also picked up on how to make other people tick. Here's her best advice on how to get off the couch and into workout mode.

01 The 10-minute rule

There are two main types of people when it comes to exercise: those who listen too much to their body and those who don't listen at all. We tend to know whether we are one or the other. If you're the type who listens too much and often ends up on the sofa rather than on the treadmill, Elmina's got a tip for you.

"Reduce the entry step to exercise: tell yourself to do 10 minutes. Get changed into your workout clothes and do 10 minutes. After that, if you still don't feel great, you can stop. But give it 10 minutes because after that it tends to get easier, and more often than not, you'll keep going."

Also, remember that you're not going to feel great and full of energy every single day. That is okay; you can still fit in your workout, just mix it up a little: "If you're having a less-than-average day, do an easier workout and leave the intervals for another day. There are plenty of days to do intervals on," Elmina suggests.

Elmina Saksi has been chasing performance runs for 11 years © Andy Astfalck

02 Distract yourself

Patience is, in many ways, the key to success. It takes time to get into a new routine and stick to it. "You have to fool yourself a little bit in the beginning," Elmina says and suggests joining a running group or running with a friend. Why not distract yourself by talking on the phone: "You might sound a little out of breath, but it's actually a great way of keeping the tempo down in the beginning so that you don't overdo it."

Sign up to run with a group or some friends © Adrian Pehrson If you're a social person, join a running group or team up with a friend! Or why not talk on the phone with someone. Elmina Saski

Another great way is "transportation running," as Elmina calls it. For example, you need to post a letter, fetch something, or maybe you forgot to buy milk at the supermarket, so turn it into a run. It's a win-win situation.

03 Don't do too much, too soon

A common mistake when you start running is to measure it in distance rather than time. "A lot of people think they are going to run five kilometers, and they're going to do it as fast as possible," Elmina explains, but adds that if you do too much, too fast, it's easy to get ill, injured, and simply lose motivation because it feels too hard. "It's much better to think that I will run for 30 minutes, and it doesn't matter how far I get," she says.

Also, you don't have to run every day. Be happy with what you achieve rather than with what you don't. "If you've planned on running three times during a week but only run twice, be happy with that. You did two runs!"

04 Enter a running event

Some people need a goal, something to aim towards, and if so, entering a running event is a great motivator. "The Wings for Life World Run is a great event, for example," Elmina says. "It's a run for everyone, and you can run or walk as far as you want."

An event gives you something to look forward to, a goal to strive towards. You can count down the days, make a plan, and it helps you get through those workouts that feel extra hard because you know it will help you come event day.

How running the Wings for Life World Run makes you feel © Christopher Lanaway / Wings for Life World Run

05 Combine strength training with running

When you get into running, it's great to add strength training to the mix to get stronger, faster, and help stay injury-free. A 70:30 or 80:20 approach is a good way to go, that is, 70% running and 30% strength.

"We all have different strengths and weaknesses, and it's good to identify what those are so that you can give back to your body. Does it need more flexibility and mobility training? Do certain muscles or areas need strengthening? Don't just take for granted that your body can keep running for kilometers on end; it needs some love in return."

For some, getting out on a run isn't the problem; it's finding the motivation to do strength training. If that's the case, Elmina's tip is to work with a reward system. Combine your strength training with your run, and instead of first going for a run and then doing the strength, do it the other way around.

"Start by doing 25 minutes of strength training, then you can head out for your run as a bit of a treat," she explains.

Check out one of Elmina's at-home-workouts below:

06 You can do it!

So, it is high time to get yourself off the couch and on track to start collecting kilometers. When the going gets tough, keep these tips close by, and if you need a goal to work towards, enter the Wings For Life World Run on May 5th. You can walk or run as far as you want to, together with us at the app run event in Stockholm, with Elmina's online team in the app, or from your own doorstep. 100% of the proceeds go toward spinal cord injury research!