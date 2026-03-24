Jimi Jules on finding rave culture and the art of back to back DJing

Jimi Jules: I was born and raised in Switzerland in a classical music family. Almost everyone in my family, except my mom, were musicians playing in orchestras. So I started with trumpet and other horn instruments. We had a lot of instruments at home, and I tried many of them.

Long story short, I ended up in an orchestra at 16. That was kind of my backup job. I played there for a while, but that’s when I realized I didn’t want to stay in that classical environment. It felt too boring, like a nine to five office job. Always the same pieces, not much new stuff.

So, I switched to jazz and studied jazz. But it had a similar issue. I guess any genre becomes like that once it’s institutionalized. Then some friends took me to a rave where Sven Väth was playing… and yeah, things changed. I wasn’t interested in “real music” anymore, let’s say.