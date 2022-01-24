Bringing Double Backflips to the FWT: Max Palm is here to win

He is the leader of the Freeride World Tour 2022, he is 19 years old, and he has just completed his first World Tour competition.

Not only did he win his first competition, but he did it in a manner nobody on Tour has ever done before. And judging by the way he did, there's no wonder why Max Palm is the name on everybody's lips right now.

Doubles are a his favorite - which he showed on his very first competition © David Malacrida

Max Palm grew up in and around the alps together with his ski-loving parents. At the age of 10, he moved to Chamonix and picked up the freeride aspect of skiing. Nine years later, he is pushing the envelope of Big Mountain Skiing on the very highest level.

I put on a shirt over the speed suit to make alpine racing a bit more fun, but the coaches didn't seem to find it as amusing as I did Max

He has always been pushy, though . In his early days, max started with alpine racing, like many other skiers on Tour. But it didn't take long for Max to realize that competing against time and busting gates wasn't his actual call. At 14, he tried his luck for the first time on the Freeride Junior World Tour and hasn't looked back since.

- I cannot remember a time when my life has been about anything else but skiing. As soon as I could stand, my parents strapped skis on my feet and let me slide around on them between the kitchen and hallway. It has always been there for me.

Ninja. © David Malacrida

With a solid curve of progression on the Junior World Tour, Max earned himself a wildcard for the first stop of the actual World Tour, which took place in Baqueira Beret, Spain, on the 22nd of January.

- I couldn't sleep at all the night before the event. I just wanted to drop in through the gates. I didn't intend to land on the podium; all I wanted was to nail a run that would make me proud and prove for both myself and the skiing community that I have what it takes to go against the big dogs.

Lack of sleep and an overload of stoke proved to be a golden combination for Max. Not only did he land his run, but he went above and beyond what anyone could have imagined a rookie on Tour do in his very first competition against the absolute elite.

Max slingshotted himself out of the gates and went straight for a lip few riders had been able to scope out at all. Eager to prove his worth, the young buck threw a double backflip over the rocks only to land flawlessly on his feet. To fully grasp how unreal that move is for a first-timer, we need to dig into the history books of the World Tour.

Only one time in the history of the FWT has a double backflip been seen. It was back in 2009, carried out by Frenchman Thomas Diet, followed by a significant backslap and without clearing any rocks. Max did all of that - on his first-ever competition.

Taking every chance at some airtime © David Malacrida

I am the type of skier who wants to do random tricks on every feature possible. It seems more fun to me. Max

Max represents the forefront of skiers who has a whole new way to approach Big Mountain Skiing. By throwing tricks on cliffs that only five years ago was considered to be a feat merely to straight air, he and many other youngsters are redefining what is possible on steep faces and high speeds.

Following up the double backflip with high-speed turns and a hefty 360 to sniper-landing between rocks, Max straight-lined his way down to the finish gate while screaming his heart out of excitement. It seemed inevitable that he'd be crowned the winner that day, and it felt unthinkable to continue the Tour without Max. So without further ado, he got an extended wild card straight into the Tour and is now bound for competitions against his idols for the rest of the winter. In other words: If you didn't already have enough reasons to follow the world's best battle it out on the world's most astounding summits, this might be what makes it worthwhile.

The future looks bright for Max, who has earned a spot on tour © David Malacrida

- My ambition for the rest of the year on Tour is to be the one that has the most fun, because that's when I ski my best.I am so in love with the sport of skiing, and I want to do this for my entire life in the best way possible. This is a dream come true for me

Skiing was there for him as a kid, and it is there for him now. We can't wait to see what the future holds for one of the next-gen greats, and now his name is on your lips too.

Remember the name. © David Malacrida

Want to learn more about Max Palm?

Make sure to stay on top of the sluff by subscribing to our channels!