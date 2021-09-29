Lemondogs VS Prima Esports - Showmatch on Red Bull Flick customized maps

How do you like the format of Red Bull Flick?
I think that the format is very interesting because it's something that we've never seen before in CS. It's brand new. We've played a couple of games now and it's pure fun!
I agree with Leo [Svedjehed], the format is very new and fresh, but it takes a while to get used to. It's not ordinary CS, but more Quake-like almost. Running around, picking up weapons and HP.
Do you think that there might be a future pro scene with this format?
Probably, but who knows? The CS scene and format is so developed and the progress is so advanced, so it might be hard for another format to be dominant. I think it has the potential to be big, but maybe not as big as ordinary CS.
If the format had its own game in its own right, then possibly! But since it's a game mode, it might be harder. There aren't any pro scenes in Demolition and Wargames for example. Unfortunately, since I love Wargames.
What do you think about the new customized maps?
They're all very interesting. I've never seen anything similar in CS. I was very surprised just how good they were, and happy to see something new in CS. It's like an entirely new game mode, and that's very enjoyable. Something else that I like is the amount of "surfing" available on the maps. It's a fun mechanic!
I'm so bad at surfing, but it's still really fun! It's another thing that you have to master if you want to get far in this tournament. If you're good at surfing, you'll have a better chance in Red Bull Flick.
