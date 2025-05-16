Mikaela leads the charge for women in motorsport with exciting new program

Motorsport is one of the few sports where women and men race side by side in the same category. Man or woman, behind the wheel they compete on equal terms. However, the step into the motorsport world isn’t always equal, and it’s can be especially hard for women to get a foot in the door. This is something Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky wants to help change. Through the Race Apprentice program, she, together with Porsche, gives three young women the opportunity to learn from the best and help open doors.

“I grew up in a motorsport-obsessed family, so for me, getting into the sport felt natural. But not everyone has the luxury of growing up with a rally mum. I’ve always wanted to give back to the sport and offer opportunities to others but never knew how - until now. With Race Apprentice, I finally can, and it feels amazing,” says Mikaela.

01 Breaking barriers for over a decade

Mikaela is the perfect candidate to lead a project like Race Apprentice. Over the past decade, she has made some serious impact as a professional race driver. At age 22, she became the first woman to win the Volkswagen Scirocco R-Cup. In 2018, she made history again as the first woman to win a race in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship (STCC). In 2023, she was crowned Extreme E World Champion with Rosberg X Racing. She is also the recipient of Sweden’s prestigious "Motorprinsens medalj" for her contributions to motorsport.

Racing runs deep in her family: her grandfather, Freddy Kottulinsky, won the Paris-Dakar Rally, and her mother, Susanne Kottulinsky-Åhlin, was a European Rally Champion. Thus growing up, many doors were already open to Mikaela within the industry - doors she now wants to open for the next generation of women.

Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky has taken multiple world first wins © Adam Klingeteg

02 Creating change with Race Apprentice

Enter Race Apprentice - an idea that had been in Mikaela’s mind for many years, but only now materialised into this specific idea that truly gives back to the sport. With Porsche’s help, the initiative offers three up-and-coming female drivers a unique opportunity to train and grow under Mikaela’s mentorship. The program includes media and sponsorship training, nutrition and fitness workshops, driving skill development on both tarmac and ice, and integration into a professional team environment.

“We’ve had such great feedback from the industry since the launch,” says Mikaela. “It shows how important programs like this are. We received so many applications - I really hope we can continue this for years to come.”

Race Apprentice helps develop the women both on and off the track © Armin Hadzik

Mikaela with Alexia, Siri and Alice during the ice driving experience © Armin Hadzik Who wouldn't want to drift on ice? © Armin Hadzik

03 Meet the drivers: Alexia, Siri and Alice

From a strong field of applicants, three emerging talents were chosen: Alexia Danielsson, Siri Hökfelt and Alice Liwell . All from different parts of the country, they share the same goal: to drive fast — and win.

“I can’t believe I got this opportunity,” says Alexia from Storvreta. She started karting at 6 years old and has raced in series like MKR and SKCC, Aquila Formula 100 and Nordic 4.

Race Apprentice - an opportunity of a lifetime © Armin Hadzik

Siri Hökfelt from Ängelholm is also thrilled about the program: “I couldn’t believe it when Mikaela called.” Siri has a full season in NXT GEN CUP in Germany under her belt, as well as having raced MKR and SKCC. “My goal for the next five years is to race in Formula E and make a name for myself in the sport”.

Alice Liwell from Linköping started out as a rally co-driver (map reader) for her dad but stepped into the driver’s seat just last year. She’s eager to learn more: “I’ve never driven on tarmac or ice, I’ve only ever driven on gravel. I’m super excited to develop my skills behind the wheel.”

The program has several workshops on media, nutrition, driving theory etc © Armin Hadzik Swedish Prince Carl Philip is also a race driver and came by to give advice © Armin Hadzik

Learning all about track walk and why it's so important © Armin Hadzik

04 Race-winning madness: Alexia wins her first race

The Race Apprentice is divided into three stages. First on the schedule is ice driving and workshops at the Porsche Ice Experience in Arvidsjaur. Second, a pre-season training event at Mantorp Park with workshops on driving technique, technical feedback, and data analysis, as well as practical skills like track walk and pit setup. Finally, the trio attends the opening race weekend of Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia and Porsche Sprint Challenge Scandinavia at Anderstorp.

The ultimate goal? For one of the three drivers to get the opportunity to race a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport as part of Sweden’s Porsche team, Porsche Experience Racing. After showing great promise during stage two, Alexia got the call.

Mikaela guiding Alexia during her race at Anderstorp © Armin Hadzik Not everyday you get your name on the car © Armin Hadzik

She delivered a stunning performance, winning her debut race.

“Alexia and the team have done something historic”, says Mikaela after the race. Winning your first-ever race at this level is extraordinary. There were definitely tears -we’re all incredibly proud.”

For Alexia it still feels surreal: “It hasn’t sunk in yet. It was magical. Beyond the win, the whole experience of working with a professional team, driving on ice, learning teamwork has been amazing.”

Mikaela feeling all the emotions after Alexia's big win © Armin Hadzik

05 A successful first season

With it’s first season now complete, Race Apprentice has proven to be more than a passion project. It’s a platform for identifying and nurturing talent.

“Race Apprentice has been a huge success,” says Mikaela. “Seeing the growth, determination, and talent of these young women has been super rewarding. I couldn’t be happier with how it all turned out.”