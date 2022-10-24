Gaming
esports
Kändiskampen - a Red Bull Flick competition extraordinaire
Some of Sweden's best known CS:GO players just finished competing in Kändiskampen - watch all the action and interviews here! 🤩
Maikelele, Devilwalk, Gorillan, Wallen, Svedjehed, Slap, PALM1, Botra, Chloerex, Libbzerr, Chapman, Pani, Mann3n, hemzk9, Draken and KALLE215 - a crazy bunch of allstar players, right!? They all competed against each other in Kändiskampen on the exciting 2v2 Red Bull Flick maps, where the winning team got 30 000 SEK. The action was intense, to say the least.
The rules? Either you win, or you lose. As simple as that. It was evident that the players played for more than the prize money, they played for the prestige as well. Combining Red Bull Flick maps, Swedish CS:GO stars having a blast and Tutsi casting - well, then you have a formula for pure entertainment.
Kändiskampen - watch the games
The competing players are all true CS:GO professionals who are used to play on the highest level against the best. Red Bull Flick, however, is something else. It's far from ordinary CS:GO. New maps, new objectives and new tactics put even the most experienced player into an entirely new setting. Sure, the skills are there, the fast reactions and the aim. But, Red Bull Flick will challenge everyone. It is the competition where relative amateurs got a chance against the pros. Just look at last year's competition. Anyway - which team won Kändiskampen? Watch ALL the action and see for yourself 😉 👇
Watch the interviews with the players
Want to get to know the stars involved? Hear what they had to say about Red Bull Flick and the customized maps? Check out these interviews 🏆 👇
Want to watch the Swedish Red Bull Flick Finals on November 5? Join us at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere or watch it all live on our Twitch!