Meet the DJ duos going head to head in Red Bull Turn It Up
Team 1: RONI ALI & JOOD
Describe yourselves as a DJ duo, who are you?
We are JOOD (Joud Toumeh) and Roni Ali, two individual DJs who have come together for this competition. With our diverse musical backgrounds, we complement each other well, delivering energetic performances that get the audience dancing and where they can really feel the music.
Where and what type of music do you usually play?
We play at various clubs and events both in Sweden and internationally. Our music selection ranges from open format sets to afrohouse and urban vibes, where we blend melodic elements with intense rhythms that engage and energises the audience.
What makes you unique as DJs? What will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?
What makes us stand out is our ability to read the audience and create unique mixes in real-time. We blend genres and styles in a way that makes each set completely unique. Our creativity and musical diversity will make us stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up and give the audience a memorable experience.
What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?
We are looking forward to sharing our musical passion with a wider audience as well as playing on a platform like Red Bull Turn It Up that promotes innovation and creativity within the music scene. We are also excited to network with other artists and DJs and together create an unforgettable experience.
Team 2: GLAMHOUSE
We love mixing electronic music with flavours of R&B, disco, afrobeat, and baile funk, and we have a soft spot for the 2000s and everything it entails!
Describe yourself as a DJ duo, who are you?
Glamhouse is a DJ duo as well as a universe that holds everything we love. We, Fanny Arnesson & Alexandra Shanahan, both started DJ:ing at a young age and have gathered a lot of experience, creating different forms of music throughout our individual careers. Our bass-loving hearts have now joined forces as Glamhouse releasing our first official remix on Spotify a year ago. We love mixing genres and, to put simply, we say that we play for the girls and the gays!
Where and what type of music do you usually play?
We play at clubs, bars, and events, mostly in Stockholm but also across the country and sometimes internationally. We love mixing electronic music with flavours of R&B, disco, afrobeat, and baile funk, and we have a soft spot for the 2000s and everything it entails!
What makes you unique as DJs? What will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?
We love DJs who are happy, excited, and who dare to be themselves, which is always our intention when we step into a DJ booth. We’ve also been playing together for several years now, which has made us pretty synched - we believe that can be an advantage during the battle!
What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?
It's our first DJ battle ever, so it feels really exciting and we are ready to challenge ourselves! It's always fun to perform on a big stage, and it feels extra cool to play for an audience who is there to really listen to what we DJs do.
Team 3: RICKY ERIXON & WILLIAM JANSSON
We respect and showcase music from past decades while incorporating modern trends, allowing everyone, regardless of age, to find something to appreciate.
Describe yourselves as a DJ duo, who are you?
We are a high-energy duo who love to have fun behind the decks and push boundaries. Quick mixes and unexpected transitions are our thing. We always aim to give the audience something unique!
Where and what type of music do you usually play?
We met through a DJ association during our engineering studies at KTH. During the pandemic we started playing at restaurants and bars, focusing on disco, funk, and deep house. When restrictions eased, we transitioned to club gigs and developed a broad open-format library. We have a preference for electronic music and house, with an emphasis on bouncy Ibiza vibes and commercial elements.
What makes you unique as DJs? What will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?
We respect and showcase music from past decades while incorporating modern trends, allowing everyone, regardless of age, to find something to appreciate. The competition in the event is tough, but we are ready to take risks and offer that little bit extra.
What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?
It's awesome that the concept is finally coming to Sweden! Although Red Bull Turn It Up is a well-known competition format globally, it's new here. It's an honor to be part of the first Swedish edition, and we are excited to compete in the b2b format.
Team 4: EYA BOURGUIBA & JADE SHADEY
Through our sets, we offer a journey that reflects our personalities and deep love for music. We also share an interest in aesthetics and love to put on a show to remember, both for your ears and eyes.
Describe yourselves as a DJ duo, who are you?
We are a dynamic DJ duo with a strong presence on the global scene. We actually found each other on a dance floor where we both stood out with our height and spicy looks. We quickly realised that we have a lot in common, both in our African heritage (Jade is from Cameroon and Eya is from Tunisia) and our love for music, something our respective fathers introduced us to early in life even though they were not present in our upbringing.
As DJs and the social chameleons that we are we have played everywhere - from dive bars in Stockholm to extravagant palaces in Paris. Our music taste spans across many genres, but it’s house music that unites us: that’s where we find our community, two "misfit" Amazons who share both passion and origin. Through our sets, we offer a journey that reflects our personalities and deep love for music. We also share an equal interest in aesthetics and love to put on a show to remember, both for ears and eyes!
Where and what type of music do you usually play?
We have played everything from weddings in Tunisia to underground clubs in Berlin. We play funky house, Chicago house, deep house, and some disco.
What makes you unique as DJs? What will make you stand out during Red Bull Turn It Up?
We both grew up listening to a diverse range of music at home, which has created a curiosity that makes us skilled at sourcing unique tracks. We have always challenged the DJ scene with our music selection, our appearances, and our colourful personalities and fits.
What are you looking forward to with Red Bull Turn It Up?
We are looking forward to sharing what goes on in our musical minds in this fun format that requires quick thinking and creativity.