Lemondogs VS Prima Esports - Showmatch on Red Bull Flick customized maps

We saw some exciting action in the showmatch between Lemondogs and Prima Esports - watch it here!
Written by Joakim Henningson
3 min readPublished on
Our favorite 2v2 CS:GO tournament, Red Bull Flick, is back! If you want to know ANYTHING about this awesome competition, it's all HERE 🥳
Last week we hosted Lemondogs and Prima Esports at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm, playing against each other on some of the customized maps of Red Bull Flick. We saw some amazing action and can only imagine how cool these maps will be when the real competition kicks off on October 2!
Check out the streams from the showmatch 👇 and don't forget to sign up!
We talked to Lemondog's Leo 'Svedjehed' Svedjehed and Jonas 'hemzk9' Rantamäki and Prima Esports' Erik 'walterP' Eklöf. This is what they said about the Red Bull Flick 2v2 format, the maps and more 👇

How do you like the format of Red Bull Flick?

Svedjehed: I think that the format is very interesting because it's something that we've never seen before in CS. It's brand new. We've played a couple of games now and it's pure fun!

hemzk9: I agree with Leo [Svedjehed], the format is very new and fresh, but it takes a while to get used to. It's not ordinary CS, but more Quake-like almost. Running around, picking up weapons and HP.

Svedjehed and hemzk9 from Lemondogs playing some customized maps
Do you think that there might be a future pro scene with this format?

Svedjehed: Probably, but who knows? The CS scene and format is so developed and the progress is so advanced, so it might be hard for another format to be dominant. I think it has the potential to be big, but maybe not as big as ordinary CS.

walterP: If the format had its own game in its own right, then possibly! But since it's a game mode, it might be harder. There aren't any pro scenes in Demolition and Wargames for example. Unfortunately, since I love Wargames.

Lemondogs and Prima at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm
What do you think about the new customized maps?

Svedjehed: They're all very interesting. I've never seen anything similar in CS. I was very surprised just how good they were, and happy to see something new in CS. It's like an entirely new game mode, and that's very enjoyable. Something else that I like is the amount of "surfing" available on the maps. It's a fun mechanic!

walterP: I'm so bad at surfing, but it's still really fun! It's another thing that you have to master if you want to get far in this tournament. If you're good at surfing, you'll have a better chance in Red Bull Flick.

Prima Esports enjoying Red Bull Flick
Be sure to tune in to our Twitch on Saturday 2 October at 13:00 to watch Lilmix against 9ine!
