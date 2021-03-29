Tag along KM:Days on their first adventure of the season: Kittelfjäll
© William Larsson
Kajsa Larsson and Malou Petersson makes the most out of the Swedish winter and heads north to score dreamy powder.
Published on
The time has finally come to see what the crew behind KM:Days have been up to, and in the first episode of this season, we get to follow the girls along to Kittelfjäll.
Apart from taking you to a dreamy wonderland of pow and northern lights, the episode will involve close-calls with wildlife, lots of breakfast, and a few well-deserved pow turns.
As this is the first episode to drop from this year, we can rest assured that there will be more heading our way from the duos adventure-packed winter. And while we wait for the next episode to drop in the future, we highly recommend you to indulge in their past, featured to your left
Stay up to date on what's going on in the world of snow: Follow us on our channels!