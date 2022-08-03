Meet the dancers battling at Red Bull Dance Your Style Stockholm

For the first time ever Red Bull Dance Your Style touches down in Sweden, bringing together some of the best street dancers in the country. A day full of dance, music and gravity-defying performances. In an all-style battle format, dancers meet one-on-one to compete for the audience's vote.
Here are the the dancers, MCs and DJs that will bring it all to the dance floor.
01
MEET THE DANCERS
Omar “Indigo” Velasquez Rojas
- Dance style: Hiphop/House/Freestyle
- City: Dalen/Stockholm
- Info: Omar is a self-taught dancer with movements connected to emotions and spiritualism. Dance is not just a hobby, it’s his lifestyle.
Savanna “Swonana” Hanneryd
- Dance style: Krump / Experimental
- City: Härnösand
- Info: Swonana is a charismatic dancer that in late 2020 found a sense of home in the dance style Krump. A background in multiple street styles together with her playfulness means she is not afraid to push boundaries.
Silva “Silva Prodigy” Poutanen
- Dance style: Vogue Femme
- City: Stockholm
- Info: Silva Poutanen or better known as "Silva Prodigy" in the underground ballroom scene is a well-known dancer from Finland and is currently based in Stockholm. Silva has been voguing and competing worldwide since 2015. She also has a love and interest for many other club and street styles and cultures.
David “Fowkus” Chatchai Rigo Rasrisut
- Dance style: Freestyle / Popping
- City: Stockholm
- Info: Representing Stockholm during summer and Bangkok during winter, David dances multiple styles within street with his main style being popping.
Louie “Louie Looselegs” Indriana
- Dance style: Locking /Hiphop / Funk
- City: Stockholm / Malmö
- Info: A diverse dancer who is a jack of all trades. His main style is locking but you might just as well see him mix in some azonto or jazz. In 2018 he won the Juste Debout Scandinavia in locking and has, since then, focused on teaching the next generation of dancers. He represents the international crew "Metaphysical Groove”.
Mor Ngom "Mor Ngom" Sringfalo
- Dance style: Sabar
- City: Malmö
- Info: Mor is a professional dancer in sabar, contemporary and djembe, and is one of the biggest and most famous dancers in his native Senegal. It was there where he developed his dance and style and, together with his company Group Assane Thiam, performed in music videos and traveled around Europe with Group Diam. Today Mor lives in Malmö where he teaches classes in sabar and travels around Europe for workshops, events and shows. He is appreciated by his students for his pedagogical, humorist teaching skills and for his dedication and extreme joy to the sabar dance.
Gauthier “GroovyGucci” Mambambu
- Dance style: Hiphop /House
- City: Stockholm
- Info: Born and raised in Botkyrka, Norsborg. With over 10 years of experience in the street dance field, Groovy Guccii has battled everywhere from Sweden to Europe. He is excited to take the floor at Red Bull Dance Your Style and show the people in Kungsträdgården what he can do!
Rebecca “Rebobo" Livaniou
- Dance style: Freestyle /Hiphop
- City: Stockholm
- Info: Rebecca has successfully been representing Sweden at international dance competitions around Europe for over a decade. Her versatile and unique expression in dance has taken her to different theatre stages in collaboration with known choreographers all over Sweden.
Anton “Anton B” Borgström
- Dance style: Popping / Freestyle
- City: Stockholm
- Info: Anton’s main style is popping but he’s aquatinted with many other street dance styles and techniques. He started competing in battles when he moved from Umeå to Stockholm and has in the later part of his career focused more on the contemporary scene. Today you’re more likely to find him on the stage rather than in battles.
Sara "Rousta" Rousta
- Dance style: Freestyle
- City: Stockholm
- Info: Born in Iran, getting in the middle of a family cypher was a must in every 'mehmooni'. So, naturally dancing has been a great part of Sara’s upbringing. It was in Sweden she got to know styles like popping, hip hop and experimental dance, which she found mad fun getting nerdy with. Besides dancing, she is starting a Master's degree in Mathematics next autumn.
Fredmar "Afrik Bgirl Mononoke” Lopez
- Dance style: Freestyle
- City: Malmö
- Info: Fredmar considers herself an artist and has 14 years of experience dancing breaking as well as traveling and competing across the globe. She’s always been drawn to the ability to express herself through dance and the freedom it gives her, and so, seven years ago, she began to experiment with additional dance styles. Dedicating time, respect and passion to each one of them, today she’s added afrobeat, wacking, hip hop and dancehall to her repertoire.
Jörgen “Funky Fedler” Vedeler
- Dance style: Locking
- City: Stockholm
- Info: Jörgen is a locking dancer and musician who’s passionate about spreading joy, beauty and wisdom through dance, music and lectures. He uses his artistry and curiosity to encourage people to be brave, honest and present. ”A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true” is one of his favourite quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King.
Theresa “Tr3sa” Gustavsson
- Dance style: Streetdance / Freestyle
- City: Malmö
- Info: Theresa “Tr3sa” Gustavsson has been active in the street dance scene since 2005 and has competed in battles, taught, and created over 40 events, several performances and groups. She values the community part of the culture highly and has put down endless hours trying to grow and spread the street dance culture. She’s immersed herself in several different styles including hip hop, locking, popping and house, styles that she teaches and works artistically with today. Theresa is fascinated by the mechanics and movement patterns of the body and is inspired by different cultural dances. Currently, she is working closely with the AFIA association producing the YEBO YES! show and AFIA festival, both of which are tributes and collaborations with South African artists. She’s got an education from both NYS and Åsa Folkhögskola and has been part of, and started, several groundbreaking groups including ATATA (a female popping group), What Came Out of the Mothership (locking) and Swedish Family (a Female Allstyle battle crew).
02
MEET THE MCs AND DJ
Hakey "Hakey" Zere - MC
- City: Stockholm
- Info: A dentist graduate who found his love of writing overseas during his studies. Originally from Eritrea, this multilingual MC was deeply focused on poetry before finally transitioning into rap. Hakey is slowly but surely making his way upwards with lyrical prowess, usually within LoFi or the old school hiphop that raised him in the first place. As a host, it's easy to sense his profound passion and knowledge regarding both the music and dance scene, as he draws inspiration from it all.
Ingrid "Ingrid" Mugalu - MC
- City: Stockholm
- Info: Ingrid Mugalu has a background as a hip hop dancer but later decided to further her education as an Ethnologist, in order to better understand the meaning and power of dance, both for the individual and at a structural level. She has a genuine and passionate interest in cultural policy; seen as important social issues and the free cultural life as crucial for identity-making and democracy.
Yared “Yaredo” Tilahun Cederlund - DJ
- City: Stockholm
- Info: Yared has been part of the Stockholm street dance scene since 1998 and has participated in plenty of battles and events like Juste Debout and UK Boy Championships.