Jesper Tjäder spills the secrets about Red Bull Unrailistic 2024
Hey Jesper! What are you looking forward to for this year’s event?
I really look forward to skiing the rails again, I’m hoping for some spring sunshine and slushy conditions this time around. I also look forward to watching the legends ski, like Andreas Håtveit and Henrik Harlaut, and see how they master this year’s course. It’s going to be fun to see what they manage to get up to on the features.
Talking about the 2024 course, can you tell us a bit about it?
It’s a mix between new and older features. For example, the rainbow rail from last year is making a comeback and will be more or less the same. Then there are some new exciting ones. The course starts with a rollercoaster rail which is a street-inspired feature and also pretty fun. It will start the competition with a bang as skiers will go from a standstill in the start gate right into some big action.
There is also the dance floor which is a brand new feature. I think it could either be super fun or super scary! I’ve never skied anything like it so it’s hard to say ahead of the event how it will run but it could become a rider favourite, I think.
Is there a specific feature you’re looking forward too?
Well, all of them! To link it all together will look really sick.
Who do you think will be your biggest competitor this year?
I don’t think it’s possible to beat Håtveit to be honest. And he deserved it. He never stops practicing rails, he is like unstoppable and it’s very impressive and inspirational.
