WATCH: Turdell & Co scoring Mindblowing Snow north of the Arctic Circle

The Kebnekaise Massif, in all its glory. © Fabian Omne

Holy hell, how will we ever maintain the same level as that over-the-top preamble? By bribing our readers? By buying fake likes? As both solutions seem like a suitable fit for our problem, it's hard not to see the obvious answer, which is to just give Kristofer Turdell a pair of skis, a few friends, and one or two magic runs in the one place he feels the most at home: North of the Arctic circle.

Watch Kristofer and friends tear up Northern Sweden - now!

Welcome to north of the wall. © Fabian Omne

In this short but oh so sweet video, Kristofer travels with Freeride World Tour legends Jackie Paaso and Reine Barkered to ski blower pow in late May. Sounds too good to be true? Indeed it does. Add an ever-shining sun that doesn't set in the nights, and you've got yourself an absolute shitload of jaw-crunching, belly-rubbing, eye-dropping, and totally satisfying banger of an edit that is guaranteed to get your blood flowing.

Kristofer Turdell scoping his next line (or checking FB?😧) © Fabian Omne

Kristofer, in hell-speed. © Fabian Omne

Jackie and Reine. Just your average married couple throwing buckets. © Fabian Omne

Find out just how much of a hard-working man Kristofer is in the video © Fabian Omne

And take part in the fantastic colors late-may throws at the peaks © Fabian Omne

The crew, deep in the mountains of the north. © Fabian Omne

All aboard the shuttle of stoke. © Fabian Omne

The lines skied in the movie are done in the areas around the mighty peaks of the Kebnekaise massif. These lines are often looked upon by guides that continuously roam the mountains, thinking that one day, someone should ski them. However, with the regular clientele of ordinary skiers they often cater to, these radical lines aren't an alternative. But if you swap the regular joe's for three Freeride World tour legends, the new normal quickly changes into, let's say, a bit more tilted version.

Guess if Kristofer enjoyed this one. and guess where you can see the run. © Fabian Omne

And the conditions? Holy hell, they were better than the best piece of sliced bread you could ever find. The snow was more ideal than the perfect comment that scores a hundred likes on a viral Youtube video, the sun brighter than your screen-settings when running to the bus, struggling to see the time charts, and the company better than at any Influencer house party you could ever attend. As you can tell, it's hard to put into words just how good of a time this crew had up there.

Hard to spot the skier? Guess why. © Fabian Omne

So let's not try anymore. Besides, the guide sums it up best himself, one minute into the video.

I don't think I've ever seen it this good this time of year, at least not since the early '90s. Mats "Gluggen" Nilsson

Mats "Gluggen" Nilsson form Mountain Guide Travel explaining the epicness. © Fabian Omne

Kristofer, checking his likes, again. © Fabian Omne

Keen on finding out more about the trip up north than these pictures and the epic video? Then keep your eyes out for an exclusive travel-report deluxe, dropping when you expect it the least, but need it the most.

Seriously, Kristofer, that's enough Facebook for one day. © Fabian Omne