Red Bull Turn It Up Stockholm
Meet the 4 DJs bringing the biggest tunes to Red Bull Turn It Up

Get ready to dance the night away as Red Bull Turn It Up joins forces with Bayside Festival in Helsingborg on July 12. Learn more about the four DJs who will go head-to-head in electrifying heats.
Written by Hanna Jonsson
7 min readPublished on

Red Bull Turn It Up: Bayside Festival

Red Bull Turn It Up is a DJ Battle where the hottest local DJs face off 1v1, dropping fire mixes based on surprise themes in real time. And the crowd decides the winner!

SwedenThe Tivoli, Helsingborg, Sweden
This summer, Red Bull Turn It Up is teaming up with Bayside Festival to ignite the stage in The Tivoli, Helsingborg on July 12. Four local DJs. One unforgettable night. And a crowd that decides the winner.
Expect insane mixes, high-stake showdowns, and energy levels through the roof as this is no ordinary DJ set. Red Bull Turn It Up is a faced-paced, knockout-style competition where every second and every beat flip and record scratch counts in order to win over the crowd.
So who will take the crown? That’s up to you. After every heat, the crowd votes for their favourite to move through to the enxt round. And ultimatley, decides the winner!
Ahead of the showdown, we caught up with the artists to find out what drives their sound — and why they're ready to turn it all the way up.
Find out more about the event and how to get tickets here.
In 2024, spectators voting with LED wristbands at Red Bull Turn it Up event in Stockholm, Sweden, with Eya Bourguiba, Jadey Shadey, Roni Ali and Jood on stage-

You vote for your favourite with an LED wristband

01

Meet DJ HannaH

DJ HannaH is one of four DJs competing at Red Bull Turn It Up during Bayside Festival in Helsingborg on July 12th 2025.

DJ HannaH in her element

Describe yourself as a DJ, who are you?

DJ HannaH: I am HannaH and I started DJing when I was studying in Lund together with a close friend. From our bedroom sets during the pandemic, I then moved to France to study for half a year and had my first gigs at restaurants, bars and the second best night club in France according to DJ Mag. Since then I have had the pleasure to play at several large student events in Lund, parties and festivals!

Where and what kind of music do you normally play?

I usually play at private parties, corporate events, weddings, and bars, mostly in Stockholm but also in Skåne. I love house music, especially disco house and I usually play a lot of electronic dance music. I really like to play songs that combine sing-along bangers with a touch of disco that gets the audience dancing.

What makes you unique as a DJ? What will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?

As a person I am very happy and energetic and will bring that energy into my track selection. My passion for music combined with a lot of gigs at nightclubs and parties will result in songs that make it impossible to stand still!

What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?

This will be my first DJ battle, and it will be a very fun challenge! I really look forward to share my favorite tracks, and to get inspired by the other DJs!!

02

Meet DJ Simme

DJ Simme is one of four DJs competing in Red Bull Turn It Up during Bayside Festival in Helsingborg on the 12th of July 2025.

DJ Simme - Skurup's very own groove distributor

Who are you as a DJ?

DJ Simme: I'm DJ Simme – Sweden’s answer to a microwave: I heat things up in no time and keep the wheels turning non-stop. Skurup’s very own groove distributor. No big show, no sunglasses indoors. Just a good pair of headphones, a decent ear for details, and a built-in sense for when people need something unexpected.

Where do you play and what kind of music?

I play wherever there’s a floor and someone leaning on a subwoofer. Mostly electronic, but as soon as the beats get repetitive, I throw in some ’80s vocals like a saving angel – suddenly it’s a party again.

What makes you unique as a DJ and what will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?

I’ve got a fun style, none of that tired black tee and cap look. Good music that fits. I’m like a weather forecast – unpredictable, but always right when it’s time to turn up the heat.

I bring heavy music, tracks that work, energy that lasts, and a sense for when it’s time to hit the gas. They won’t know what hit them, but they’ll definitely want more.

What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?

That exact moment when the perfect track drops and everyone loses it – and I can just stand there pretending it was all planned. Watching people struggle with the Shazam app. And maybe sneaking a few Red Bulls on the way out.

03

Meet DJ Dr.Emo

DJ D is one of four DJs competing in Red Bull Turn It Up during Bayside Festival in Helsingborg on the 12th of July 2025.

DJ Dr.Emo the Swedish Alchemist

Describe yourself as a DJ, who are you?

DJ Dr.Emo: My name is Nils Dremo, also known as Dr.Emo, aka Swedish Alchemist – because everything I mix turns to gold. Known for my creativity and energy behind the decks, I always aim to surprise and connect with the crowd in unexpected ways.

Where and what kind of music do you normally play?

I play a blend of tech-house and stutterhouse, layered with well-placed classics to keep the energy alive and the dance floor moving. My sets are tailored to create dynamic shifts that engage the audience from start to finish.

What makes you unique as a DJ and what will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?

I pride myself on having an exceptionally high baseline – the dance floor is never still when Dr.Emo is in control. My selections and transitions are curated to keep momentum, tension, and emotion alive throughout the entire set.

My ability to drop unexpected crowd-killers that people didn’t even know they needed will make me stand out. I bring boldness, precision, and an instinct for timing that creates those unforgettable “hands-in-the-air” moments.

What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?

That magical moment when the right track drops at the perfect time and the entire room erupts. I’m also looking forward to connecting with fellow artists and showcasing my unique sound on a platform that celebrates originality and energy.

04

Meet DJ snäckan

DJ snäckan is one of four DJs competing in Red Bull Turn It Up during Bayside Festival in Helsingborg on the 12th of July 2025.

DJ snäckan with an an insatiable thirst for hype, beats & energy

Describe yourself as a DJ, who are you?

DJ snäckan: I am DJ snäckan, a so-called homegrown talent from Skåne, and the easiest way to describe me is an insatiable thirst for hype, beats, energy, and vibes packed into a small people-pleaser. I started DJing kind of by accident and immediately became obsessed with looking for music, downloading tracks, and building what is now a massive archive of all kinds of music, genres, and basslines to create high energy, sweaty dance floors, and unforgettable nights.

My focus is simple: everyone should dance, everyone should have fun, and no one should stand still.

Where and what kind of music do you normally play?

snäckan always gets the dance floor moving with her beats and has a long résumé of gigs ranging from wild dorm parties to festivals all over Skåne.

I’ve become known for my ability to play songs we've forgotten we love – and always with my own little twist. I found my niche after many nights on various dance floors where the same (mostly male) artists were always played. I decided to start focusing on giving female artists a bigger space in club music, which is why I now play a lot of female producers and artists, with a truly wide palette of groove, rap, hip-hop, pop, house, and funk.

What makes you unique as a DJ and what will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?

I grew up with a wide mix of music genres at home and have always been involved in music in some way. It’s given me a curiosity and passion for music that drives me in my DJing. I'm a true people-pleasing chameleon in the DJ booth, which makes me great at creating smooth blends between widely different genres and tailoring the set to what the crowd likes and wants.

What will make me stound out? How short I am, haha! No, but really, my ability to play songs you scream/sang along to on YouTube as a 13-year-old in 2011 and have completely forgotten about, but still love - true guilty pleasures.

What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?

I'm looking forward to trying out my DJing skills under real pressure and going head-to-head with such talented DJs in different battles. Most of all, I'm excited to deliver bangers and guilty pleasures.

