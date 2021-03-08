What KT's road to Verbier is all about.

All current and future episodes from 'KT's road to Verbier' will be available here. Do as the bibliomaniacs, bookmark this page!

The Turd, the Mountain Birch, Toffe, or KT. Those are just a few nicknames for the Northern Swede, Kristofer Turdell.

He is a man of many talents. He has Heaps of trophies, he knows his way around a mine, and he is the best competitor on the Freeride World Tour based on average placements. But , here’s the but : Something is missing. A significant plank on the spreadsheet, An empty space on the trophy-shelf, a podium unconquered. We are talking about A win on the Bec des Rosses, a feat that is yet to be accomplished by KT.

Practice makes perfect - regardlessof conditions © Sophie Odelberg / Red Bull Content Pool

KT aims to win the most prestigious competition in the whole wide world of Big Mountain Skiing. And to do so, he will need to go faster, bigger, and harder than ever before. However, Before he can do so, he will need to up his game. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what ‘The Road to Verbier' is all about.

EPISODE 1

Kristofer Turdell's road to Verbier – part 1

Kristofer knows his weaknesses, and who to call to help strengthen them. Together with Sweden's all-out all-star freeskiing elite, he goes into practice. But skiing isn't everything, KT knows that his 360's need a bit of work on 'em as well, which is a task for the head coach of the Swedish Freeski Team to fix.

Doing good in Verbier is a combination of skiing, jumps, air and style. Turdell, as said in Episode 1

EPISODE 2

Kristofer Turdell's road to Verbier – part 2

Comp season is getting closer and closer, and KT needs to try his wings on the Big Mountains - something that is easier said than done when skiing in Sweden. However, there is one place that offers challenging terrain enough for a world champ - the highest peak of Jämtland.

Apart from that, KT meets up with a Swedish racing legend to up his edge-to-edge game.

'KT' is a pretty sweet nickname isn't it? © Red Bull Content Pool / Sophie Odelberg

Be on the lookout for the next episode - coming soon!

Until then, here are some great content with our protagonist Kristofer Turdell that can help you get a clearer picture of the aspiring master of the Bec des Rosses.