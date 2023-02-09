Jesper Tjäder invited his friends to shred his park - this is what happened

Spring, slush, sun. Good times are always on offer during April in the northern parts of Sweden, especially if you fancy soft landings and shredding in t-shirts. It comes as no surprise that Jesper Tjäder likes it just as much as the rest of us. However, when Tjäder decides to invite some of his best pals for a spring session to shred a custom-built park inspired by some of his earlier film projects you know it's going to be something very special.
Unrailistic Invitational - GoPro Highlight Edit
01
So what's the story?
Not as entangling as one might imagine. Jesper decided to invite a couple of pals to come shred a custom-built park inspired by his earlier film projects, such as Unrailistic 1 and 2, the Loop Story, and the Game Show. The poor man has always been attacking the world's most extensive features solo, which, according to him, was something he wanted to change: "Ever since I did the first Unrailistic edit, I've had this vision of bringing friends over to shred the same features I've been battling with. And with this session underway, it's finally turning into reality!".
Ever since I did the first Unrailistic edit, I've had this vision of bringing friends over to shred the same features.
But let's be frank, when Jesper calls up his friends to come shred, he calls Scandinavia's best riders. When he creates a rail park, some of the features are so strange and difficult that it has the world's best scratching their heads. In Jesper's park, the tension amongst the riders at the top of the in-run isn't about who's gonna throw a backflip, it's about who's gonna take on the historic Rail Loop.
This week has been lit
02
Alright, so what went down?
They had the best week of their lives, duh. This event wasn't a competition, it was all about skiing and pushing their own limits. There were no judges, and no audience standing by to create the pressure to deliver on the big scene. It was an all-out week of all-in skiing. No formats, no schedule, no nothing. Just the best, doing the best, on the some of most remarkable features in the world of skiing.
How was the vibe? Well, thanks for asking but trying to explain it with mere words wouldn't even come close. But we'll try. It was as vibrant as the first burst of colours in spring, as stoked as a newborn baby with its favorite blanket, and as lit as the annual bonfires celebrating the return of spring. Are we getting too emotional? Perhaps. But we're also getting as close as we can to describing the JT Invitational.
Best week of the year, period.
By the way, we lied. There was in fact a competition, just not in the traditional way. The riders were let loose in the park with one lill' task to tick during the week. Every rider was given a Gopro 9 to capture their best line and at the end of the week a few awards were up for grabs: rider of the week and best trick. Check out the winners in the image gallery below.
03
This sounds amazing, can I experience this in real life?
Yes you can! If you haven't already heard, the Unrailistic Invitational is back in 2023. This time as a big international competition, with some of the world's best skiers coming to Åre to battle it out in who gets crowned the first-ever Unrailistic Champion. Mark the 27th of April in your calendar and read all about it here.
