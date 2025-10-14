Meet the DJs Who Are About to Turn It Up at Liseberg
MEET DJ EMMA MILLER
- Linktree: emmamillerolsson
- Instagram: emmamillerolsson
- SoundCloud: emma-miller-olsson
Describe yourself as a DJ, who are you?
I’m a club DJ. It’s all about making people feel sexy and happy. My goal is to transform any club, event or venue, to a sweaty and pulsating cocktail of people.
Where and what kind of music do you normally play?
I play a vibrant blend of house, groovy electronic sounds with pop influences. I’ve held residencies at Gothenburg venues like Yaki-Da and Lounge(s).
What makes you unique as a DJ?
I’m tall and sexy, so I can reach all the buttons and flirt at the same time. And my great selection of music is also a plus.
What will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?
Being one with the dance floor. I as much as everyone in the venue (if not more) love to dance. And my ability to make people kiss each other and me on the floor.
What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?
Challenging my fellow DJ friends. Dancing with hot people. I love to party and I think this is going to be a great one.
MEET DJ BENJAMIN BANIASSADI
- Soundcloud: benjamin-baniassadi
- Instagram: benjaminbaniassadi
Describe yourself as a DJ, who are you?
DJ/Producer based in Gothenburg, Sweden. I'm someone who lets the music do most of the talking. I’m all about range, blending sounds from different corners of the world and eras, but still keeping it cohesive. I try not to overthink things behind the decks, I try to just build a vibe that feels good, makes sense in the moment, and gets people moving without forcing it.
Where and what kind of music do you normally play?
I play a bit of everything: UKG, Hip-Hop, Trap, Juke, Ghetto tech, Disco, House, Amapiano, Speed garage… even the occasional commercial gem if it fits the moment. It really depends on the setting. I like switching it up and keeping the floor guessing most of the time.
You’ll usually catch me somewhere between underground electronic / disco to hip hop, depending on the crowd and the setting. I like digging for tracks that hit that sweet spot between familiar and unexpected, things that make you turn your head and think, “Wait, what is this?” I’ve played everything from warehouse nights & festivals to rooftop sessions, and I try to adapt without losing my sound, it really depends on what crowd you have.
What makes you unique as a DJ?
I think it’s the balance - I know how to keep a crowd moving without leaning on the obvious. I’m not trying to out-flash anyone or overcomplicate things. I focus on flow, transitions, and curating sets that feel like a journey rather than just a playlist.
I also don’t rely too much on trends. I dig deep, but I still keep things accessible. No ego trips, just good music, good timing, and a bit of personality behind the mix.
What will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?
I’m not showing up with a gimmick, just a tight selection, clean execution, and a strong sense of who I am behind the decks. I think people can feel when a DJ’s genuinely enjoying what they’re doing, and I bring that. Hopefully, it connects.
What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?
Honestly, just being in a room full of talented DJs who all approach this differently. It’s rare to get that kind of mix, competition, but also community. I’m here to learn, share, and have some fun doing it.
MEET DJ Áron SÆLECT
Describe yourself as a DJ, who are you?
I am an energetic outgoing person, I love to see other people dig with me, I love playing the not-latest, the not-hottest music and often I end up having right feelings about artist and trends and that makes me pretty stoked.
Where and what kind of music do you normally play?
Shout out Barabicu for being a hub for subganres and all cultures. But I have been playing all around Sweden at clubs and festivals as well as some gigs abroad.
What makes you unique as a DJ?
Unique is due, I just love what I do and I am happy to feed people with my taste of music.
What will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?
I haven’t thought about it but I’d like to think that I have some bangers in my pockets that I doubt others will be able to turn up, hehe.
What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?
That trip to Milano sounds kinda nice, but jokes aside, I just wanna do fun mixes and see what the day has to offer.
MEET DJ FANNY VILHELMSSON
- Instragram: fannyvilh
Describe yourself as a DJ, who are you?
I’m FANNY VILHELMSSON, a genre fluid DJ that considers the dancefloor as my and everyones playground. I believe in respecting the craft as a DJ but with a playful approach.
Where and what kind of music do you normally play?
Everything that hits the spot and gets people bouncing, moving and feeling cute and hot.
What makes you unique as a DJ?
My playfulness and love for experimenting and discovery.
What will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?
I will take every challenge very seriously but always make sure my own personality and references shine through. I’m so happy and excited to be surrounded by amazing DJs and it’s really gonna push me in all the best ways.
What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?
To challenge myself while being surrounded by great energy and talent, and having alot of fun practising what we all love - music.