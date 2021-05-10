Jesper Tjäder invited his friends to shred his park - this is what happened

April, slush, sun. Good times are always on offer this month, especially if you fancy soft landings and shredding in t-shirts. It comes as no surprise that Jesper Tjäder likes it just as much as you do. We guess it's not a far fetch to say that you and him are kind of similar in a sense. He likes to shred, you too. He loves a bit of slush in the landings to soften 'em up, and so do you. He enjoys the tension on top of the jump amongst the old mates, and we know you do too.

A proper season ender: Just like any skier likes it © Adam Klingeteg

But let's be frank; there are some significant differences here. When he calls up his friends to come shred, he calls Scandinavias best riders. When he exhales in a relaxed manner about the slush in the landings, it's because it would suck to slam hard on a humongous canon rail with solid airtime . And the tension surrounding the inrun isn't about who's gonna throw a backflip; it's about who's gonna take on the Rail Loop. You see, you're the same, just kind of different. So let's jump into a story about a different sort of season-ender, á la Jesper Tjäder.

A park. On steroids. © Adam Klingeteg

Watch the Gopro Highlight edit here:

Unrailistic Invitational - GoPro Highlight Edit

Remember this feature? © Adam Klingeteg

So what's the story?

Not as entangling as one might imagine. It's quite the opposite. Jesper invited a couple of pals to come shred a custom-built park inspired by his earlier film projects, such as the Unrailistic projects, the Loop Story, and the Game Show. The poor man has always been attacking the world's most extensive features solo, which, according to him, was something he wanted to change.

Ever since I did Unrailistic 1, I've had this vision of bringing friends over to shred the same features I've been battling with. And with this session underway, it's finally turning into reality! Jesper Tjäder

Scandinavia's Finest © Adam Klingeteg

So who's in the crew?

Marcus Tjäder

Jennie-Lee Burmansson

Hugo Burvall

Emil Granbom

Jesse Augustinus

Novalie Engholm

Henrik Harlaut

Melvin Moren

Isak Davidson

Ludwig Leijkner

William Mathisen

Sebastian Schjerve

Oystein Braaten

Ferdinand Dahl - Sjukhus

Jesper Landmark

Noah Albaladejo

Valentin Morel

Jesper Tjäder

Oliwer Magnusson

Stoked boys after a make on the 8-kink © Adam Klingeteg

This week has been lit Jennie-Lee Burmansson

And what happened?

They had the best week of their lives, duh.

Muy importante note: This wasn't a competition, there were no judges, and no audience standing by to cheer the lads in bibs on to deliver on the big scene. It was an all-out week of all-in skiing. No formats, no schedule, no nothing. Just the best, doing the best, on the most remarkable features we've seen since sliced bread (or any of Jesper's earlier installments).

Sebbe Landmark boosting the canon rail © Adam Klingeteg

How the vibe was? Thanks for asking. But explaining it with mere words wouldn't even come close. The vibe that rayed over the park during the three days of shredding was as vibrant as the spring colors, as stoked as a newborn baby with its favorite blanket, as lit as the annual bonfires which light up the night at the same time of Year. Are we getting too emotional? Perhaps. But we're also getting as close as we can to describing the JT Invitational.

Best week of the Year, period. Hugo Burvall

Big B aKa Hugo burvall © Adam Klingeteg

By the way, we lied. There was in fact a comp, just not in the traditional way. The riders were let loose in the park, sure. But they had but one lill' task to tick during their time there. Every rider was given a Gopro 9 to capture their own best line and submit to a highly internal competition where the rider of the week was to be crowned, aswell as awarding someone for best trick.

Brunch and trophies: Epic combo © Emrik Jansson 01 / 05

It's crazy to think how far we've come in the sport.

But how exactly did we get here? It hasn't happened overnight, but the progression has the last couple of years excelled at an unmatched pace. Are the riders just more keen on pushing it? Is the competitive aura influencing them to go bigger, and harder? Or is it something else that is causing skiing to evolve more and more, every day? We don't know for sure, but we have a clue of what could be the main reason, which you can find out about in the documentary 'How internet shaped a sport'

How internet shaped a sport

What's next for Jesper Tjäder?

We've stopped guessing. It's no point trying to imagine what kind of shenanigans he might come up with next. Why? Because whatever we could possibly imagine, he shatters our expectations by turning upside down on the World Wide Web with projects nobody except him can come up with.

