Pro tips on how to take your pump track racing to the next level

Pump track racing has had a huge upswing in the past couple of years, with tracks and races popping up all over the world. One of the driving factors has been the global race series Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships , which hosts qualifier races in countries across the globe and a big final where the fastest man and woman get crowned World Champions.

Sweden has obviously not missed out on the pump track hype and has in the past few years had plenty of newly built pump tracks, two World Championship Qualifier races, a new-to-this-year Scandinavian series and appointed their very own national pump track and BMX coach, Filip Svanberg.

Filip has a background in BMX racing, having raced for the Swedish National team with Top 10 World Cup results, but the 6-time Swedish BMX Champion and 2019 Nordic BMX Champion also knows a thing or two about pump track. At the two past World Championship Qualifiers in Sweden, he has placed 2nd and 3rd.

So, ahead of the third Swedish round of the Red Bull UCI Pump track World Championships Qualifier in Åre on the 9th of July, we had a chat with him about why it’s such an awesome and accessible sport and scroll down to get 5 tips on how to sharpen up your pump track skills.

Filip Svanberg became Sweden's first national coach in pump track this year © Emrik Jansson

Hi Filip, tell us a bit about yourself and how you ended up as Sweden’s first-ever national pumptrack coach?

Well, I come from BMX racing where I’ve raced for the Swedish national team for several years. In 2020 I decided to put my racing career on the shelf, the motivation was just not there any longer, but I wanted to remain within the sport. I still love to train and ride, so I decided to start working as a coach instead.

Today I coach two clubs, Kungsbacka and Lerum, in Gothenburg and I have a smaller focus group where riders from different clubs can join who want that extra focus on racing. We train both BMX and pumptrack, but as the closest pump track is in Varberg about 40 minutes out, we mostly train on the local BMX tracks.

Filip following Oskar Kindblom around the track in Jössefors © Emrik Jansson

I became the national coach earlier this year, and it’s super exciting but also pretty hard as pump track is a new-ish sport. I only really have one rider who is fully focusing on pump track racing at the moment, Oscar Kindblom. Otherwise riders tend to do both BMX and pumptrack, or come from other disciplines like Enduro, Slopestyle and Downhill. It’s a big mix and a challenge, but a fun one of course.

The focus this year is to get riders to race the World Championship Qualifier in Åre as well as the Swedish Championships. We might also try and get to some of the Qualifier events that are close to us geographically to get as many riders as possible qualified for the World Championship in Chile this autumn.

What’s so great about pump track?

When it comes to the pump track as an area, it’s just so accessible for everyone. You can ride around it on a bike, a kick-bike, a skate board, a wheel chair. You can be a completely beginner or a pro. It’s fun for everyone.

As for the racing side of things, it’s a pretty simple concept - fastest lap wins. In BMX there is a lot of tactics - you are eight riders on track at the same time, you have to dare to take up space, do all the big jumps, etc. In pump track racing there is just you on the course, which is less intimidating and it's easier to learn.

What do you focus on when you train the next generation of pump track racers?

Technique and team building. I meet with my focus group once a week on the local BMX track where we focus a lot on technique and bike skills. Then I try to organise days out where we go to for example the pumptrack in Varberg to practice and build a good vibe amongst the riders.

As there is a big span of ages, from 8-9 year olds to 17-18 year olds, it works really well as the older riders inspire the younger ones. The younger ones try to keep up and copy and it’s so cool to see how much they progress from doing that. I also try to get involved and ride and spar against the riders to get them fired up. Working across ages like this just works really well I find.

Can you practice your pump track skills on a BMX course?

Well, a BMX course is technically as close to a pumptrack as you can come without being on a pumptrack. But it’s also very, very different. A pumptrack is much smaller and tighter and it’s made in asfalt instead of hard-packed dirt. The design means that you have to be super precise with your riding making it more intense than BMX in a way. In BMX you get micro pauses in the corners and in-between jumps but in the pumptrack it’s 100% from start to finish.

You’ve raced in both the Swedish World Champs Qualifier events, Jössefors last year and Järvsö in 2019, what do you think of them?

They are really good fun. So different from BMX competitions, there is just a different vibe. I think it’s because riders from many different genres come together. It becomes like a meeting ground for Swedish racers and riders.

Pump track is also a lot more physically exhausting then many think. That 15-30 second lap becomes more and more exhausting each time. But it’s a concept that suits most riders, whether you’ve been racing before or not. I feel like you can come have a go and see how far you get. It’s not like you have to enter to win.

Filip racing the Qualifier event in Järvsö back in 2019. © Emrik Jansson

01 5 TIPS ON HOW TO GET FASTER AT PUMPTRACK RACING

Finding the right flow on the track is important. Don’t stress around the track, flow with it. Using your whole body to generate speed and being precise is also vital. Make sure you have the right timing when you push your front wheel down the rollers and around the corners. Once you got the flow and the timings, you can start to increase your speed. But don’t forget to be just as precise. A pump track is so tight and technical that you always have to be one step ahead - think of the next feature - so you know what’s coming up and reduce the risk of making a mistake. Corners are of course important . This is where a lot of riders lose speed, either because they don’t push into the corner to pump or because they don’t dare to enter the corner with speed. You can generate a lot of speed on a straight, but then a lot of people tap their brakes coming into the corner. To be one of the best, you have to let go of your brake. It comes with practice. Doubles in pump tracks are a tricky one. It all depends on the course and what they look like. It is often quicker to keep the bike low and pump or wheelie over a double rather than jump. You have to time yourself to see what is quicker and works best on a specific course.