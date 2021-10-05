Lilmix VS Typ as nice - Red Bull Flick Showmatch

What did you think about the customized maps for Red Bull Flick?
I liked them! The only thing that I would've wanted to see more of are speed boosts. But, overall, as a concept, I really liked them. They were fun and also very well made.
Yeah, I agree with Dennis on what he said. Also, it's a big difference between the other maps that I'm used to. You'll need a totally different strategy than in normal CS:GO, and that is quite refreshing.
The maps were great! They all had their own gimmicks and their own ways to play. I liked the variety! In one map for example, if you touched certain kinds of objects, you just flew from one side of the map to the other! Those kinds of things don't exist in normal CS, it's unique to Red Bull Flick.
I also really like the variety. In normal CS, 5v5, even if there are seven different maps, all the fundamentals are the same. The Red Bull Flick maps are totally different! As Hannes says, there are just so many fun aspects of the game. There's surf, ladder, movement, different spawns, different sets, the domination sites were different - it's fun because you need to learn so many new things!
What about the 2v2 Capture Point format?
We played Bo5 on all maps, but the mode in the tournament, however, is Bo3, and I think that is better. Since this is a new format, concept and new maps, everything is new, and it might be hard in the beginning to understand it all. The more chances you get, the better.
Really fun! 2v2 is always fun. You can hang out with your best friend and just have a good time. You usually don't have four best friends, but rather one. So its been a blast!
It's really refreshing to play this format. There's a 2v2 mode that's called Wingman, which is more similar to CS, but this is a whole different thing! It feels like you're playing a totally different game!
What do you think about a future 2v2 professional scene with the Red Bull Flick format?
I would definitely say that the format and 2v2 as a pro scene's got major potential. But the success would be based on if similar events such as this one gets pushed and noticed, and constantly being held. The Red Bull Flick format is so much more than just aim, new strategies need to be developed and tactics to be thought out.
Yes, as Timothy said, events need to be held. Events are a big reason why people play a game, at least professionally. Another thing that would help the 2v2 scene to go big is to have a separate queue, a ranking system, just for this format. I think that a lot of people would enjoy it and would start playing the mode frequently. If such a ranking system, or a league existed, I would definitely be part of it!
I see it more like a fun thing. I think it could be huge as a casual mode, but maybe not as an esport. It's perfect though to just bring your friends, play and have a good time.
I'm hoping that it could develop into a professional scene. It's all down to organizers and events such as this. If organisations chooses to make it alluring to regular players, to attract players into wanting to play tournaments and competitions, which could result in players choosing the 2v2 format instead of the normal 5v5. If it becomes big enough, esports organizations might want to invest in a 2v2 team, not just in the main and academy ones. There's potential!
