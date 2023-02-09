Jesper Tjäder in Åre for his own competition: Unrailistic Invitational
© Adam Klingeteg
Freeskiing

Jesper Tjäder invited his friends to shred his park - this is what happened

In 2021 the first-ever Unrailistic Invitational event was held in Åre, Sweden, where some of the world's best skiers and snowboarders met up for an unrailistic season finale.
Written by Fabian Omne
3 min readPublished on

Spring, slush, sun. Good times are always on offer during April in the northern parts of Sweden, especially if you fancy soft landings and shredding in t-shirts. It comes as no surprise that Jesper Tjäder likes it just as much as the rest of us. However, when Tjäder decides to invite some of his best pals for a spring session to shred a custom-built park inspired by some of his earlier film projects you know it's going to be something very special.

2 min

Unrailistic Invitational - GoPro Highlight Edit

Chinese

Jesper Tjäder
01

So what's the story?

Not as entangling as one might imagine. Jesper decided to invite a couple of pals to come shred a custom-built park inspired by his earlier film projects, such as Unrailistic 1 and 2, the Loop Story, and the Game Show. The poor man has always been attacking the world's most extensive features solo, which, according to him, was something he wanted to change: "Ever since I did the first Unrailistic edit, I've had this vision of bringing friends over to shred the same features I've been battling with. And with this session underway, it's finally turning into reality!".
Pat of the gang which partook in Unrailistic Invitational in Åre, 2021

Scandinavia's Finest

© Adam Klingeteg

Ever since I did the first Unrailistic edit, I've had this vision of bringing friends over to shred the same features.
Jesper Tjäder
But let's be frank, when Jesper calls up his friends to come shred, he calls Scandinavia's best riders. When he creates a rail park, some of the features are so strange and difficult that it has the world's best scratching their heads. In Jesper's park, the tension amongst the riders at the top of the in-run isn't about who's gonna throw a backflip, it's about who's gonna take on the historic Rail Loop.
This week has been lit
Jennie-Lee Burmansson
Jesper Tjäders massive park he built for Unrailistic Invitational

A park. On steroids.

© Adam Klingeteg

Participants going all in on the maxxed out S-rail

Gang Gang Flex Flex

© Adam Klingeteg

Jesper Landmark celebrating a make during Unrailistic Invitational

Stoked boys after a make on the 8-kink

© Adam Klingeteg

02

Alright, so what went down?

They had the best week of their lives, duh. This event wasn't a competition, it was all about skiing and pushing their own limits. There were no judges, and no audience standing by to create the pressure to deliver on the big scene. It was an all-out week of all-in skiing. No formats, no schedule, no nothing. Just the best, doing the best, on the some of most remarkable features in the world of skiing.
Jesper Landmark hucking a backflip out of the Cannon Rail in Åre

Jesper Landmark boosting the Cannon rail

© Adam Klingeteg

Jesper Tjäder salutes his mates during the session

The an of the hour

© Adam Klingeteg

Jesper Tjäder takes the Loop to another level when railing over it instead of looping it.

The loop - Redefined!

© Adam Klingeteg

The cinnamon bun looks like a delight for Jesper Tjäder

Name of the feature: Le Cinnamon Bun

© Adam Klingeteg

Participants going all in on the maxxed out S-rail

Gang Gang Flex Flex

© Adam Klingeteg

A favorite feature during Unrailistic Invitational. looks kind of fun , right?

Gang Gang Flex Flex: Vol 2

© Adam Klingeteg

Jennie-Lee-Burmansson styling in Åre

J-L-B tweaking it out

© Adam Klingeteg

All smiles in Åre during Unrailistic invitational

Share the stoke

© Adam Klingeteg

A new take on the classic rail loop

Name this feature (?)

© Adam Klingeteg

Felix Remington attacking crazy features during Unrailistic Invitational

Park shaper Felix Remington feeling the quality of his craft.

