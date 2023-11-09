How Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky is rewriting racing history one win at a time

It’s 2014 and a 22-year-old Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky takes her first historic victory by becoming the first woman to win the Volkswagen Scirocco R-Cup in Germany. A huge moment and her first big win. And many more were to follow. From touring cars to rallycross and off-road racing, for the next nine years the Swedish driver would take multiple world-first wins, at some of the most prestigious events in motorsport.

However, despite her motorsport heritage, Mikaela’s success has never come easy. Instead, it has been hard-fought with grit, determination, and a huge amount of stubbornness.

As she’s about to take on the highest level of rallycross racing in Hong Kong this weekend , let’s look back at her impressive career and how she got to where she is today.

Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky has a long and impressive career in motorsport © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Motorsport runs in the family

Simply looking at Mikaela’s heritage, it would be easy to assume that motorsport was always in her blood. The Åhlin-Kottulinsky family tree’s roots run deep within the sport. Her granddad Freddy raced pretty much everything on four wheels except Formula One, winning the Paris Dakar in 1980. Her mum Susanne, a European Champion in rally and her dad Jerry a Swedish Junior champion too. Her brother Fredrik? Yep, you guessed it – a rally driver.

But then there was Mikaela. Not interested at all.

“I remember the whole family going to watch the Swedish rally in our hometown Karlstad several years in a row. Mum, dad and Fredrik went to watch, and I stayed in the car, very much anti-motorsport”, Mikaela says and laughs. She never felt like motorsport was her calling, instead she tried her hand at multiple different sports and ended up falling for dance and gymnastics.

Long gone is the kid who stayed in the car instead of watching car racing © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

02 From dancing dreams to racing queen

It would take until she was 11-years old to put herself behind the wheel. Or, that’s not completely true. When she was six, her dad took her to the racetrack for the first time. As Mikaela was too short to reach the pedals, he put a block on the gas and off she went. However, if you can’t reach the gas, you can’t reach the brake either and the day ended in tears – Mikaela crying because she’d crashed into a pole and her brother too, because she had crashed his go-kart. “It wasn’t a great success”, she laughs about it now. At 11, however, out of seemingly nowhere, she decided she was going to give it a go and never looked back.

Throughout her teens, the young go-kart driver from Karlstad stacked up some good results. Yet becoming a race driver was never her number one goal. She wanted to become a dancer, or an engineer. And that was the plan. Until the Swedish Car Racing Association reached out in her final year of high school. FIA and Volkswagen were looking to find a girl to race in the Volkswagen Scirocco R-Cup together with DTM in Germany. At that time, DTM was the biggest thing within circuit racing and she jumped on the selection process. Mikaela came second and was offered an opportunity that was too good to turn down: “I had planned on pursuing my dancing dreams in the States for three months, but instead, I was suddenly heading to Germany to race touring cars”.

I had planned on pursuing my dancing dreams in the States for three months, but instead, I was suddenly heading to Germany to race touring cars Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky

Behind the wheel for a project up in Luleå in 2018 © Marcel Van Hoom / Red Bull Content Pool Mikaela was helping Kjeld Nuis to break the speed record on ice skates © Marcel van Hoorn / Red Bull Content Pool

Mikaela worked as a driving instructor in Åre and is used to icy conditions © Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky

03 A career born from stubbornness

A common thread throughout Mikaela’s early career is ‘rocky starts’. She remembers her first season in go-karting when she was 11: “If I came second to last in a race that would be a win”. But what she lacked in talent, she’s always made up for with stubbornness. Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky does not give up. “I have always loved competing and pushing myself to become the best that I can be. Extremely ambitious is one word, perfectionist is another. And with driving, I loved it, so I never saw a reason to quit”, she explains.

