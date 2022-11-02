Check out Johan Kristoffersson’s winning race-day routine

Hot off his 5th World Championship title , a historic first in the new electric era, Johan Kristoffersson has been an unstoppable force this season. With two races still to go, the Swede already sealed the deal during round 9 in Barcelona taking his 34th career win and claiming the 2022 overall title.

Spectators have been able to follow his successful 2022 season on-site or on the Red Bull live stream , watching him out-drive his competitors and take win after win. However, what the live stream doesn’t show is what goes on behind the scenes during those big race weekends. What does Kristoffersson get up to during race day? We caught up with the Super Swede to find out.

Follow Kristoffersson's final push for glory in the race replay from the WRX round 9 in Barcelona:

1 h Round 9 full replay – Spain See what happened in Round 9 of the FIA World Rallycross Championship 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

01 Pre race routine

Getting in the right head space is vital for athletes and for Kristoffersson it all starts with the right sleeping arrangements. He always stays on-site in his STX motorhome - a way to eliminate the stress of parking, hotel arrangements and tickets to get onto the race track.

Minimising faff on race day, Johan gets everything ready the evening before © Mihai Stetcu / Red Bull Content Pool It’s easiest that way - I’m close to the track which saves me time on race day and it just generally works well. Johan Kristoffersson

On race day, Kristoffersson wakes up an hour before the first training session. He’s prepared everything the evening before, so all he has to do is get up, walk out of his motorhome and be ready to roll.

“Sometimes I go out to inspect the track to see what the conditions are, then I hop in the car and get on with the training session”.

After training he has a quick debrief with his engineers about what felt good and bad respectively, and what can be improve ahead of the qualifier rounds.

Drivers and engineers work closely together to dial in all the details © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool Kristofferson drives the all-electric Volkswagen Polo RX this season © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Race routine

The qualifying heats look more or less the same according to Kristoffersson. Each qualifier heat is followed by a chat with the race engineer and some modifications to the car. In between all the racing, the team also makes sure to squeeze in some time with the spectators: “We tend to have an autograph session on race day where we get to interact with the fans”.

First it's race time... © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool ... then it's fans time © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Ahead of the semi-final and final, things heat up a notch. “We go through how the tyres work, chat about which tyres to use and what kind of tyre strategy we should have. Then, hopefully, if everything goes to plan I go through to the final, win it and get to spray some Champagne on the podium”.

Hopefully the day ends with some Champagne showers © @World / Red Bull Content Pool

03 Post race routine

Straight after the race it’s time for a press conference and chats with different media outlets. After that Kristoffersson heads back to his pits to celebrate with the team before the crew starts preparing the cars ahead of the next race. The drivers and the engineers have a long debrief about the race: the good, the bad, what can be improved ahead of the next round and what spare parts need ordering.

“Then we pack everything up in the evening for it to start all over again in about two weeks' time for the next race”.

"It takes a village" it's a good way to summarize a WRX win © @World / Red Bull Content Pool