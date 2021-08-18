Local enthusiasts put Kungsberget on the Swedish MTB map

Kungsberget , just outside Gävle , is more known for its busy ski life than its bike scene, but that is something a small yet dedicated group of riders are trying to change. This spring a huge push was made to build and open a fully-fledged bike park. Much thanks to the dedication and encouragement from local bikers, the owners of Kungsberget went from ney to yey and decided to go all-in and build several new MTB trails and open the 8-person chairlift for bikers all through summer.

An exiting development encouraged by an even more excited group of locals, that have done a huge job in order to create not just new trails in the park, but a welcoming vibe to the place. Driven by the possibility to put Kungsberget on the MTB map, local riders have shown just how much can be achieved once you put your mind to it.

Andreas Höglund enjoying a high-speed section on Kungsstigen. © Hanna Jonsson

Kungsbergets big MTB push

It only took Kungsberget eight weeks to go from ski resort to a decent-sized bike park with several new trails, including a black jump line and a natural enduro trail. Eight weeks might seem like an insanely short amount of time to build a park - and it is - but this isn’t Kungsberget first MTB rodeo. Some trails go way back and have existed on the hill for years, like the black downhill track that hosted the Nordic Championships back in 2011 (hence its name) and the Velodrome trail that was built back in 2018.

In fact, Kungsberget have pushed for MTB a couple of times before but it’s never panned out long term. This time, however, might be different as they have support and investment from the region and a very enthusiastic and driven group of riders cheering them on. Actually, they’ve been doing a lot more than just cheering. Riders from the local MTB club Kungsberget Stigcyklister have been helping out with everything from PR and trail advice to actual trail building. For example, the brand new enduro trail “Kungsstigen” is built solely by the local riders during their spare time. A group of volunteers who simply want to make the trails and the riding as awesome as possible.

“I guess we’ve been pretty persistent pushing for more MTB focus for a while now”, Jonas Jansson says and laughs. He’s is one of the main driving forces behind Kungsberget Stigcyklister and the big push for MTB. “But it’s finally reaped its reward!”.

Jonas is one of the driving forces in Kungsberget Stigcyklister. © Hanna Jonsson

And behind the scenes, it’s obviously taken way longer than just eight weeks. After a lot of meetings, helping with existing trails and general lobbying for mountain biking, Jonas and the other riders could feel the owners leaning towards a “summer push” already in the autumn of 2020, but the final go-ahead wasn’t until 8 weeks prior to the lifts opening on July the 1st 2021.

Inspired by Falun

However, already in April they local MTB club got the green light to build their own black enduro trail in the park.

“We’d been out scouting for a new enduro trail on the hill the year prior”, David Åsberg says, another local rider in the area. “At the time, we were only a couple of people, but once we got the go-ahead from the owners to build, Jonas started posting about our dig days on social media to see if more people wanted to come help out”.

David comes from MX but decided to try MTB a few years back and got hooked. © Hanna Jonsson

As it turned out, a lot of people were keen to help, some coming from nearby towns like Sandviken and even Gävle. “On a normal evening about 15 people would turn up, which is huge. All in all, I think about 35 people have been helping out with the trail at various times. Way more than we expected”, Jonas and David say and explain that they even extended the trail further down he hill as they were building much faster than expected.

Posting about the dig days on social media is a tactic inspired by Falu Stigcyklister who’ve done it for a couple of years, making it easy for locals to come and help out. In fact, the bike club in Falun has been a great inspiration for Kungsberget Stigcyklister.

“We really like what Falu Stigcyklister have done, especially in Källviken. With Kungsstigen, we wanted to create something similar to their trail Sulan - it’s got such nice flow, speed and some technical sections”, Jonas explains.

So what kind of trail is Kungsstigen? Well, it’s enduro-style with both steep and flat sections, flow and tech. Pretty straight forward yet interesting enough to keep you on your toes. From tricky off-camber sections, to steep corners and fun little boosters it definitely keeps you entertained and you can tell that a lot of volunteer-based hours have been put into make it flow. Riding down it, it’s hard not to be impressed by what local enthusiasm can result in. If this is what Kungsbergets Stigcyklister managed to create during a couple of months, what can they do in a couple of years?

We really like what Falu Stigcyklister have done, especially in Källviken. Jonas Jansson

Hannes Sjudin enjoying some air time on Kungsstigen. © Hanna jonsson

Big Boosters

“At one point I think Kungsberget had 8 or 9 diggers going at the same time to get everything ready in time for opening day”, Jonas says. Kungsbergets focus has been, like many other resorts these days, on “family-friendly” trails. But while they have been focusing their man and machine power on those trails, they’ve let the local riders handle the three black trails pretty much to their liking.

“I mean, the black jump trail is pretty big and we’re stoked that we were allowed to keep it. I think it’s vital to have trails that attract more experienced riders as well as beginners”, Jonas says.

At one point I think Kungsberget had 8 or 9 diggers going at the same time to get everything ready in time for opening day. Jonas Jansson

Slash has several different jump line options - all roleable. © Hanna Jonsson

The jump trail, named Slash, is big but since its remake, lead by enduro racer Daniel Swanbeck , all jumps are table tops or have rollable gaps. The original trail was built by a couple of local youngsters last year and Daniel has used their layout and original jumps but made them safer and more “tourist-friendly”. Still, this line is definitely for more experienced riders as most jumps do send you flying high and leave you with a huge adrenaline boost.

Andreas Höglund is one of the youngsters behind the original jump line and he is happy with the remake. “It looks very different from when first built it. I mean, they’ve gone in with big diggers while we only dug by hand, but I’ve got to admit that it rides better now. It was very raw before, and that’s got its charm of course, but it’s much safer and smoother now”. He and the other two who originally built the track are stoked that the jumps got to stay big and they hope it will attract more experienced riders to the park. “Currently it’s not that long, 7-8 jumps, but on the trail map they’ve drawn it the whole way down so we hope they’ll extend it. That would be sick.”

Andreas Höglund on the last booter on Slash. © Hanna Jonsson

Creating trails is not easy

Making lines, tech and jumps flow is not an easy task and hiring an experienced rider and builder definitely makes a difference, as shown by the Slash-line. An impressive line to have in an otherwise “family-oriented” park that should attract some high-flying riders. Also, the enduro trail Kungsstigen shows the kind of flow and tech that only good riders and builders know how to link together.

Malte Åsberg on the techy NM-banan trail. © Hanna Jonsson

The old Nordic Champs track is what’s nowadays known as old-school downhill - tight and techy - and suits modern enduro bikes well. Apart from a new-ish last section, the track has been pretty untouched. Fun, fast and narrow and definitely worthy of your time. Most of the green, blue and red trails still need some work doing but have the potential to be both fun and fast once they’re properly up and running.

As the park is still in its startup phase, it will be both interesting and fun to follow Kungsberget for the next couple of years to see what will be - will this new push be the golden ticket to put them on the Swedish MTB map? Will they keep building exciting lines for both beginners and advanced riders? Only time will tell, but if the local mountain bikers from Kungsberget Stigcyklister have anything to do with it, it will only get bigger and better. The amount of work put in by these riders is proof that with enough drive anything is possible. Even a brand new bike park.

Train laps with your mates is always a good idea! © Hanna Jonsson