And just like that, she put her head down and figured it out at 11 years old and then all over again during her time in the Volkswagen Scirocco R-Cup. That first season in 2012 she never finished higher than 13th. The following season, she won a race in Juniors. The season after that, she took a historic world-first female win the elite class. “I was the first woman ever to win the race. I remember afterwards, as I went into the hospitality area everyone got up and gave me a standing ovation. It was a very big moment”, Mikaela recalls.

Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky has made history with her driving multiple times © Adam Klingeteg

The following season, in the now rebranded Audi Sport TT Cup, Mikaela took another historic female-first: a spot on the overall podium.

04 Her most important win

However, it would take three years before she’d make another big dent in motorsport history. While it looked like Mikaela had racing down to a T, things were about to take a turn for the worst. The next two season’s consistent tough racing, wider commitments and endless travelling took its toll, resulting in one big burnout. It almost ended her career.

“I was racing the ADAC GT Masters in Germany and the STCC (Swedish Touring Car Championship) in Sweden. The cars were new to me and they both drove differently, and I was racing on tracks I didn’t know. I wasn’t doing well. Simultaneously I was also working as a driving instructor in Sweden and Germany to pay my rent. It all became too much and I fell out of love with racing”.

However, instead of quitting, Mikaela started working with a mental coach, Lennart Augustsson ahead of the 2018 season. He turned her busy life and race schedule from the past years completely upside-down: “He told me that I should only race when and if it feels right”. Mikaela started afresh racing only a select few races, focusing on taking small steps forward together with her team PWR.

Mikaela with her Team PWR celebrating her win at Gelleråsen 2018 © Adam Klingeteg

Focus mode activated in the PWR racing car © STCC I became the first women to win Gelleråsen STCC. That win meant so, so much to me. Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky

And it worked. Those small steps soon turned into a giant leap taking her most important win to date. “I became the first women to win Gelleråsen STCC”, Mikaela remembers. “That win meant so, so much to me. I remember in the post-win interviews saying that we’d won. Not that I’d won. Because it felt like that, like a huge team effort from everyone: the team, my coach, my sponsors who stuck with me. After those two incredibly tough years, it felt amazing to be able to give back something to the people who’d believed in me”.

05 Moving into the off-road electric era and Extreme E

New and exciting things were looming on the horizon. In 2019 she worked closely with her sponsor Continental to develop their tyres for a new race series called Extreme E. “People were sceptical about it, asking me if I should really associate my name with it all”, she says and continuous: “Motorsport has been the same for many, many years and Extreme E kind of came in and shock things up. It was a series about racing in exotic places, all off-road, a 50/50 split between men and women, everything was to be electric, and the series was to have net zero in climate emissions by the end of the season. I was really excited about it”.

The first line up in 2021 consisting of nine teams and a 50/50 gender split © Zak Mauger / Extreme E / Red Bull Content Pool

When the series launched in 2021, Mikaela got the last seat racing for the JBXE Team. And she was excited about it… until it came to the first race in Saudi Arabia. Mikaela was a touring car driver used to racing on circuits. Extreme E was all off road in some of the most challenging environments on earth. “I remember I got there and just felt like, what have I got myself into? There are jumps and cliffs and this is all awful, I just want to go home”. But for the first time since the start of her racing career, things were about to go smoothly from the get-go. As it turns out, she had a knack for off-road driving. Against what she expected, Mikaela did a good race in Saudi Arabia and that year, she and her teammate Kevin Hansen took the most podiums out of anyone and finished third overall.

That season she also had her best STCC season ever, finishing in 2nd overall. “2021 was my first strong season. For the first time I managed to stay consistent with good results all year. I’m so incredibly proud of that 2nd place. And then to top it off with a good season in Extreme E. Racing off-road opened a whole new world to me. It was exciting, fun and my career took off in a brand-new direction”.

