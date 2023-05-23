4 things you need to win in 3on3 streetball

A sunny and summery Göteborg kick-started the first of the Swedish 2023 Red Bull Half Court qualifier events . With some big teams on the startlist, like last year’s Swedish winners PWO, it was all to play for as the teams met on the courts of Heden Basketplan in central Göteborg.

It wasn’t just personal pride and glory on the line, the winner from Göteborg would qualify for the national final later this June, and whoever wins there, gets to represent Sweden in the World Final in Serbia this autumn.

After an afternoon full of quick-paced, intense games, it was the tactical and heavy-hitting trio, Niklas Krantzy, Oliver Silveira and Sife Cherkaoui in the team Apelsinerna who walked away with the big win. Their winning recipe? Well, take a look below.

Oliver Malo, Sife Cherkaoui and Niklas Krantzy taking the big W © Simon Berggren

01 Some 3on3 experience

Basketball and 3on3 streetball are similar yet very different. In normal basketball you play 5on5 players on a full-size court. In streetball it’s 3on3 players on half a court, meaning both teams play and score on the same hoop. The games are also only 10 minutes long or first to 21 points. It makes the game intense and faced-paced and having some experience in the format definitely helps, as Apelsinerna discovered this year.

It was their second time entering Red Bull Half Court and they used their experience from last year to up their game: “Last year we weren’t really fit for fight. The other players were much more excited and eager compared to us and, to be honest, they also played much better”, Oliver Silveira said after the final.

3on3 is played on half a court © Simon Berggren The teams play towards the same hoop © Simon Berggren You play offence and defence at the same time © Simon Berggren

02 Good tactics - use your energy wisely

One way Apelsinerna stepped it up was by having some good tactics. As previously mentioned, 3on3 is a very intense game. 10 minutes might sound short, but when you’re only three players on court every step, move, pass and shot counts. You have to play defense as well as offense all the time.

Oliver Malo going for the shot © Simon Berggren

As the games require a lot from you, Apelsinerna decided to save energy where they could and that is one of the reasons how they managed to defeat last year’s winners PWO: “In 3on3 you have to remember that there are many games to play and you have to conserve your energy”, Oliver says.

“We actually met PWO twice. Once in the group play where they won. We kind of knew that we would move on from the group play already and decided to conserve some energy during that game. Then, when we met them again in the semi-final, I feel like we had more energy left and we also won the game”.

03 A three-point shooter

At the end of the day, three points is more than one and if you have a player who can keep nailing those long shots you’ll score heaps more points. This was the case for Apelsinerna and their team player Sife Cherkaoui , who turned out to be a specialist at scoring big points when needed.

Oliver laughs and says the key to them winning this year is having a three-point shooter on the team: “I mean, he lands three three-point shots just in the final!”.

Never underestimate the power of a three-pointer © Simon Berggren

04 Good vibes and team spirit

It’s all about teamwork in 3on3 and having unwavering belief in your ability as a team could be the final piece to the puzzle. Well, at least if you live up to the same stoke levels as Niklas Krantzy : “I root for our team every time and that’s probably why we win”, he says and laughs. Backing each other up and believing in your abilities is always the way forwards, as are having big goals: “I believe we will win in Stockholm too”, says Sife.

Apelsinerna showing each other some love © Simon Berggren I root for our team every time! Niklas Krantzy