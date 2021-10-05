Lilmix VS Typ as nice - Red Bull Flick Showmatch

dZ: I liked them! The only thing that I would've wanted to see more of are speed boosts. But, overall, as a concept, I really liked them. They were fun and also very well made.

tvs: Yeah, I agree with Dennis on what he said. Also, it's a big difference between the other maps that I'm used to. You'll need a totally different strategy than in normal CS:GO, and that is quite refreshing.

hns: The maps were great! They all had their own gimmicks and their own ways to play. I liked the variety! In one map for example, if you touched certain kinds of objects, you just flew from one side of the map to the other! Those kinds of things don't exist in normal CS, it's unique to Red Bull Flick.

freddyyyw: I also really like the variety. In normal CS, 5v5, even if there are seven different maps, all the fundamentals are the same. The Red Bull Flick maps are totally different! As Hannes says, there are just so many fun aspects of the game. There's surf, ladder, movement, different spawns, different sets, the domination sites were different - it's fun because you need to learn so many new things!