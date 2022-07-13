Pro player LancelotSSB about Bifrost and Super Smash Ultimate

The Nordics premier Super Smash (which is about to branch out and include Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive and Rivals of Aether) tournament, Bifrost IV , is due on the 5-7th August at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm. What better way to get into that action mode than hear some words from the winner of Bifrost III - the 20-year-old Ultimate pro player Hugo ' LancelotSSB ' Hujala!

Bifrost III © Cecilia Öhlund Gotta love those passionate fans © Cecilia Öhlander

When did you start playing Super Smash Bros Ultimate?

I started playing Smash Ultimate when it was released in 2018. I had already been playing Smash Melee for four years before Ultimate released, though. So I knew the game pretty well already.

How come you chose to become a pro at Ultimate, over all the other FGs?

I guess I really enjoyed the movement and the freedom of Smash games, especially Ultimate. The stages have big differences which affect certain matchups a lot, for example moving platforms. I haven't really tried other FGs either, it was always just Smash for me.

What's your playstyle and which characters do you play the most?

I play Chrom and Roy the most, because they are fast and very explosive. It's fun being able to kill the opponent early and pressure them constantly. So, I guess I have an aggressive playstyle.

You're a well known pro on the FG scene. What's your biggest gaming achievement so far in your career?

Probably getting 3rd at Valhalla III. I got a win on quiK who was, at the time, the 2nd best in Europe and he hadn't lost to anyone other than top 20 players in the world for half a year before I beat him.

LancelotSSB won Bifrost III ... © Cecilia Öhlander ... and is a top rank among Europe's elite players © Cecilia Öhlander

You won Bifrost III - tell us about your experience at the tournament.

Bifrost III was a great tournament! I'd say my hardest set at that tournament was vs Jrose, a good Pokemon Trainer player from Stockholm. I was about to lose game 4 when I was down 2-1 and I was very scared but I managed to clutch it. The crowd was also very loud and cheered for him, which distracted me a bit at the time.

What do you think about Bifrost and what it mean for the Smash community?

Bifrost has always been on schedule each time and there have been a lot of friendly setups which has been nice. I'd say it has potential to grow even bigger if it's advertised better and more people inside Sweden travel for it.

I'd say it's [Bifrost] pretty important, the Nordic Smash community is not really united at the moment so the more tournaments we have, the better. I would say that Bifrost can change that.

What's next for you?

I'm going to keep traveling a lot for out of country tournaments! I love competing and seeing my friends from different countries. Hopefully by the end of the year I'll be top 10 in Europe for Ultimate as well!

Thanks LancelotSSB! We're looking forwards to see you reach that Top 10! 🏆 🥳

Bifrost IV logo © Bifrost IV