2021 was my first strong season. For the first time I managed to stay consistent with good results all year Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky

Mikaela and fellow Extreme E competitors tackling Greenland's terrain © Sam Bagnall / Extreme E / Red Bull Content Pool Extreme E was something brand new but Mikaela settled in right away © Extreme E / Motorsport Images / Red Bull Content Pool

06 The importance of Extreme E

After her successful 2021, she started racing for Nico Rosenberg’s team alongside fellow Swede and multiple FIA World Rallycross Champion, Johan Kristofferson. The team did really well from the off, winning races and leading the series up until the final race, where they unfortunately lost the overall title by three points. “That was a hard loss. I often stay positive and look forward, but it took a long time for me to find my motivation after that”.

However, they recharged ahead of the 2023 season and the duo are having another strong outing. Currently sitting in second overall with one more round to go in Chile at the beginning of December: “We’re a strong team but the starting field is very good this year. It’s going to be super tough, but of course our goal is to win”, she says.

Mikaela had a great drive at the RX2e in Belgium earlier this year © Rallycross Promoter GmbH / Red Bull Content Pool

Extreme E has been important in more ways than one for Mikaela. Of course, it’s taken her career in a whole new direction, but the environmental aspect of it is also a huge focus: “it becomes a breeding ground for developing technology and taking steps towards greener racing and cars in general”. As is the equality side of it. In motorsport men and women race side by side on equal footing. However, that is only the case if there is the same funding and support to be had. That’s why series like Extreme E, where there is a 50/50 gender split, are so important. “You can’t go out and play the football World Cup in flipflops and expect to do well. The same goes for racing. You need to have the right conditions and support behind you to be able to deliver and develop. With Extreme E, the female-side of racing has seen huge progress over the past three seasons.”

07 The Porsche Sprint Challenge and new RX goals

Diverging into different racing disciplines has taken Mikaela’s career to new heights. In 2022 for example, she was invited to race the Porsche Sprint Challenge in Prince Philip’s car. Starting from 6th place in a car she’d never previously driven, she managed to overtake the entire field, becoming the first women to ever win the race.

From touring cars to rallycross, Mikaela likes to say yes to new challenges © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

It's very much a team sport with important jobs behind the scenes © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool Team E had a very successful season finishing 1st and 3rd overall © Mihai Stetcu / Red Bull Content Pool

And in early 2023 she decided to try out rallycross. Together with her friend and fellow racer Nils Andersson, they managed to put together their own ‘Team E’ and secure funding for the first couple of rounds of RX2e. Whilst her overall goal of the season had been to get a podium spot at one of the races, Mikaela found herself challenging for the overall title, ending up 3rd overall.

Her success didn’t go unnoticed and in early November, Mikaela was invited to drive at the FIA World RX Championship season finale in Hong Kong, alongside her Extreme E teammate Johan Kristoffersson.

“It’s a dream come true”, she explains, it’s clear that she wouldn’t have believed it if someone told her at the beginning of the year that she would be driving the World RX finale. “When I started out racing, I dreamed of one day traveling and discovering the world with motorsport. Going to Asia means I will have raced on all the continents. It’s pretty cool to take a moment and remember those things”.

In Hongkong, her goals are clear: “I want to gain as much experience as I can, work together with the team and do a good drive. It will be a good preparation for the final round of Extreme E in December”.

Mikaela tackling the RX course in Belgian Mettet where she finished 2nd © Rallycross Promoter GmbH / Red Bull Content Pool When I started out racing, I dreamed of one day traveling and discovering the world with motorsport Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky

As for what the future holds, Mikaela wants to continue with both Extreme E and rallycross, hopefully at a high level. When it comes to Mikaela though, one thing is for sure, she’ll never shy away from putting her head down and working hard at achieving her dreams. And so, why not dream big? In Mikaela’s own words: “There has never been a female World Champion in either rallycross or circuit. That would be a pretty cool title to hold”.

There has never been a female World Champion in either rallycross or circuit. That would be a pretty cool title to hold Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky

Mikaela has had a long and impressive rally career and she's far from done! © Mihai Stetcu / Red Bull Content Pool