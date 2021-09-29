Lemondogs VS Prima Esports - Showmatch on Red Bull Flick customized maps

Svedjehed: I think that the format is very interesting because it's something that we've never seen before in CS. It's brand new. We've played a couple of games now and it's pure fun!

hemzk9: I agree with Leo [Svedjehed], the format is very new and fresh, but it takes a while to get used to. It's not ordinary CS, but more Quake-like almost. Running around, picking up weapons and HP.