Prepare for winter with Knuckles 2.0
© Marcus Olsson
Marcus Kleveland, Jesper Tjäder and Øystein Bråten took their shredding to a new level when they traveled to Fonna.
Marcus Kleveland, Jesper Tjäder and Øystein Bråten at sunset in Fonna. Does that sound tempting? Add a specially designed shoot-out rail that allows the guys to push themselves like they never did before. What do you get? Knuckles 2.0 Check out how it went:
Dream setup in dream weather
In collaboration with Douchebags, we got shaper Emil Fossheim on the team to realize the boys' dream tricks. During five days of sun, slush and perfect conditions, it was a tired but stoked bunch of guys who went home with new tricks in their luggage.
- This project was really cool! It's always nice to ski with Jesper and Øystein. We had fun and there was a good atmosphere all the time. The weather was perfect with sunshine, blue sky and no wind every day. With perfect setup and Petter who kills it behind the camera, we got what we needed, says Marcus.
Øystein nailed new tricks
Even though Øystein Bråten only participated in the last two days, he left with equally good memories. For a long time, he has been thinking about new tricks on a shoot-out rail. At Fonna, he nailed most of them but adds that there are still tricks he wants to try.
- I had many ideas in my head before I went to Fonna, but you change your ideas once you are at the location. I like big rails that are challenging. After the first try, I felt that some of the tricks I had in mind would not work on that particular rail, but I did manage to do some cool tricks. The Backside 1170 trick was unplanned, but at the moment I felt that it would work, says Øystein.
When you gather these guys in one place, there can be nothing but a good atmosphere and stoke. The result is a banger edit that Petter Ulsletten has filmed and cut, and we can do nothing but look forward to winter coming back!