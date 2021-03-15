Must watch: Martin Söderström's 6 best videos

Martin Söderström’s rise to fame started back in

2007

after a broadcast on YouTube of his winning run at the

Åre Slopestyle competition in Sweden

. Since then, the tall Swede has impressed riders all over the world with his unique riding style - from Slopestyle trickery to impressive street riding skills - Söderström has influenced a whole generation of Slopestyle riders, especially in Sweden. He continues to inspire riders of all ages across the globe.