Joacim Lundgren is Sweden’s best trials rider, ever. A 10x Swedish Champion with plenty of impressive results in world cups and world championships. But what actually is trials riding? We take a deep dive into Joacim’s impressive career and the small, yet successful Swedish scene to explore the niche sport that too often flies under the radar.

01 Who is Joacim Lundgren?

“Well, first off, some might know me as Joacim Nymann because I only recently changed my name to Lundgren. I’m 27 years old, born and bred in Göteborg and have been riding trials since 2005. I started competing internationally back in 2010 and have been at several World Championships, World Cups and European Championships since. You could say that I’m a semi-pro as I’ve always worked or studied full time but with the ability to still train and compete at a very high level thanks to amazing support from family and sponsors.“

Joacim on the 3rd step at the 2019 World Cup in Val Di Sole. © Leo Zhukov

Joacim is one of the best trials riders in the world with results like 5th overall in the 2019 World Cup and 5th at the World Championship. For almost 10 years, his schedule has been jam-packed with training, travels and competitions. That is until 2020 when, prior to the pandemic, he decided to have a well-deserved break.

“My life has always been so focused on training and competing, I wanted to do something new, explore other things. So I decided to take a year off. Then the pandemic hit and all competitions were canceled anyway. With 2021 being another uncertain year, I decided to extend my time off with another year”.

One of the reasons was becoming a dad mid-way through 2021, something that changed his focus and availability, but also the need to discover other types of riding.

Street riding is a new passion that's also proved fruitful for his career. © Jesper Persson

02 Taking time off to explore other types of riding

To some, it might sound crazy to take time off when you’re at a career-high, but it’s actually been to Joacim's advantage, and he comes into 2022 with some brand new sponsors. A big deal for someone within the trials community - a small sport that doesn’t come with loads of big money and support.

“During my time off I decided to try my hand at Enduro and bought an Enduro bike and raced the Swedish Championship in 2020. I even picked up a sponsorship from Merida Sweden and Bike-Fixx Sweden to do some more racing in the future. Then, in 2021 I decided to give street trials ago, something that I was massively against a couple of years ago but now find super fun and exciting."

The clips Joacim posted on social media of his street riding got lots of attention and good feedback and soon another big sponsor got in touch.

"Inspired Bicycles offered me a bike deal which feels amazing. We don’t normally get loads of attention in the trials community so getting a deal like this is super exciting. Together with Inspired Bicycles, Linus Pihlsgård and I created a welcome-to-inspired edit that got some really good feedback and ended up on some big channels like Pink Bike. So I feel like I’ve got a lot to thank these two gap years for and, although I never thought I’d say it, street trials especially.”

03 Competition vs. Street

To the untrained ear, dabbling in both competition trial and street trial might not sound like a big deal but there is in fact a huge difference between the two sub-genres of the sport.

“ It’s just as different as downhill and cross country. The two scenes rarely co-exist. They have different athletes and different forums. It is very rare that you do both - a lot of core riders believe you should stick to one of the two. I used to think that too and therefore never tried it. But then in 2021 I just wanted something new and decided to give it a go. And I mean, wow, it's just so much fun. It makes me step out of my comfort zone and forces me to be more creative with my riding. And it's so easy to do - just ride out your front door and the world is your playground. I love it", Joacim explains.

Trials riding demands absolute control and impeccable balance. © Leo Zhukov

04 What is trials riding?

Trials is a bike genre that is generally less known than its bigger siblings like MTB and BMX. However, out of the two sub-genres, street trials is a lot more known to the outside world much thanks to riders like Danny Macaskill , who made trials riding famous by making some mind-blowing edits . It involves riding features in the street like rails, stairs, walls and anything that looks like good fun really. Jumping from one spot to the next or balancing on tiny rails. The world is your playground.

The competition side is much more niche and specific. A world of its own and equally as fascinating as street riding. You follow a set course of obstacles and gain points. Most points win.

“During a competition you have five different courses. They are built up with different features like rocks, tree logs, pallets or concrete blocks. Each course is clearly marked with arrows and tape and you have two minutes to get through it without putting your feet down. There are different sections within the course and once you get through one section you score points. For example, you might have to jump to a tree log and ride along it and then jump to another feature - that’s 10 points. You ride all five courses twice and the one who’s scored the most points wins.”

With a niche competition format, comes a pretty niche bike setup. Trials is ridden on a 20’’ or 26’’ inch bike without a saddle and with a very different frame geometry to a mountain bike. Joacim used to compete in the 20’’ category but made the jump to 26’’ back in 2019, a move that proved successful. He finished that season 5th overall and 3rd place as his best result.

05 How do you get into trials?

So how do you get into a niche sport like trials? For Joacim, it started early on.

“People in my family either did motocross or horseback riding, so those were the natural choices for me as a kid. I started with motocross, which I did for a couple of years. When I got a little older, my best friend had cousins who were into Moto trials and we thought it looked super cool and wanted to try. My friend got a trials bike and, after a lot of nagging and begging, so did I. We joined Partille Trial Club, my friend quit after like two months, but for me, I’d found my calling. 17 years later and I am still part of the club. ”

Now that's one big leap. © Leo Zhukov

06 A small but successful Swedish scene

The Swedish scene started sometime in the early 1990s and has come and gone a little over the years. Today there is a SWE Cup that normally sees around 40 to 60 contesters in four different classes. About six or seven of those compete internationally.

But despite it being a small scene, it's a very successful one if you look at international merits, both today and throughout the history of the sport. And even though Joacim is Sweden's best trials rider ever, it's only by a small margin.

Joacim is one of many successful Swedes on the world circuit. © Leo Zhukov

“My predecessor and mentor Björn Levin also have 10 Swedish Championship wins under his belt and had a very successful international career. So did, Peter Bäckgren who had some great results on the world circuit alongside Björn. Actually, it was a Swede - Martin Kleivard - who won the first-ever world cup in trials in the late ’90s. Today we also have two female riders who are among the best in the world, Hilda Andersson and Nadine Kåmark . So, even though the Swedish trials scene is very small, we’ve always had a great standard of riders.”

07 The future

So, what is next for Sweden’s greatest trials rider - an 11th Swedish Championship gold maybe?

“Haha, well yes. I currently share the record with my mentor Björn so of course it’d be great to get another win”, Joacim laughs.

He is keen to get back to the competition side of things. His goal is set on a possible comeback at the 2022 Swedish Championships and maybe even the World Championship if he manages to make the train-ride-family-work puzzle work. In the meantime, he is stoked to have found a passion for street riding. Something that, going forward, could be less time-consuming yet attract a broader audience.

Could you do this? © Leo Zhukov

“ Competing at a world cup level takes a lot of time and dedication. There is so much training required to be at the level I was back in 2019. The sport is small and it doesn’t have much support in form of money or sponsorship, so it is hard to make it all work. However, street riding is a really exciting and new thing for me that doesn’t require the same amount of training. And I really like how it attracts viewers from other bike genres like BMXers and slopestyle riders. I mean, even enduro riders can watch these edits and relate to them. How it all goes together? I am not quite sure yet but, my plan is to be there for my family whilst ride as much trials, streets and enduro as I possibly can."

With his sight set on trials, street and enduro, one thing’s for sure: Joacim Lundgren will keep on doing great things on two wheels.