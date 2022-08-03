Meet the dancers battling at Red Bull Dance Your Style Stockholm

Info : Theresa “Tr3sa” Gustavsson has been active in the street dance scene since 2005 and has competed in battles, taught, and created over 40 events, several performances and groups. She values the community part of the culture highly and has put down endless hours trying to grow and spread the street dance culture. She’s immersed herself in several different styles including hip hop, locking, popping and house, styles that she teaches and works artistically with today. Theresa is fascinated by the mechanics and movement patterns of the body and is inspired by different cultural dances. Currently, she is working closely with the AFIA association producing the YEBO YES! show and AFIA festival, both of which are tributes and collaborations with South African artists. She’s got an education from both NYS and Åsa Folkhögskola and has been part of, and started, several groundbreaking groups including ATATA (a female popping group), What Came Out of the Mothership (locking) and Swedish Family (a Female Allstyle battle crew).