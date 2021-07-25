Emil Johansson at the 791 jam in Källviken, Falun.
New jump lines (and big sends) at Sweden's sickest Slopestyle jam

Big photo epic from Emil Johansson and the 791 crew's huge MTB Slopestyle jam in Källviken, Falun.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
Källviken’s newly redesigned Slopestyle jumps stood host to the 791 jam on Saturday the 24th of July. Slopestyle star, and Källviken local, Emil Johansson was one of three who organised the big day out which saw around 30 riders hit the huge jump lines. As if the new jumps, big crowd, pumping tunes and good vibes weren’t enough, the riders were also treated to the perfect sunny summer day.
Emil, together with the other two organisers, Lukas Skiöld and Ludvig Eriksson, have been hard at work all summer redesigning and building two brand new lines at the compound. Not one, but five new jumps - including a 6-meter long step down, boner log, and two hip jumps have been put in.
Apart from the big step down and boner log, which were closed during the jam, the big jumps and new features were not lost on the high-flying bike community who attempted the big hits with one sick trick after the next, showing just how high the level of Slopestyle is in Sweden.
Emil Johansson, Lukas Skiöld and Ludvig Eriksson hosts 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021
Johansson, Skiöld and Eriksson made three jumps into three lines.
Emil Johansson, Lukas Skiöld and Ludvig Eriksson hosts 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Behind the new setup: Lukas Skiöld, Emil Johansson, Ludvig Eriksson.
Emil Johansson was stoked to see so many people show up for the jam and to have his new extended training area up and running: "The weather was great and there were so many people who came to ride and watch. It feels so good to have finished all the lines. We still haven't ridden all the features, as some got done just the day before the jam, so we focused on the lines that had been running for a while already. It was such a good day!".
The weather was great and there were so many people who came to ride and watch.
Emil Johansson
A train of riders hitting the big jump line at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Slopestyle-ing Swedes enjoying the jumps and the company.
Lukas Skiöld was also stoked on how the day went: "It was such a good day. So sick that so many riders turned up. even if we didn't have the step down and boner log open (as it serves more as a training ground for me, Emil and Ludde), it was so fun to be able to show everyone what we do up here and the level of riding that actually exists here. Everyone seemed to have a good time and that makes me so stoked and proud to see."
Everyone seemed to have a good time and that makes me so stoked and proud to see.
Lukas Skiöld
Alex Alanko at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Crankworx rider Alex Alanko came to have a play.
Alma Wiggberg hitting the new hip line at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Alma Wiggberg trying out the new hip line.
Emio Johansson at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Emil Johansson turning heads as usual.
Emil Johansson at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
These jumps are not small.
Freida at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Freida Marcusson sending it, showing a new gen of girls on the jumps.
People watching at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
People from the crowd enjoying the show.
Emil Johansson doing a nac-nac at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
This place is where Emil trains before heading out to Crankworx events.
791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Flying high.
Ludvig Eriksson at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Ludde Eriksson looking smooth and comfy in the air.
Theo Gawelek at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Theo Gawelek going upsidedown.
Victor Douhan at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Victor Helmersson enjoying the big playground that is Källviken.
Tobbe Jangmo at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Tobbe Jangmo doing the twist.
Lukas Skiöld at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Lukas Skiöld flying high.
Simon Johansson at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Simon Johansson with the steeze.
Emil Johansson at the 791 Slopestyle jam at Källviken Falun, 24th of July 2021.
Emil Johansson enjoying the new lines at Källviken.
