Must watch: Martin Söderström's 6 best videos

A rider who's inspired a whole generation with his unique riding style and impressive career - Martin Söderström has created some real bangers over the years.
Swedish mountain biker Martin Söderström is somewhat of a legend within the sport. In his 14+ year career, he has managed to not only compete in some of the first FMB Slopestyle contests in the world, coming 2nd overall two years in a row but has also won plenty of Crankworx, Pump track and Speed and Style contests. On top of that, he has also become a screen sensation with multiple banger videos and online content released over the years.
Martin Söderström’s rise to fame started back in 2007 after a broadcast on YouTube of his winning run at the Åre Slopestyle competition in Sweden. Since then, the tall Swede has impressed riders all over the world with his unique riding style - from Slopestyle trickery to impressive street riding skills - Söderström has influenced a whole generation of Slopestyle riders, especially in Sweden. He continues to inspire riders of all ages across the globe.
Some of Martin Söderström’s career highlights:
- 2012 2nd overall FMB World Tour
- 2013 1st FMB WT Colorado Freeride Festival
- 2013 2nd Red Bull Joyride Crankworx Whistler
- 2013 2nd overall FMB World Tour
- 2014 2nd FISE World Montpellier
- 2015 1st Dual Speed and Style Crankworx Rotorua
- 2019 1st overall Crankworx Speed and Style
Here are some of Martin Söderström's best videos through the years - from pure steeze and riding skills to humour and in-depth stories. Sit back and enjoy!
1. Field Trippin'
Field Trippin' with Söderström and Dawid Godziek
Field trippin’ is a holy union between two of the most stylish riders in MTB and BMX. This 2017 banger edit sees Martin Söderström and David Godziek fly through an idyllic Swedish landscape, pulling big tricks without any kickers or landings.
2. Sound of Speed Järvsö
Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson
A trick-packed shredit with fellow countrymen Emil Johansson and Martin Söderström. The duo heads to their local bike park in Järvsö, Sweden to tear it up with their signature Swedish steeze and style. Johansson who is currently on top of his game, fresh of two Crankworx Slopestyle wins in 2020, grew up idolising Söderström, who is one of his biggest childhood heroes. A true meeting of old vs new school.
3. Team Douche (the sequel)
2019 saw the return of the famous Team Douche to Scandinavia's biggest MTB film contest: Åre Video Challenge. Their 2012 video went viral and so, 7 years later the crew gets back together for round 2. And let’s just say that Team Douche the sequel does not disappoint. With a huge amount of humour and self-mockery, the video showcases some insane riding from Söderström as well as some golden acting moments from both him and filmer Simon Berggren. Sit back and enjoy and don’t forget to watch until the end…
4. Team Douche (the original)
“Do you know who I am? I am Martin Söderström!” is a line that Söderström still hears to this day. Made famous by the hilarious and self-sarcastic video Team Douche back in 2012, this is a must-see video. You could say, it's somewhat of a classic.
5. A visit to MTB paradise - Ride with the Swedes
Queenstown, New Zealand
From training sessions at the local skatepark and Swedish bike festivals to taking on huge competitions like Red Bull Rampage, Châtel Slopestyle and Audi Nines, season two is jam-packed with insane riding and good times. This time around Martin Söderström is joined by rising Slopestyle star Emil Johansson and they kick it all off with a huge riding trip to the epicenter of New Zealand riding - we are of course talking about Queenstown.
6. Martin Söderström’s road to recovery: part 1
Coming into Red Bull Joyride in 2013, 23-year old Martin Söderström was on top of his game fighting for the overall FMB World Championship title. Sitting in 2nd as he dropped in for his final run he knew he had a chance to take the win, but after a close-to-perfect run he crashed hard on the very last jump. A crash that resulted in a career-changing leg break. Follow Söderström's long road to recovery and his fight to get back to the top in the video above.