© Adam Klingeteg

Jesper Landmark

Jesper Landmark: Handsome AF

© Adam Klingeteg

Le train

Le train

© Adam Klingeteg

Mr. Landmark tweaking over the Battleship

Mr. Landmark tweaking over the Battleship

© Adam Klingeteg

Shot during Unrailistic Inviational

Yes Yes Yes

© Adam Klingeteg

Unrailistic Invitational 2021

NO NO NO

© Adam Klingeteg

J-L-B: Queen of style

J-L-B: Queen of style

© Adam Klingeteg

Happy hikers in Åre

Hike Hike Hike

© Adam Klingeteg

Spring in Åre = 95% bluebird, but also 5% resets.

Spring in Åre = 95% bluebird, but also 5% resets.

© Adam Klingeteg

Jesper Tjäder on the 8-Kink

The 8-Kink

© Adam Klingeteg

Jesper Tjäder reaching for a massive Cangrab in Åre during Unrailistic Invitational 2021

"Hold my can"

© Adam Klingeteg

It was safe to say that the 8-Kink was the riders favorite feature during Unrailistic Invitational

More 8-Kink

© Adam Klingeteg

Looks kind of scary

Looks kind of scary

© Adam Klingeteg

Framing is everything

Framing is everything

© Adam Klingeteg

Night Session from Unrailistic Invitational 2021

A LIT session: Re-defined

© Adam Klingeteg

The Spider-Rail as seen in the "Game Show"

W.O.W

© Adam Klingeteg

Drop into the most epic park available: The Unrailistic Invitational park

The dream park, Jesper invited his friends to try his unrailistic ideas

© Adam Klingeteg

Night session in mighty Jämtland during Unrailistic Invitational 2021

Mighty Jämtland

© Adam Klingeteg

Åreguiderna proving that they have the best mobile cuisine in Jämtland by serving delicious burgers during Unrailistic invitational 2021

Got lunch?

© Adam Klingeteg

Burgers, Dogos, and Red Bull. Epic.

Burgers, Dogos, and Red Bull. Epic.

© Adam Klingeteg

Huck it!

Huck it!

© Adam Klingeteg

Who doesn't love trains?

MORE TRAINS

© Emrik Jansson

Jesper Tjäder taking on a crazy feature during Unrailistic Invitational 2021

SPACED OUT CINNAMON BUN TO WRAP IT UP? YES PLEASE

© Adam Klingeteg

How was the vibe? Well, thanks for asking but trying to explain it with mere words wouldn't even come close. But we'll try. It was as vibrant as the first burst of colours in spring, as stoked as a newborn baby with its favorite blanket, and as lit as the annual bonfires celebrating the return of spring. Are we getting too emotional? Perhaps. But we're also getting as close as we can to describing the JT Invitational.
Sundsvalls own Hugo burvall was there to deliver some crazy send

Big B aKa Hugo burvall

© Adam Klingeteg

Best week of the year, period.
Hugo Burvall
By the way, we lied. There was in fact a competition, just not in the traditional way. The riders were let loose in the park with one lill' task to tick during the week. Every rider was given a Gopro 9 to capture their best line and at the end of the week a few awards were up for grabs: rider of the week and best trick. Check out the winners in the image gallery below.
Brunch and votings going down at Unrailistic Invitational 2021

Brunch and trophies: Epic combo

© Emrik Jansson

The riders voted for their favorite through phones

The riders voted for their favorite through phones

© Emrik Jansson

Happy champ: Melvin Morén

Happy champ: Melvin Morén

© Emrik Jansson

noah albaladejo and Emil Granbom shares the trophy

Shared first place for the boys

© Emrik Jansson

Jesper Tjäder crowns Hugo burvall shredder of the week during Unrailistic invitational 2021

Hugo Burvall: Shredder of the week

© Emrik Jansson

03

This sounds amazing, can I experience this in real life?

Yes you can! If you haven't already heard, the Unrailistic Invitational is back in 2023. This time as a big international competition, with some of the world's best skiers coming to Åre to battle it out in who gets crowned the first-ever Unrailistic Champion. Mark the 27th of April in your calendar and read all about it here.

Freeskiing
Skiing