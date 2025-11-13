Sweden’s Top Players Battle for the Red Bull Tetris Champion Title

From phone to PC to drones – Red Bull Tetris takes the iconic puzzle game to a whole new level. Starting with mobile qualifiers, leading to national finals on PC, and culminating in a World Final in Dubai, this is Tetris like you’ve never seen before! The World Final actually includes the first-ever live playable Tetris game brought to life by drones. Yep, you read that right: drones!

The qualifier game has been played by hundreds of thousands of players worldwide, with national finals currently taking place across the globe. Here in Sweden, after months of rigorous online block stacking, eight standout players have reached the national final thanks to grit, determination, and some truly amazing Tetrimino-stacking skills, landing them incredibly high scores.

One of these eight competitors will be crowned Sweden’s Red Bull Tetris Champion during DreamHack Stockholm , earning the right to represent Sweden in the World Final in Dubai later this autumn.

Come watch the action unfold live at 14:00 on November 29 at AOC’s booth on the expo floor at DreamHack Stockholm.

MEET THE PLAYERS

01 Madelene Timan

Madelene “Madde” Timan from Linköping has an aggressive playstyle and made the national final thanks to a little stubbornness and a lot of luck. She’s thrilled to be competing in the final.

Highscore: 281 621

Madelene Thiman © Privat

02 Sofia Wallgren

Sofia Wallgren from Stockholm is a fast, strategic player who never gives up. She made the top 8 by playing every night. A self-proclaimed secret gamer nerd, she says no one will see her until she’s at the top of the leaderboard!

Highscore: 289 226

Sofia Wallgren © Privat

03 Lai Linh Tran

Lai Linh Tran from Karlstad is a chaotic and explosive player. His path to the national final came through years of practice, training his fingers for speed and precision, alongside a steady dose of meditation. He believes victory is within his grasp, as Red Bull and T-Spins run in his veins!

Highscore: 422 314

Lai Linh Tran © Privat

04 Jesper Norlander

Jesper Norlander from Jönköping is known for his unpredictable playstyle. As the Swedish Champion in Classic Tetris, he’s no stranger to high-level competition. He experiments with different Tetris formats and believes he has a strong chance at the title, thanks to his dedication and strategic discussions with some of Europe’s best players.

Highscore: 384 925

Jesper Norlander © Privat

05 Robert Bitar

Robert Bitar from Stockholm plays with a messy style but has excellent muscle memory. A lifelong Tetris fan, he’s been stacking blocks since his teens. He’s hoping his nerd-level dedication will bring him the win.

Highscore: 376 727

Robert Bitar © Privat

06 Daniel Katz

Daniel Katz from Stockholm has an elegant, intuitive playstyle - and he’s confident that’s what will take him to the top. The secret to his success so far? Well… that’s a secret.

Highscore: 332 529

Daniel Katz © Privat

07 Carl-Johan Sevedag

Carl-Johan “Oa” Sevedag from Stockholm is a technical and patient player. With 30 years of Tetris experience, a supportive family, and nerves of steel, he’s confident in his ability to perform under pressure when it matters most.

Highscore: 350 941

Carl-Johan Sevedag © Privat

08 Nancy Qu

Nancy “flowerpetal” Qu from Nacka plays fast and instinctively, never overthinking her moves. Her unconventional strategy? Playing Red Bull Tetris in bed, hunched over her phone — and clearly, it worked. With years of experience in block-stacking games like TETR.IO, she’s one to watch.

Highscore: 371 895

Nancy Qu © Privat