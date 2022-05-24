Watch Jesper Tjäder complete the world’s longest rail slide

When he’s not claiming Olympic and World Cup podiums, Jesper Tjäder has been pushing the limits of what’s physically possible on a pair of skis for the better part of a decade. Year after year, he fills a notebook with new trick ideas and creative, never-before-seen features. Then he turns each page into a reality once the snow falls.

This season, Tjäder set his sights on breaking the world-record for the longest rail slide in history, which was previously set at 128.7 metres, or 422 feet, in 2016.

Jesper Tjäder scoping the rail © Judith Bergström

“I have done a lot of tricks on rails before, but never near such a long rail as this,” explained the 28-year-old freeskier. I felt like that would be a good mission to have, and when Tom Wallish broke the record it looked insane. So, I thought I have to try that to.”

Now six years and 127th attempts later, Tjäder has performed the impossible. The Swedish freeskier smashed the world record when he successfully completed the world’s longest rail slide, measuring at 154.49 meters, on May 9th, 2022 in Are, Sweden. Tjäder jumped onto the rail at roughly 77 kilometres per hour before sliding a distance equivalent to the length of 15 double decker busses, and over one and half NFL football fields.

That grind in perspective © Judith Bergström/Red Bull Content Pool The official measurement © Judith Bergström/Red Bull Content Pool Vegan pirogues, a go-to sport snack if you ask Jesper Tjäder © Judith Bergström Mission completed. Only took over 100 attempts © Judith Bergström Lining up the rail for the 98th time... © Judith Bergström It took mad skills and a bucket load of salt for the cameraman to follow © Judith Bergström Tjäder thinking about all the snacks he can have when he's done © Judith Bergström Jesper Tjäder - world record holder © Judith Bergström

“I had a few good attempt but then it just happened, and it felt good all the way through,” explained Tjäder, just minutes after completing the historic slide. “Shoutout to Tom Wallish for pushing the limits of the sport, we wouldn’t be here sliding this far if it wasn’t for him.”

Now we celebrate. Jesper Tjäder

Tjäder's Guinness World Record is his latest addition to an extended resume of mind-blowing projects and competitive accomplishments. From earning a bronze medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, to consistently breaking the internet with his signature approach to rail trickery, it’s difficult to pinpoint what Tjader will tackle next… But we can’t wait to find out.