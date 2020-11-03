What skiing Sweden's biggest lines feels like.

Legends in paradise. © Fabian Omne

Kristofer Turdell spent his last month skiing in Riksgränsen. He didn't know it at the time, but it would turn out to be his deepest spring ever.

It's May, and it's Spring; it's the last weekend for skiing in Riksgränsen. Hell, it's the last weekend for skiing in the whole wide world. Every average person would opt for lift-bound fun in the sun. After all, when most people think of Riksgränsen, they think of hot laps and chairlifts all day long, which is what Riksgränsen is famous for. The cruisy terrain located just under or a couple of hundred meters away in any direction from the lift are some of the best resort-terrain you can find.

Resort skiers? Not really. © Fabian Omne

But Kris and his gang aren't interested in slopes, people, or lapping the same ol' groomers. They have something else entirely in line for the weekend. Together with Storm Heliworks , they had decided to embark on a mission amongst the infamous peaks of our nation's wildest territory; The Kebnekaise Massif.

The Kebnekaise Massif. Home to some to Sweden's biggest runs. © Fabian Omne

A late call, made in the very last minute, and not originally part of the plan when Reine Barkered, Kristofer Turdell, and Jackie Paaso traveled towards Riksgränsen in late spring.

Reine Barkered decided to head north for spontaneous pow. © Fabian Omne

Jackie Paaso came too. Initially looking to sneak Reine in the lift queue © Fabian Omne

An idea takes shape.

One afternoon, in the Hotel Lobby, Kristofer came across his old friend and experienced mountain guide, Mats "Gluggen" Nilsson. He'd been spending his days in the Keb Massif, and his reports about what was to find in there are the sort of intel that you have to tone your voice down when you distribute. In a low-key fashion, Kristofer asked away about what Mats had seen up there, and if the bragging guests he'd been taking up there was rightfully claiming their deepest days ever in May, or if they were just full of shit.

Mats "Gluggen" Nilsson, the man who spits truth. © Fabian Omne

- So, is it really that good?

Mats replies, almost whispering.

- It's the best I've seen. For a long time. A very long time.

Mats Nilsson in Guide-Action © Fabian Omne

Kristofer didn't need to hear more than that. In his mind, the quest was already on. Skiing blower pow on the 17th of May is something most people have never, or will ever, get to experience. But for these three, it was about to become a reality.

The plan of attack.

Kristofer, checking his likes, again. © Fabian Omne

Armed with Gopros, the smallest drone on the market, and a crew of 3 skiers, one guide, one drone operator, one supervisor, and one pilot, they set out to ski lines otherwise melted by this time of year. They prepped their gears, double-checked their avalanche equipment, and left the godforsaken aprés party behind to do their job.

"I CALL SHOTGUN" © Faban Omne

The journey into the Kebnekaise Massif takes roughly thirty minutes and gives plenty of room, views, and time for Kris and the crew to scope out exactly what kind of lines they want to do. And they came prepared. With runs pinned down on a map conveniently showcased through phones while cruising amidst the peaks, the approach was swift and smooth, almost like jumping on clouds. Except for the fact that you're jumping on some of Sweden's highest peaks. By the end of this excursion, a total of eleven runs had been checked off the list.

Turdell and Paaso on a safe rendezvous point watching Reine ski the spine. © Fabian Omne

Kristofer, feeling it out. © Fabian Omne

A day like no other.

After trying out the snow down the first run, which took place on Sielmmachokka, 2004 meters above sea level at its highest peak , Kris could quickly state that the snow was indeed good. It was almost unbelievably good.

Feeling deeper. © Fabian Omne

Stacking the memory bank. © Fabian Omne

Kalle: King of the ship. © Fabian Omne

Kristofer experiencing what pow on May 17 feels like. © Fabian Omne

Continuing towards more exposure, next up was Vaktposten, 1852 masl*, which was to be skied in a west north-west direction. The run is long, with a few fun and wide couloirs to burn through in the bottom. Said and done.

* MASL = Meters Above Sea Level (duuh)

Taking on the choke, not a big deal for Turdell. © Fabian Omne

It was somewhere about here that the crew slowly realized just about how good the conditions were. The sun was shining bright, and they had a whole massif for themselves loaded with blower pow. It was as if the crew silently nodded towards each other, stating that if they ever wish to prove Sweden's worth in Big Mountain Skiing; it is now or never . Liberated by wings, they could go every direction they wish, so they set off to ski more prominent lines. Three legendary skiers, unleashed by airforce for a whole day, but compelled to merely one reality, the never-setting sun . But wait, such a thing might not sound like a problem, but more-so a bonus? Well, the mountains are fickle, and should you make a mistake, unforgiving. Amidst rays dancing in all colors imaginable during the evening hours, the snow turns unreliable where you least expect it, and makes a helicopter hard to operate if a sudden whiteout appears without the intense rays of the sun penetrating, inflicting contrasts on the mountainside.

In the zone. © Fabian Omne

And hey, let's come to terms with reality. This wasn't the time or place to risk all the biscuits. 2020 has been a year of many firsts, and the tragic loss of three legendary riders trying to open up new lines in the middle of nowhere doesn't seem like a sober idea. Not now . In other words, there will be no Alaska-lines with 20-meter airdrops into no-fall zones. But that isn't all that skiing is about either. Breaking new grounds in Swedish skiing can be done in many ways and forms; one of them is increasing the length of the runs significantly and approaching bigger lines than average. And oh boy, you can bet your wage on that they did just that.

Safety first, as always. © Fabian Omne

Don't bank right.

Kristofer Turdell skis Tjäktjahjälmen in the Kebnekaise Massif

While the crew was enjoying themselves to the absolute fullest, the view from the drone tells an entirely different story. "Holy Shit" and "Don't bank right " were two phrases that were probably used more times during this run than during your whole lifetime.

Another significant run from the magic day is called "Pyramiden" or "The Pyramid." The peak is at about 1900 masl, and the run itself is nothing short of seven hundred meters of down the line powerturning.

Turdell taking on 'The Pyramid'

Hands down one the best runs I've ever done. Turdell.

Guru, Guide, Almighty.

Mats Nilsson is quite accustomed to both the exposure and solitude that the Kebnekaise Massif offers. By that, we mean that he sees things others don't. As a result, he managed to scope out a colouir that traversed through the mountain of Liddubakti, 1695 Masl . He scoped it out from the air and gave the crew an idea of what kind of fun they could have in there. It would later end up as some of the best runs from a cinematic standpoint.

Turdell skiing on Liddubakti

And yes, the fact that the guide gave us gold did, of course, lead to him receiving the same amount in beverages on the aprés back at the camp.

When Turdell proved his worth

Ah, this is a sweet one. Usually, when skiing rather tight lines in fast manners, like Kristofer does for work on the Freeride World Tour, for example. They often have two or more days to scope their line out. Enabling them to calculate every turn, every drop, and every potential area of danger. On this run, however, Kristofer snapped a picture from the air, checked the picture from the top, and dropped in. Sure, it's not in "FWT-speed", but we can bet a beer that he's faster than 99% of the people reading this. After a five-minute inspection on a face he'd never ridden before, he managed to scope out this line with mandatory drops included. That, dear friends, is impressive.

Kristofer Turdell going tight close to Kebnekaise

Friends.... On a pow day?