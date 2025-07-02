Meet the 4 DJs bringing the biggest tunes to Red Bull Turn It Up
Meet DJ HannaH
- Instagram: @hannahmixar
- Soundcloud: hannahmixar
Describe yourself as a DJ, who are you?
I am HannaH and I started DJing when I was studying in Lund together with a close friend. From our bedroom sets during the pandemic, I then moved to France to study for half a year and had my first gigs at restaurants, bars and the second best night club in France according to DJ Mag. Since then I have had the pleasure to play at several large student events in Lund, parties and festivals!
Where and what kind of music do you normally play?
I usually play at private parties, corporate events, weddings, and bars, mostly in Stockholm but also in Skåne. I love house music, especially disco house and I usually play a lot of electronic dance music. I really like to play songs that combine sing-along bangers with a touch of disco that gets the audience dancing.
What makes you unique as a DJ? What will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?
As a person I am very happy and energetic and will bring that energy into my track selection. My passion for music combined with a lot of gigs at nightclubs and parties will result in songs that make it impossible to stand still!
What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?
This will be my first DJ battle, and it will be a very fun challenge! I really look forward to share my favorite tracks, and to get inspired by the other DJs!!
Meet DJ Simme
- Instagram: @simonsjoberg
Who are you as a DJ?
I'm DJ Simme – Sweden’s answer to a microwave: I heat things up in no time and keep the wheels turning non-stop. Skurup’s very own groove distributor. No big show, no sunglasses indoors. Just a good pair of headphones, a decent ear for details, and a built-in sense for when people need something unexpected.
Where do you play and what kind of music?
I play wherever there’s a floor and someone leaning on a subwoofer. Mostly electronic, but as soon as the beats get repetitive, I throw in some ’80s vocals like a saving angel – suddenly it’s a party again.
What makes you unique as a DJ and what will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?
I’ve got a fun style, none of that tired black tee and cap look. Good music that fits. I’m like a weather forecast – unpredictable, but always right when it’s time to turn up the heat.
I bring heavy music, tracks that work, energy that lasts, and a sense for when it’s time to hit the gas. They won’t know what hit them, but they’ll definitely want more.
What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?
That exact moment when the perfect track drops and everyone loses it – and I can just stand there pretending it was all planned. Watching people struggle with the Shazam app. And maybe sneaking a few Red Bulls on the way out.
Meet DJ Dr.Emo
- Instagram: @tappad_som_ung
Describe yourself as a DJ, who are you?
My name is Nils Dremo, also known as Dr.Emo, aka Swedish Alchemist – because everything I mix turns to gold. Known for my creativity and energy behind the decks, I always aim to surprise and connect with the crowd in unexpected ways.
Where and what kind of music do you normally play?
I play a blend of tech-house and stutterhouse, layered with well-placed classics to keep the energy alive and the dance floor moving. My sets are tailored to create dynamic shifts that engage the audience from start to finish.
What makes you unique as a DJ and what will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?
I pride myself on having an exceptionally high baseline – the dance floor is never still when Dr.Emo is in control. My selections and transitions are curated to keep momentum, tension, and emotion alive throughout the entire set.
My ability to drop unexpected crowd-killers that people didn’t even know they needed will make me stand out. I bring boldness, precision, and an instinct for timing that creates those unforgettable “hands-in-the-air” moments.
What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?
That magical moment when the right track drops at the perfect time and the entire room erupts. I’m also looking forward to connecting with fellow artists and showcasing my unique sound on a platform that celebrates originality and energy.
Meet DJ snäckan
- Instagram: @almakjolstad
- Soundcloud: @djsnäckan
Describe yourself as a DJ, who are you?
I am DJ snäckan, a so-called homegrown talent from Skåne, and the easiest way to describe me is an insatiable thirst for hype, beats, energy, and vibes packed into a small people-pleaser. I started DJing kind of by accident and immediately became obsessed with looking for music, downloading tracks, and building what is now a massive archive of all kinds of music, genres, and basslines to create high energy, sweaty dance floors, and unforgettable nights.
My focus is simple: everyone should dance, everyone should have fun, and no one should stand still.
Where and what kind of music do you normally play?
snäckan always gets the dance floor moving with her beats and has a long résumé of gigs ranging from wild dorm parties to festivals all over Skåne.
I’ve become known for my ability to play songs we've forgotten we love – and always with my own little twist. I found my niche after many nights on various dance floors where the same (mostly male) artists were always played. I decided to start focusing on giving female artists a bigger space in club music, which is why I now play a lot of female producers and artists, with a truly wide palette of groove, rap, hip-hop, pop, house, and funk.
What makes you unique as a DJ and what will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?
I grew up with a wide mix of music genres at home and have always been involved in music in some way. It’s given me a curiosity and passion for music that drives me in my DJing. I'm a true people-pleasing chameleon in the DJ booth, which makes me great at creating smooth blends between widely different genres and tailoring the set to what the crowd likes and wants.
What will make me stound out? How short I am, haha! No, but really, my ability to play songs you scream/sang along to on YouTube as a 13-year-old in 2011 and have completely forgotten about, but still love - true guilty pleasures.
What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?
I'm looking forward to trying out my DJing skills under real pressure and going head-to-head with such talented DJs in different battles. Most of all, I'm excited to deliver bangers and guilty pleasures.