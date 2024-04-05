Jesper Tjäder at Red Bull Unrailistic in Åre, Sweden on April 26, 2023
© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool
Jesper Tjäder spills the secrets about Red Bull Unrailistic 2024

Catching up with the mastermind behind the event, Jesper Tjäder, who talks about exciting new features on the 2024 course and who he thinks will claim this year's Red Bull Unrailistic top spot.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
3 min readPublished on

What started as some crazy rail feature ideas drawn onto paper has today turned into one of the most unique and bonkers ski events in the world, Red Bull Unrailistic. The event is the brainchild of Jesper Tjäder who thanks to his crazy imagination has created the most insane and progressive rail skiing park ever seen. It’s on this course that 19 of the world’s best freeskiers will be challenged in ways never before seen as they take on the second-ever Red Bull Unrailistic competition at the end of April.
With the event only weeks away, we caught up Tjäder to talk about what will make the 2024 competition even bigger, bolder and better than last year.
Come watch the event live in Åre, Sweden or catch the livestream on TV4 Play and Red Bull TV. Click here for more info.
Hunter Henderson railing at Red Bull Unrailistic in Are, Sweden on april 27, 2023

The 2023 course was as taken straight out of one of Tjäder's viral edits

© Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

Max Moffatt skiing at Red Bull Unrailistic in Are, Sweden on april 27, 2023

Max Moffatt, one of many amazing riders, on the course last year

© Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

Mathilde Germaud, winner of the Slopestyle, at Red Bull Unrailistic in Åre, Sweden.

Mathilde Germaud on the Rainbow rail, a rider favourite in 2023

© Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

Hey Jesper! What are you looking forward to for this year’s event?

Jesper Tjäder: I really look forward to skiing the rails again, I’m hoping for some spring sunshine and slushy conditions this time around. I also look forward to watching the legends ski, like Andreas Håtveit and Henrik Harlaut, and see how they master this year’s course. It’s going to be fun to see what they manage to get up to on the features.

Talking about the 2024 course, can you tell us a bit about it?

It’s a mix between new and older features. For example, the rainbow rail from last year is making a comeback and will be more or less the same. Then there are some new exciting ones. The course starts with a rollercoaster rail which is a street-inspired feature and also pretty fun. It will start the competition with a bang as skiers will go from a standstill in the start gate right into some big action.

There is also the dance floor which is a brand new feature. I think it could either be super fun or super scary! I’ve never skied anything like it so it’s hard to say ahead of the event how it will run but it could become a rider favourite, I think.

The full 2024 Red Bull Unrailistic course map

The 2024 Red Bull Unrailistic course is looking bad ass

© Red Bull Unrailistic

Then at the very end we’ve got the wave feature. For me, spring is all about doing pond skims and that’s where the inspiration for this feature has come from. A next level pond skim but with rails, both at the bottom and at the top and with the option to wallride the wave. I think it’s going to look very cool but most importantly, be really fun to ski. It’s always fun to have some water involved.

Is there a specific feature you’re looking forward too?

Well, all of them! To link it all together will look really sick.

Winner Andreas Håtveit cheering with athletes at Red Bull Unrailistic in Are, Sweden on april 27, 2023

Andreas Håtveit came out of a 9-year retirement to take the big win in 2023

© Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

Who do you think will be your biggest competitor this year?

I don’t think it’s possible to beat Håtveit to be honest. And he deserved it. He never stops practicing rails, he is like unstoppable and it’s very impressive and inspirational.

Catch up on all you need to know about this year's huge showdown on April 25-26th in Åre, Sweden.

