IDA JANSSON REFOCUSED: From XCO World Cups to the School Bench

Ida Jansson won the Junior XCO World Championship back in 2016, and ever since her focus has been on racing world cups. A dream for many, but one that comes with a lot of pressure and other dreams having to be put aside. After having lived the race life most of her youth and her entire adult life, Ida has now decided to take a step aside, change her game plan and refocus. So that she can enjoy just being Ida.

Ida Jansson changing things up in 2020. © Hanna Jonsson

INSPIRE MORE PEOPLE

We meet Ida Jansson at her small event in Fiskartorpet Stockholm on a rainy Saturday in September. Together with Specialized Nordics she has organised a day of demo bikes, tacos and good times. Creating events like these is a new and exciting path for her.

“I want to create a space for people to come and have a good time, meet new riding buddies and have fun on bikes”, Ida says and continues: “I hope to be able to inspire more people to ride by being true to myself - by letting me be me. I love the energy I get from riding bikes together with people I like and being surrounded by this magical thing called nature. I want to help more people experience the joy that bikes can give you”.

Ida Jansson doing laps with the crew. © Hanna Jonsson

A NEW IDA

Being out on her bike is for Ida, as for so many of us, an escape from the outside world. A way to have fun and feel carefree, without the pressures of racing. A concept that is new to the previous world cup racer.

“This year I have learnt how to get energy from riding bikes, instead of it just taking energy”, she explains. “From racing and results being my main focus and drive in life, I have now changed my focus to “just being Ida”: Ride what I want, when I want and on my own terms. Without comparing myself to everything and everyone. I love riding all kinds of different bike disciplines and to be able to do just that feels amazing”.

Roots in autumn is a slippery business. © Hanna Jonsson

I have now changed my focus to “just being Ida”: Ride what I want, when I want and on my own terms. Ida Jansson

This step away (although maybe not indefinite) from the race scene hasn’t been an easy one. It’s been confusing at times. “This year I’ve really grown as a person and learnt a lot. Saying that, it’s also been challenging and really hard, and scary, to know if I’m making the right choice”, Ida says but adds that she’s learnt how to use obstacles as a way to grow, instead of letting it bringing her down.

It is a happy Ida that we meet at Fiskartorpet, and you can tell that she is enjoying this new path in life. Organising events like these has been on her to-do list for a long time, but because of the current situation she hasn’t been able to have more and bigger events this year. Saying that, these smaller events tend to have a really relaxed and personal vibe and Ida is smiling from cheek to cheek as she shows different groups of riders around the local trails.

Fiskartorpet has plenty of green rooms and trails. © Hanna Jonsson

Ida on the steep rock roll with the crew cheering on top. © Hanna Jonsson

THE STORY BEHIND FISKARTORPET

Fiskartorpet is the perfect spot for this type of event. Centrally located in Stockholm yet far away from the noise of the shopping streets. This spot has been a central to bikes since the 90’s and trails for MTB has continuously been developed since then. Now there is an XC flow trail, a DH flow trail and several kilometers of natural single track that meanders in and out of the forest and around a small lake. It’s much thanks to Andreas Danielsson that this area has become what it is.

I like to call this place the world’s smallest bike park in consent with the Swedish King. Andreas Danielsson

Andreas Danielsson is no stranger to these hoods. © Hanna Jonsson

“We started creating small MTB-loops here in the 90s, in consent with the landowners of course”, he explains while munching on a very tasty fish taco. “I like to call this place “the world’s smallest bike park in consent with the Swedish King”, Andreas says and laughs. He explains that when Specialized Nordics moved into the premises a few years ago they wanted to develop it further and put in some cash so that Andreas and the crew at Sweden Mountainbike could create some proper flow trails. “And here we are today - it’s pretty cool to see what’s been done”, he says and adds that there are more plans in the making.

The trails really do suit a large variety, with a focus on XC and beginners riders. Ida enjoys it around here: “It’s perfect - so central with fun and varied type of riding. There are the flow trails but there is also natural singletrack with lots of slippery roots and rocks. I think there is something for everyone.”

These trails suit all kinds of abilities. © Hanna Jonsson

RAIN, NEW FRIENDS & RIDING WITH SUPERSTARS

Despite some early morning rainfalls, the sky clears up and towards the end of the event the autumn sun even decides to come say hello. It’s been a fun day, seeing old friends and making new ones. There are all kind of levels and types of riders here today - from Slopestyle stars like Martin Söderström to Åre pinners and Stockholm locals. Everyone’s been hanging out together, riding big trains or razzing around the XC loops on e-powered demo bikes.

Tacos, dogs and muddy trails is always a recipe for success. © Hanna Jonsson

Madeleine Riesel is a Stockholm-based rider who considers Fiskartorpet one of her local trail loops. She is here today to meet new riding buddies: “It’s been one of the most fun days of the year”, she exclaims. “It’s really opened up my eyes to riding E-MTBs in the forest and it’s been awesome to meet new people. Everyone is so nice and welcoming - it doesn’t matter what level of rider you are, you still get to be part of the gang”. She laughs and adds that it’s always scary tagging along with really good riders but that it’s been so much fun riding altogether.

Everyone is so nice and welcoming - it doesn’t matter what level of rider you are, you still get to be part of the gang. Madeleine Riesel

How riding bikes and hanging with your friends make you feel! © Hanna Jonsson

BACK TO SCHOOL

Basically, the day has turned out just like Ida had hoped and her ambition is to create more events like this in the future. As for now, a lot of her energy will be directed towards her new goal in life. This autumn she is returning to school, studying Sports Management in Falun . Something she’s been wanting to do for a long time, but her race career hasn’t allowed for until now.

“I’ve been 110% focused on racing and it’s very much an eat-sleep-train-kind of lifestyle, as many condition-based elite sports are”, she explains. Now she is excited to be back studying and learning about sports from a new perspective, different from the one you get as an athlete.

We'll find Ida in the library... © Hanna Jonsson

... or on her bike in the forest. © Hanna Jonsson

When it comes to riding bikes, she will continue to do so and keep inspiring others to try it. From gravel bikes and road riding to enduro and XC - Ida will keep riding all the disciplines that she loves. And when the snow falls she is excited to bring out the skis. In the meantime, if you need her, she’ll be in the library.

For more local stories straight from the Swedish forests follow us on Red Bull Bike Facebook !