Jimi Jules on finding rave culture and the art of back to back DJing
Jimi Jules interview: leaving the classical scene, finding rave culture and the art of back to back DJing
For people in Sweden who don’t know you, could you introduce yourself?
I was born and raised in Switzerland in a classical music family. Almost everyone in my family, except my mom, were musicians playing in orchestras. So I started with trumpet and other horn instruments. We had a lot of instruments at home, and I tried many of them.
Long story short, I ended up in an orchestra at 16. That was kind of my backup job. I played there for a while, but that’s when I realized I didn’t want to stay in that classical environment. It felt too boring, like a nine to five office job. Always the same pieces, not much new stuff.
So, I switched to jazz and studied jazz. But it had a similar issue. I guess any genre becomes like that once it’s institutionalized. Then some friends took me to a rave where Sven Väth was playing… and yeah, things changed. I wasn’t interested in “real music” anymore, let’s say.
How would you describe your sound?
It’s hard to describe. I don’t feel like a techno guy, or a house guy, or a pop guy. I just love music: new things, new ideas. It has to be smoky and danceable. But everyone hears it differently. So yeah, somewhere in the house and techno scene.
I don’t feel like a techno guy, or a house guy, or a pop guy. I just love music: new things, new ideas.
Coming from a classical background into electronic music, was it a clash with your family?
My mom and my uncle were very open and supportive. But the rest of the family had doubts. They had invested a lot of time and money into my career. Some of my uncles are big figures in the classical horn scene.
It took years for them to accept it. I remember my grandpa after my master’s degree saying, “This is not my kind of music. I’m proud of you, but it’s not for me.”
But I didn’t really care. I always did my thing. I was a stubborn kid, very determined to push through what I believed in.
What did you think about Red Bull Back2Beyond when you heard about it?
Some of my friends are involved, and I know all the artists. So I thought it could be a fun project. Usually I play longer sets alone, so this is different. It’s a good test. I would maybe prefer to play a bit longer, but I think it will be a fun night. And I haven’t been in Stockholm for years.
What's your impression of the Swedish scene?
There are a lot of great producers from Northern Europe. Axel Boman and Studio Barnhus were big influences for me early on. I remember his releases on Pampa Records, DJ Koze’s label. He had this unique edge I really connected with.
Also, Talaboman with John Talabot are both huge inspirations. I really admire what they do.
How do you approach back to back sets? Someone described it like an afterparty, playing records to inspire each other.
Exactly. But I’m very selective with back to backs, I don’t do it with just anyone. Mostly with friends: Âme, Dixon, sometimes Black Coffee or DJ Tennis.
When I play with them, I trust their taste. It becomes less about playing for the crowd and more about showing each other music, like “check this out.” It’s a conversation. You can push each other into places you wouldn’t normally go.
I’m very selective with back to backs, I don’t do it with just anyone.
Is it a bit like jazz?
Not really. The idea of jamming, maybe but otherwise, no.
In jazz, at least in the European scene, it often felt competitive. Too much ego. That’s why I left. I don’t like competing in music.
Back to back DJing is more like… just being in sync, sharing energy. Also, DJing is different because you’re playing recorded music. Compared to jazz, it’s quite limited.
In a B2B, is there usually someone leading?
Sometimes. Sometimes it’s completely equal. Sometimes you need 15 to 20 minutes to find each other. It depends on the day.
But most of the time, it’s fun. Playing together is more enjoyable than playing alone because you’re less in your head. And if something goes wrong, the other person can save you.
Jennifer Loveless is someone you haven’t played with before. What made you say yes to playing back to back with her?
I like her music. She’s talented. And sometimes you need to cross boundaries. Try new things.
I’m not someone who goes out much when I’m home. I prefer listening to music, going to bars or concerts. But I love playing for a crowd. And she seems like someone who just plays good records, not competing, just enjoying it.
What can the Stockholm audience expect from the event?
From my experience, Swedish people seem open minded. The ones I know are calm at first, then pretty wild after a few hours. So maybe it will take some time, but I think it will be a fun ride.