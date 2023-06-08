Three mental moments in an F1 car, away from the race track

Formula one cars are normally seen reaching insane speeds, going head to head around a race track. One of the world’s fastest sports which require the racers to know the track by heart, the tarmac to be pristine and the mechanics to know exactly what is happening with the car at any given moment. As controlled of an environment as possible.

But what happens when you take the car out of that environment and onto unchartered terrain (well, at least for a Formula One car)? To go somewhere the only limitation is your own imagination. Well, and the realms of reality of course.

If you could do whatever you wanted with a Formula One car in Sweden, what would you do?

Donuts on top of a helipad? Race a skier down a mountain? Why not get towed into a barefoot waterskiing session? Check out three of Red Bull Racing’s most daring moments with an F1 car outside the race track below and head over to @redbullsweden’s Instagram to send in your suggestion of what you would do in Sweden with an F1 car.

01 Donuts on a helipad 210m above the ground

Skyscraper Helipad Donuts Who's up for doing donuts in a 750hp Formula One car on a 24m-wide helipad 210m above the ground?

Only 24 meters wide, the Burj Al Arab helipad does not leave much room for error. But that didn’t stop David Coulthard and the Red Bull Racing team from attempting one of their most daring stunts ever on top of it back in 2017. Donuts 210 meters up in the air? Why not!

The team winched the 750hp Formula One car up to the helipad, Coulthard got in and did what he does best - burnt some rubber in the most spectacular fashion. Afterwards he got out and said: “That was a lot of fun. When Red Bull first suggested the idea to me I said 'why not?'. I like getting involved with anything that pushes the boundaries and it's what Red Bull stands for. I think this will produce fantastic, iconic shots in an amazing town and I’m really privileged to be part of it.”

02 Race a skier down one of the world’s steepest ski slopes

Formula 1 vs. Streif: The duel

A Formula One driver can beat a skier for speed hands down every time, right? Usually you'd be right, but back in 2016 Norwegian skier Aksel Lund Svindal thought he'd give the then-rising star of F1 Max Verstappen a run for his money on the slopes of Kitzbühel, Austria.

But taking a Formula One car away from its usual hot weather climate and plonking it in the middle of the Austrian mountains in winter required some special modifications. In addition to making special snow tyres for the car, the team had to re-tune the engine and adjust the set-up to make it possible for Max to handle the car in the snow.

Was it fun? Of course it was! “I've never driven on snow," Verstappen said after the run. "It was a real challenge and we had to put my tyres in chains, was very special. It was great fun and the enthusiasm of fans in Kitzbühel was great.”

03

Race to Miami Oracle Red Bull Racing take the scenic route from New York to Florida to reach the new Miami Grand Prix track.

In 2022 Parks Bonifay took waterskiing to the next level. He raised the bar of insanity on water by getting towed behind the RB7 F1 car reaching speeds of 112 km/h. Oh, and he was barefoot! “It’s intense”, he said after the shoot, “you’ve got to make split-second decisions. It gets the heart going, that’s for sure.”

It took multiple attempts, but the amazing duo of F1 driver Sergio Perez and wakeboarding legend Bonifay eventually got the speed right and the show could commence. And what a show! Catch it at 4:48 in the video above.