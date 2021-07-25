New jump lines (and big sends) at Sweden's sickest Slopestyle jam

was one of three who organised the big day out which saw around 30 riders hit the huge jump lines. As if the new jumps, big crowd, pumping tunes and good vibes weren’t enough, the riders were also treated to the perfect sunny summer day.

, have been hard at work all summer redesigning and building two brand new lines at the compound. Not one, but five new jumps - including a 6-meter long step down, boner log, and two hip jumps have been put in.

Emil, together with the other two organisers, Lukas Skiöld and Ludvig Eriksson , have been hard at work all summer redesigning and building two brand new lines at the compound. Not one, but five new jumps - including a 6-meter long step down, boner log, and two hip jumps have been put in.

Emil, together with the other two organisers, Lukas Skiöld and Ludvig Eriksson , have been hard at work all summer redesigning and building two brand new lines at the compound. Not one, but five new jumps - including a 6-meter long step down, boner log, and two hip jumps have been put in.

Apart from the big step down and boner log, which were closed during the jam, the big jumps and new features were not lost on the high-flying bike community who attempted the big hits with one sick trick after the next, showing just how high the level of Slopestyle is in Sweden.

Apart from the big step down and boner log, which were closed during the jam, the big jumps and new features were not lost on the high-flying bike community who attempted the big hits with one sick trick after the next, showing just how high the level of Slopestyle is in Sweden.

Apart from the big step down and boner log, which were closed during the jam, the big jumps and new features were not lost on the high-flying bike community who attempted the big hits with one sick trick after the next, showing just how high the level of Slopestyle is in Sweden.

was stoked to see so many people show up for the jam and to have his new extended training area up and running: "The weather was great and there were so many people who came to ride and watch. It feels so good to have finished all the lines. We still haven't ridden all the features, as some got done just the day before the jam, so we focused on the lines that had been running for a while already. It was such a good day!".

Emil Johansson was stoked to see so many people show up for the jam and to have his new extended training area up and running: "The weather was great and there were so many people who came to ride and watch. It feels so good to have finished all the lines. We still haven't ridden all the features, as some got done just the day before the jam, so we focused on the lines that had been running for a while already. It was such a good day!".

Emil Johansson was stoked to see so many people show up for the jam and to have his new extended training area up and running: "The weather was great and there were so many people who came to ride and watch. It feels so good to have finished all the lines. We still haven't ridden all the features, as some got done just the day before the jam, so we focused on the lines that had been running for a while already. It was such a good day!".