KUNG - The Swedish champions of Red Bull Campus Clutch

The Sweden Red Bull Campus Clutch Finals were held this weekend, and boy, oh, boy, were they exciting . Just like Qualifier 1, KUNG and Aimstars met each other in the Grand Finals after winning their respective Semi-Finals against Arboga and Mossens VK. A grudge match if there ever was one, both of the teams had previously shown why they deserved a spot in the Grand Finals after tearing it up in the brackets. In Qualifier 1, KUNG narrowly took the win. Would they repeat their impressive feat? With all the pressures of a Grand Finals Bo3? Well, you'll know the answer if you red the title of this article (which you, of course, did). Otherwise: YES they did.

We've mostly screamed Vamos, because we're going to Spain. sQren

Swedish Campus Clutch Finals © Emil Niederbach

In the Bo3 Semi-Finals against Mossens VK, it was nothing short of total domination from KUNG. They won the first match with 13-2 on Ascent and the second with 13-0 on Haven. Even though Mossens VK tried to put up a fight, KUNG was simply to good and well-prepared. The Sweden Grand Final against Aimstars, however, was a totally different deal. As stated, both teams had previously met each other in the Final of Qualifier 1. The first map Ascent was incredibly tight and went on to overtime. Both teams had each other by the throat, but it was finally KUNG that took home the win with 15-13 in rounds, after some seriously impressive individual feats. The next match was played on Icebox, the most random map in the pool. This also became a tight one, at least in the first half. But when KUNG smelled blood (or Madrid's speciality: huevos rotos), nothing could stop them. 13-5. Game, set, match. KUNG was inevitable.

On the first map Ascent, we were a bit shocked just how good Aimstars are, how much they had practiced and how well-prepared they were. sQren

Watch the entire Red Bull Campus Clutch Sweden Finals here 👇

KUNG - The Swedish champions

Behind the scenes during an esports production © Sara Jacobson / Qruxel

Swebliss' interviews with KUNG

After the Semi-Final win against Mossens VK:

Swebliss: "What a dominant display. It didn't seem too hard for you to win these matches?" sQren: "Well, I guess it wasn't that difficult. We were pretty superior, but we knew that from the start of the competition." Ok, so you had a pretty good understanding about the other teams in the competition? Yeah, we're all playing CS:GO on a pretty high level, so we have a pretty good understanding who everyone is. So we know which level the competitors are at.

You lost the first two rounds, the pistol rounds, but after that, you put in a second gear and just sky-rocketed, what happened? Well, we decided to chose an aggressive composition, because we knew that we were attacking. So we put PHYRN on Raze so he could cause mayhem, and the rest of us were flashing and spamming W.

Swebliss kicking it as the host © Emil Niederbach

And that seemed to work! Now there's only the Sweden Grand Final left for you today, are you going with the same tactics? Or do you have an ace up your sleeves? Weeell, we don't want to say too much, but we know that it's going to be a tough fight against Aimstars. It'll be a couple of very good matches. I'm really looking forwards to that. What's the talk among the team? Any pep-talk? We've mostly talked shit, had some banter, that's our pep-talk!

Swedish Finals CC © Qruxel

Before the Sweden Grand Final:

It's time for the Sweden Finals. How are you guys feeling? Good, good. We've been chilling, talking, enjoyed ourselves. We feel ready. Do you think that you guys can do anything better? Based on the last matches, that might be hard since you dominated, but if anything, what? Not to sound too harsh but, this time it's going to be a real match. In the other ones you could notice the difference in class. We know that Aimstars can aim, we know that they have practiced for more than a month together, we know that they're going to perform. We have respect for them. But not too much though. It's good to be confident. So you still believe that you could win? Yes, we do.

The winners interview:

Congratulations! It must feel like a big relief after those intense matches? Yeah, it feels really great! Right from the bat we noticed how extremely good they [Aimstars] are. On the first map Ascent we were actually a bit shocked just how good Aimstars were, how much they had practiced and how well-prepared they were. But I have to say that on Icebox it was different. We got on a winning streak and became unstoppable.

Swebliss interviewed the finalists from KUNG and Aimstars © Red Bull Gaming Sphere

What did you do to turn things around? Because it was a really tough fight! Well, Hampus [Supmah] did a couple of amazing rounds, and shrew began to constantly get entries. It was actually thanks to that, that we were able to close Ascent. Icebox began quite shaky for us, but eventually we got a read on how to play against them. After that it seemed like we took home every round, despite how it went.

Aim-wise I think that we're on the same level as the best of them. sQren

It was quite noticeable that you began to snowball. Which was amazing to watch! This victory means that you're going to the Regional Qualifiers on June 5-6th. How are you planning to practice for that? We haven't really talked about that yet. We've mostly screamed Vamos, because we're going to Spain! But I don't know. Three members of KUNG are playing for another team [in CS:GO], so, if they need to practice we have to respect that. Me and KP will have to play ranked together, and then we just have to mix it up when playing Valorant.

KUNG vs Aimstars was ridiculously intense © Red Bull Gaming Sphere

There are several other nations that you'll meet in the international competitions. Do you have a grip on their teams and how good they are? Are there any specific team that'll be extra tough to meet? The other guys [in KUNG] are quite knowledgeable about this. There a couple of teams that we know are good. Specifically tactics-wise. Aim-wise I think that we're on the same level as the best of them. We just have to mix it up, as we did today. We'll go into the matches with somewhat of a blank page, and then adapt".

Again, BIG congratulations to KUNG and WELL PLAYED Aimstars, Arboga and Mossens VK!

So, what's next? KUNG will battle it out in the Regional Qualifier of the North East European Region (June 5-6th) - and hopefully - play in the International Grand Finals in Spain! You can watch all of it live on our Twitch .