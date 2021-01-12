WATCH: Malou Petersson in 'Land of Powder'

In the land of Powder. © Dan Stewart

From the Swedish queen of pillow skiing, herself comes a truly dreamy piece of pow. We're talking about Malou Petersson and her latest release, 'Land of Powder,' shot in and around Revelstoke.

In the video, Malou takes us along for something that makes her tick more than most other things; skiing pow in cozy environments. Add a bit of storyline and the voice of Gandalf (it must be Gandalf doing the voice-overs, mustn't it?)

Ben Howells has cut the edit, and the cinematography is signed off by David Peacock, Marcus Ahlström, Switchback Entertainment, Ben Howells, and Kaleb Weston.

Postcard from heaven. © Dan Stewart

Hi Malou. We like what we see, and we like it a lot. Will there be more of this in the future?

Time will tell. Right now I'm still at home, in Åre. However, I'm hoping to be able to get back to some deep snow this winter. I'm already in Canada in my dreams, but the reality seems gruesomely different at the moment. Perhaps we'll be able to get to the alps; that would make me stoked.

Do you have something cool lined up for this season?

Covid makes it hard to line up anything at all, to be honest, but we have one pretty cool thing in the pipeline for 2021. Me and Kajsa Larsson are about to embark on our biggest project so far. We're making a movie, and it's the first movie we'll ever produce on a larger scale. We'll also be pumping out a lot of content on our KM:Days channel on Youtube, so the winter is bound to be busy regardless of pandemics!

Parts of 'Land of Powder' contains shots captured during the shooting of 'Season Pass.' For more Malou and more Pow: Check this out:

