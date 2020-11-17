Lil Nas X's virtual concerts on Roblox

Give Red Bull Gaming a follow on Facebook - and join our Discord for the latest news regarding our Gaming Sphere!

Games are so much more than just games these days. Sure, the main thing is still the gameplay, but they've evolved during the years into social platforms. More or less. Nowadays they are a place for friends to meet and hangout. Many games are now social gaming platforms where friends and strangers alike celebrate events, festivities and happenings. That's why it's no wonder that virtual concerts in-game are becoming a thing.

The biggest virtual concerts yet took place on the popular game Fortnite, where rapper Travis Scott och DJ Marshmello performed live "in front" of millions of people. And yes, you can argue back-and-forth that a virtual concert is not a "real" concert and that the real experience is a totally different thing etc, etc, - and while it's not wrong, it's important to look at the two options as separate experiences. They can actually co-exist.

Travis Scott and Marshmello - the trailblazers © Epic Games

These types of events are essential, especially in these days when an "ordinary" concert is impossible. Luckily, social distancing isn't applied to games and online hangouts and events. And with the technology constantly moving forwards - the virtual concerts can only get bigger, better and more immersive. The thought of implementing VR and AR into the experience can be a game changer, if done correctly.

Right, on to Lil Nas X's Roblox concert(s). As stated, the digital concert was built exclusively for the gaming platform Roblox and consisted of four different sets/songs. This wasn't Roblox's first live virtual performance - seeing the success of similar events on Fortnite and Minecraft - as over a million players got online to watch artist Ava Max perform a month ago. But, it was definitely Roblox's biggest venture into the world of live concerts to date. And perhaps even the biggest live concerts ever as, reportedly, over 33 million viewers in total over three concerts watched Lil Nas X on his virtual debut. Mind-blowing numbers!

Futuristic Santa Lil Nas X doing his new song "Holiday" © Roblox Corps.

The concert itself was a plethora of colors and happenings. It all started with Lil Nas X transforming from an ordinary Roblox avatar into a giant cowboy, standing in his own neon lighted Wild West town, accompanied by guitar playing cowgirls, also neon lighted of course, performing the song he's best known for: Old Time Road. After that, it all got even stranger. The stage changed from the top of a skyscraper to a snowy winter wonderland where Lil Nas X debuted his new song "Holiday". The artists appearance went from a gigantic demon figure to a futuristic Santa. Every song had a tailor-made stage and set-up. The feeling was that Roblox wanted to show what the game engine could muster. And it sure was impressive.

This was another great success for virtual concerts and we must ask ourselves if these kinds of concerts are a glimpse into the future. They're quickly becoming the "next big thing". With technological advancements and a new acceptance to virtual events, we are going to see more artists expressing themselves on the screen. And in times like these, they're a pretty damn good alternative.