Meet the DJs Who Are About to Turn It Up at Liseberg

I play a bit of everything: UKG, Hip-Hop, Trap, Juke, Ghetto tech, Disco, House, Amapiano, Speed garage… even the occasional commercial gem if it fits the moment. It really depends on the setting. I like switching it up and keeping the floor guessing most of the time.

